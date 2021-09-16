Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dixons Carphone plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DC.   GB00B4Y7R145

DIXONS CARPHONE PLC

(DC.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/16 07:38:16 am
134.85 GBX   -0.33%
07:22aDIXONS CARPHONE : appoints Director of Stores
PU
09/15DIXONS CARPHONE : Changes Name To Currys
MT
08/23DIXONS CARPHONE : Currys PC World launches flexible mobile plan amid brand overhaul
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dixons Carphone : appoints Director of Stores

09/16/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Michelle Gorringe-Smith appointed to Director of Stores, a key role within the Dixons Carphone Group Leadership Team
  • Newly created role will focus on driving the business's omnichannel strategy, applying a customer centric approach to optimise store performance
  • Michelle Gorringe-Smith has been with Dixons Carphone for over seven years

Dixons Carphone, the business behind Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, has announced the appointment of Michelle Gorringe-Smith to the newly created role of Director of Stores reporting into Executive Committee member Mark Allsop, Chief Operating Officer.

Having been with the business since 2014, Michelle has held senior roles including Category Director where she established some of the biggest strategic partnerships which the business still has today; then Customer Strategy Director introducing new customer segmentation and value propositions and most recently as Strategy Director responsible for Dixons Carphone's bespoke omnichannel selling model. She brings her extensive retail expertise and customer first approach to her new role, focused on optimising the performance of all 298 UK Currys PC World stores.

Michelle's appointment speaks to the importance the business places on stores as part of its successful omnichannel model, bringing customers the best of stores and online, in a bid to deliver its vision - to help everyone enjoy amazing technology.

'Throughout her time with Dixons Carphone, Michelle has demonstrated her 100% focus on, and commitment to putting our customers first and I'm delighted to share her appointment today,' says Mark Allsop, Dixons Carphone Chief Operating Officer.

'We are building a world class omnichannel team and with Michelle's appointment I'm confident that we're going to get there smarter, with happier customers, who come back to us for life.'

Michelle Gorringe-Smith says: 'I've seen first-hand the incredible role our stores play in helping customers choose, afford and enjoy amazing technology, and so taking on this new challenge was a no brainer for me. We know that technology is exciting, but can be confusing, and our stores - host to our thousands of expert colleagues - are vital in helping customers make the most of their products. I'm already getting stuck in and can't wait to unlock the full potential of our stores.'

-ends-

Notes to editors

For further information please contact:
Information on Dixons Carphone plc is available at www.dixonscarphone.com
Follow us on Twitter: @dixonscarphone

About Dixons Carphone
Dixons Carphone plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating through 864 stores and 16 websites in eight countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

We are the market leader in the UK & Ireland, throughout the Nordics and in Greece, employing over 22,000 capable and committed colleagues in the UK & Ireland and approximately 32,500 globally across the Group. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives. The Group's core operations are supported by an extensive distribution network, enabling delivery to stores and homes, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and a state-of-the-art repair facility in Newark, UK.

Our brands include Currys PC World in the UK & Ireland as well as Carphone Warehouse and iD Mobile in the UK, where our services are provided through Team Knowhow; Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in the Nordics; and Kotsovolos in Greece.

Disclaimer

Dixons Carphone plc published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIXONS CARPHONE PLC
07:22aDIXONS CARPHONE : appoints Director of Stores
PU
09/15DIXONS CARPHONE : Changes Name To Currys
MT
08/23DIXONS CARPHONE : Currys PC World launches flexible mobile plan amid brand overh..
AQ
08/23DIXONS CARPHONE : Mobile market shake-up as Currys PC World launches flexible an..
PU
08/19DIXONS CARPHONE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/18DIXONS CARPHONE : delivers a hat-trick of sustainability initiatives including i..
PU
08/18DIXONS CARPHONE : Currys delivers a hat-trick of sustainability initiatives incl..
PU
08/12DIXONS CARPHONE : launches nationwide campaign to recruit, retain and retrain 7...
PU
08/11DIXONS CARPHONE : raises £100k for Age UK to help older people in need access te..
PU
08/04DIXONS CARPHONE : 5G now available on iD Mobile
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIXONS CARPHONE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 615 M 13 285 M 13 285 M
Net income 2022 121 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2022 1 161 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 1 566 M 2 168 M 2 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 35 046
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart DIXONS CARPHONE PLC
Duration : Period :
Dixons Carphone plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIXONS CARPHONE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 135,30 GBX
Average target price 149,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Lewis Baldock Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Marsh Group Chief Financial Officer
Ian Paul Livingston Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Allsop Chief Operating & Digital Officer
Gerry Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIXONS CARPHONE PLC16.84%2 168
BEST BUY CO., INC.10.40%26 877
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION57.19%3 895
JB HI-FI LIMITED-7.03%3 808
PROG HOLDINGS, INC.-16.22%3 001
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY69.25%2 248