Dixie Gold Inc. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is involved in a diverse portfolio of exploration projects, including gold, lithium and uranium assets in Canada. The Company's Projects include Red Lake, Isko Gold, Phoenix Lithium, Torp Lithium and Preston Uranium. The Company is focused on gold exploration at its Red Lake Project, which is located near Red Lake, Ontario. The project is approximately 25,269 hectares (62,441 acres) in size and covers 1,241 mining claims. The Isko Gold project is a gold exploration property situated in the Windfall Lake/Urban-Barry gold district, Quebec. The Phoenix Lithium Project is located in Canada's Northwest Territories, approximately 70 kilometers (km) southeast of the Diavik Diamond Mine and less than 60 km from existing winter road infrastructure. The Torp Lake Lithium Project covers approximately 1,003 hectares and is located approximately 35 km from tidewater in the North Slave region of Nunavut.