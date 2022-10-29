Dixon Technologies India : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
10/29/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
Dixon Technologies (India) Limited
29th October, 2022
To
Secretary
Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Mumbai - 400 051
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
Scrip Code - 540699
Scrip Code - DIXON
ISIN: INE935N01020
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Transcript of the Q2 FY 23 Earnings Conference Call held on 20th October, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III thereto, please find enclosed herewith the transcript of the Q2 FY 23 Earnings Conference Call of the Company held on Thursday, 20th October, 2022.
"Dixon Technologies India Limited Q2 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call"
October 20, 2022
ANALYST: MR. PULKIT CHAWLA - EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES
MANAGEMENT: MR. ATUL LALL - VICE CHAIRMAN AND
MANAGING DIRECTOR - DIXON TECHNOLOGIES
INDIA LIMITED
MR. SAURABH GUPTA - CHIEF FINANCIAL
OFFICER - DIXON TECHNOLOGIES INDIA
LIMITED
Dixon Technologies India Limited
October 20, 2022
Moderator:
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Dixon Technologies India Limited Q2
FY2023 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. As a
reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an
opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. Should you need
assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on
your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like
to hand the conference over to Mr. Pulkit Chawla from Emkay Global Financial Services.
Thank you, and over to you, Sir!
Pulkit Chawla:
Thank you, Seema. Good evening everyone and welcome to the Dixon Technologies Q2
FY2023 earning call. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for this
opportunity. We have with us today Mr. Atul Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director
and Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer. Without further delay, I shall now hand
over the call to the management for his opening remarks. Over to you, gentlemen!
Atul Lall:
Thank you very much, Pulkit. Good evening ladies and gentlemen, this is Atul Lall and we
also have on the call today our CFO, Saurabh Gupta. Thank you very much for joining this
earning call for the quarter ended September 2023.
Coming to our overall performance for the second quarter, consolidated revenues for the
quarter ended September 30, 2022 was Rs.3867 Crores against Rs.2804 Crores in the same
period last year, a growth of 38%. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was Rs.146 Crores
against Rs.111 Crores in the same period last year a growth of 31%, consolidated PAT for
the quarter was Rs.77 Crores against Rs.63 Crores in the same period last year, a growth of
23%.
Now I will share with you the performance and the strategy in each of the businesses going
forward. Consumer electronics, revenues for the quarter was Rs.1501 Crores with an
EBITDA of 43 Crores and an operating margin of 2.9%, we have seen a margin expansion
of 50 bps mainly because of large ODM/JDM business. In this business there is a volume
growth of 54%, however, the revenues look flat on account of the prices of open sale
decreasing significantly in the international market. We have the largest capacity in India of
six million sets including backward integration, LCM and SMT lines and catering to almost
35% to 38% of the Indian requirement. Our JDM business with our anchor customer has
shaped very, very well and we are in active discussions with other existing customers who
offer ODM/JDM solutions. A significant development in the last quarter was closing on the
ODM setup right with Google relating to Android and Google TV which will open up a lot
of opportunities for us since almost 65% of the Indian market is on this platform. We
Dixon Technologies India Limited
October 20, 2022
should be able to roll out the same by Q1 of the next fiscal. We are also investing in setting up an injection molding plant in this particular category in line with our strategy of deepening the manufacturing and backward integration, this should be operational in Q4 of the current fiscal year. Monitors we have got orders from Dell and the commercial production has already started we expect the volumes to be around 0.2 million in this particular category.
Coming to lighting, lighting revenues in this quarter was Rs.290 Crores with an operating profit of 24 Crores with an operating margin of 8.2%. In margins there is an expansion by 1% against the Q1 numbers which is in line with what we have been guiding. The demand in this business is normalizing led by liquidation of inventory in the channel and reduction in input prices which will result in improved revenues and profitability in coming quarters. We are the India's largest ODM player in lighting and have the largest capacities in various SKU, in LED bulb we have capacity of 400 million which is 45% of the Indian requirement. We already have expanded the annual capacity in battens to 50 million and further in downlighters to almost 18 million we are getting into new product categories like starting strips and rope lighting which will be launched by Q4 of the current fiscal, our first supply is again export to UAE is being executed in Q3 and we are working on some large RFQs for our anchor customer for U.S. market and we are confident of winning this business.
We are in the process of acquisition of a smart lighting company which is cutting edge Bluetooth mesh technology that is in the process of development of Wi-Fi based technology solutions for lighting products, this acquisition we will be closing in the current quarter. New products leveraging this cutting edge technology will be launched by Q1 of next fiscal. We are in the process of hiring a very senior person in this division as lighting R&D head to further churn out more ODM solutions in different lighting categories. We have also started work on investing under the PLI scheme for LED lighting components in line with the backward integration strategy, we are confident that this capacity of LED lighting components will be set up by Q4 of the current fiscal. The capital employed in this business has been significantly reduced by almost Rs.85 crores year-on-year on account of better current assets management.
Home appliances, the revenues for the quarter was Rs.363 Crores with an EBITDA of Rs.33 Crores which is 9% operating profit. The margins have improved year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter led by passing on the impact of commodity cost to the customers, improved operating leverage and cost optimization measures. We have 160 odd models in semi automatic category ranging from 6 kgs to 14 kgs with an annual capacity of 2.4 million and we achieved the highest ever production of almost 1.6 lakhs in the month of
Dixon Technologies India Limited
October 20, 2022
September. In fully automatic category we have got a capacity of 1.6 billion with 96 variants across 6.5 to 11 kg with Bosch as our anchor customer. In addition to Bosch we are also manufacturing for Lloyd and Chroma and some other brands, we have already started touching the volume of almost 22 to 25 per month. We are also in final stages of getting a large contract with a large Japanese brand in FATL category for both domestic and global markets. We will be introducing more designs with new features in both semi automatic and fully automatic category. The order book in this business looks very healthy and we are looking to add more customers in this particular business.
Mobile Phone and EMS division, revenues for the quarter were Rs.1594 crores within EBITDA of 42 crores, 2.7% operating margin. For Motorola we did one million volume in Q2 and now we are also setting up a line for LD assembly in line with their strategy for backward integration and to deepen the manufacture. In addition we have manufacturing is part and feature phones for Nokia and feature phones for Itel. We are also hopeful of getting more business from Nokia in coming months for both the smart and feature phones for both domestic and global markets. As I had communicated to you in the last call we are almost close to closing a large order with a couple of brands in mobile vertical both for domestic and exports market I feel fairly confident that the production for these new brands is going to take off in Q4 of the current fiscal. We manufactured 3.3 million and 2.6 million of 2G and 4G phones respectively for Samsung and we have started the construction activity in our new integrated mobile facility in Noida. We have also embarked on an ODM journey in mobiles, we have recruited a very senior resource as our R&D head for mobiles and a new team and a lab will be built in Hyderabad for that. Security surveillance, Dixon's 50% share of revenue for the quarter was Rs.118 Crores with an EBITDA of 3.6 Crores at 3.1% operating margin the order book in this segment looks healthy and we are going into further capacity expansion from 10 million per annum to 14 million per annum and we are also relocating our existing footprint from Tirupathi to Kopparthi in Andhra. In this particular business also we will also start working on backward integration for mainly molding and power supplies telecom and networking product is a JV with Bharti Airtel, the telecom piece is also looking very promising because Airtel will also keep on shifting more from imports to domestic manufacturing. We have started commercial production for them for an O&D category we have also backed the large border from Airtel HD zapper set-top boxes and the mass production should start from Q2 of next fiscal. The PLI scheme has also been extended by one year along with addition of hybrid set-top box in other telecom products added to the same. We have taken up a new facility for this particular business and this facility should be operational by December of the current fiscal. We are in active discussion with some large global brands for existing and new product categories in this particular business. We are also building an R&D and we have recruited a senior resource as R&D head for telecom devices. Laptops, tablets and IT hardware products, in addition to
