Dixon Technologies India : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

"Dixon Technologies India Limited Q2 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call" October 20, 2022 ANALYST: MR. PULKIT CHAWLA - EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES MANAGEMENT: MR. ATUL LALL - VICE CHAIRMAN AND MANAGING DIRECTOR - DIXON TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LIMITED MR. SAURABH GUPTA - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - DIXON TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LIMITED Page 1 of 20

Dixon Technologies India Limited October 20, 2022 Moderator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Dixon Technologies India Limited Q2 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Pulkit Chawla from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, Sir! Pulkit Chawla: Thank you, Seema. Good evening everyone and welcome to the Dixon Technologies Q2 FY2023 earning call. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for this opportunity. We have with us today Mr. Atul Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director and Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer. Without further delay, I shall now hand over the call to the management for his opening remarks. Over to you, gentlemen! Atul Lall: Thank you very much, Pulkit. Good evening ladies and gentlemen, this is Atul Lall and we also have on the call today our CFO, Saurabh Gupta. Thank you very much for joining this earning call for the quarter ended September 2023. Coming to our overall performance for the second quarter, consolidated revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was Rs.3867 Crores against Rs.2804 Crores in the same period last year, a growth of 38%. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was Rs.146 Crores against Rs.111 Crores in the same period last year a growth of 31%, consolidated PAT for the quarter was Rs.77 Crores against Rs.63 Crores in the same period last year, a growth of 23%. Now I will share with you the performance and the strategy in each of the businesses going forward. Consumer electronics, revenues for the quarter was Rs.1501 Crores with an EBITDA of 43 Crores and an operating margin of 2.9%, we have seen a margin expansion of 50 bps mainly because of large ODM/JDM business. In this business there is a volume growth of 54%, however, the revenues look flat on account of the prices of open sale decreasing significantly in the international market. We have the largest capacity in India of six million sets including backward integration, LCM and SMT lines and catering to almost 35% to 38% of the Indian requirement. Our JDM business with our anchor customer has shaped very, very well and we are in active discussions with other existing customers who offer ODM/JDM solutions. A significant development in the last quarter was closing on the ODM setup right with Google relating to Android and Google TV which will open up a lot of opportunities for us since almost 65% of the Indian market is on this platform. We Page 2 of 20

Dixon Technologies India Limited October 20, 2022 should be able to roll out the same by Q1 of the next fiscal. We are also investing in setting up an injection molding plant in this particular category in line with our strategy of deepening the manufacturing and backward integration, this should be operational in Q4 of the current fiscal year. Monitors we have got orders from Dell and the commercial production has already started we expect the volumes to be around 0.2 million in this particular category. Coming to lighting, lighting revenues in this quarter was Rs.290 Crores with an operating profit of 24 Crores with an operating margin of 8.2%. In margins there is an expansion by 1% against the Q1 numbers which is in line with what we have been guiding. The demand in this business is normalizing led by liquidation of inventory in the channel and reduction in input prices which will result in improved revenues and profitability in coming quarters. We are the India's largest ODM player in lighting and have the largest capacities in various SKU, in LED bulb we have capacity of 400 million which is 45% of the Indian requirement. We already have expanded the annual capacity in battens to 50 million and further in downlighters to almost 18 million we are getting into new product categories like starting strips and rope lighting which will be launched by Q4 of the current fiscal, our first supply is again export to UAE is being executed in Q3 and we are working on some large RFQs for our anchor customer for U.S. market and we are confident of winning this business. We are in the process of acquisition of a smart lighting company which is cutting edge Bluetooth mesh technology that is in the process of development of Wi-Fi based technology solutions for lighting products, this acquisition we will be closing in the current quarter. New products leveraging this cutting edge technology will be launched by Q1 of next fiscal. We are in the process of hiring a very senior person in this division as lighting R&D head to further churn out more ODM solutions in different lighting categories. We have also started work on investing under the PLI scheme for LED lighting components in line with the backward integration strategy, we are confident that this capacity of LED lighting components will be set up by Q4 of the current fiscal. The capital employed in this business has been significantly reduced by almost Rs.85 crores year-on-year on account of better current assets management. Home appliances, the revenues for the quarter was Rs.363 Crores with an EBITDA of Rs.33 Crores which is 9% operating profit. The margins have improved year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter led by passing on the impact of commodity cost to the customers, improved operating leverage and cost optimization measures. We have 160 odd models in semi automatic category ranging from 6 kgs to 14 kgs with an annual capacity of 2.4 million and we achieved the highest ever production of almost 1.6 lakhs in the month of Page 3 of 20