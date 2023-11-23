Dixie Gold Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.059474 million compared to CAD 0.068454 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.18174 million compared to CAD 0.192262 million a year ago.
Dixie Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 02:43 pm EST
