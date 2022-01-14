Dixie gold : announces shareholder meeting results

Vancouver, British Columbia - January 13, 2022 - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation") reports that each of the resolutions put before its annual meeting of shareholders held on January 13, 2022 has been duly passed.

As further described in the Corporation's information circular dated November 29, 2021 (the "Meeting Circular"), each of Ryan Kalt, Eugene Hodgson and Brian Hearst were elected as directors of the Corporation so as to hold office until close of business of Corporation's next annual meeting of shareholders or the appointment of a successor. Furthermore, shareholders of the Corporation approved all other resolutions put before the meeting as described in the Meeting Circular, including: (i) the appointment of A Chan and Company LLP as auditor of the Corporation and (ii) the approval of the Corporation's stock option plan.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly-traded exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of high-impact exploration projects in Canada.

The Company has 25,737,188 common shares issued, with no warrants outstanding.

For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Info:

Ryan Kalt

Chief Executive Officer

Dixie Gold Inc.

E. info@dixiegold.ca

W. www.dixiegold.ca