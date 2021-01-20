Dixons Carphone : Appointment of new Group Chief Financial Officer

Dixons Carphone plc ('Company' or 'Dixons Carphone') announces the appointment of Bruce Marsh as Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from 12 July 2021.

Bruce Marsh has been Finance Director, UK and Ireland, at Tesco plc since 2015. Before that Bruce was at Kingfisher plc, where he was Managing Director of Kingfisher Future Homes and Group Strategy Director, and previously held a number of senior finance roles at Dixons Retail plc.

Jonny Mason, current Group Chief Financial Officer, will remain in his existing role to support the Company through the current financial year and ensure a seamless and orderly transition. A departure date will be confirmed in due course.

Alex Baldock, Chief Executive said:

'I am delighted to welcome Bruce back home to Dixons Carphone. He brings a strong track record over many years in retail, and in the successful delivery of large complex business transformations in rapidly changing environments. He has extensive experience leading high-quality Finance teams, maintaining robust financial controls and improving planning and performance. Bruce has played a pivotal role in Tesco's revitalisation. I look forward to working with him as we continue Dixons Carphone's transformation to a world class business.

Jonny has been an outstanding leader at Dixons Carphone. He's made a big contribution to the great strides we've made in our transformation, particularly in UK Mobile, to a stronger balance sheet, and to a sharper focus on cash and cost control. This will serve the Group well as we continue to build on these achievements. On behalf of all my colleagues, I would like to thank Jonny for his role in the delivery of our strategy and wish him every future success as he moves on to new opportunities.'

Bruce Marsh, said:

'Having spent the early part of my career in Dixons Retail, it is wonderful to be returning to a great business. I am excited to be joining the Group as it continues its ambitious transformation to a world class business helping everyone enjoy amazing technology. I am hugely inspired both by the early results and the significant potential ahead of us.'

Jonny Mason, Group Chief Financial Officer, said:

'It has been a privilege to work at Dixons Carphone. I have particularly enjoyed working with a great team. I am pleased with the progress the business has made in its transformation which has seen the Company grow its market leading position and develop its omnichannel capability. Although my departure is still some way off, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues and wish Dixons Carphone every success for the future.'

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating through 931 stores and 16 websites in eight countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

We are the market leader in the UK & Ireland, throughout the Nordics and in Greece, employing over 22,000 capable and committed colleagues in the UK & Ireland and approximately 32,500 globally across the Group. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives. The Group's core operations are supported by an extensive distribution network, enabling delivery to stores and homes, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and a state-of-the-art repair facility in Newark, UK.

Our brands include Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK & Ireland and iD Mobile in the UK; Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in the Nordics; and Kotsovolos in Greece. Our Dixons Travel brand has a presence across several UK airports as well as in Dublin and Oslo, and our services are provided through Team Knowhow.