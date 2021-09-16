Dixons Carphone : appoints Director of Stores

Michelle Gorringe-Smith appointed to Director of Stores, a key role within the Dixons Carphone Group Leadership Team

Newly created role will focus on driving the business's omnichannel strategy, applying a customer centric approach to optimise store performance

Michelle Gorringe-Smith has been with Dixons Carphone for over seven years

Dixons Carphone, the business behind Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, has announced the appointment of Michelle Gorringe-Smith to the newly created role of Director of Stores reporting into Executive Committee member Mark Allsop, Chief Operating Officer.

Having been with the business since 2014, Michelle has held senior roles including Category Director where she established some of the biggest strategic partnerships which the business still has today; then Customer Strategy Director introducing new customer segmentation and value propositions and most recently as Strategy Director responsible for Dixons Carphone's bespoke omnichannel selling model. She brings her extensive retail expertise and customer first approach to her new role, focused on optimising the performance of all 298 UK Currys PC World stores.

Michelle's appointment speaks to the importance the business places on stores as part of its successful omnichannel model, bringing customers the best of stores and online, in a bid to deliver its vision - to help everyone enjoy amazing technology.

'Throughout her time with Dixons Carphone, Michelle has demonstrated her 100% focus on, and commitment to putting our customers first and I'm delighted to share her appointment today,' says Mark Allsop, Dixons Carphone Chief Operating Officer.

'We are building a world class omnichannel team and with Michelle's appointment I'm confident that we're going to get there smarter, with happier customers, who come back to us for life.'

Michelle Gorringe-Smith says: 'I've seen first-hand the incredible role our stores play in helping customers choose, afford and enjoy amazing technology, and so taking on this new challenge was a no brainer for me. We know that technology is exciting, but can be confusing, and our stores - host to our thousands of expert colleagues - are vital in helping customers make the most of their products. I'm already getting stuck in and can't wait to unlock the full potential of our stores.'

-ends-

Notes to editors

For further information please contact:

Information on Dixons Carphone plc is available at www.dixonscarphone.com

Follow us on Twitter: @dixonscarphone

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating through 864 stores and 16 websites in eight countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

We are the market leader in the UK & Ireland, throughout the Nordics and in Greece, employing over 22,000 capable and committed colleagues in the UK & Ireland and approximately 32,500 globally across the Group. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives. The Group's core operations are supported by an extensive distribution network, enabling delivery to stores and homes, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and a state-of-the-art repair facility in Newark, UK.

Our brands include Currys PC World in the UK & Ireland as well as Carphone Warehouse and iD Mobile in the UK, where our services are provided through Team Knowhow; Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in the Nordics; and Kotsovolos in Greece.