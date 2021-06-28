Dixons Carphone : and Vodafone Agree Exclusive Multiyear Partnership

Vodafone and Dixons Carphone have announced the signing of a new deal creating an exclusive, multiyear partnership, with a new commercial framework focused on driving great service, innovation and loyalty.

The new agreement, built on their many years' successful trading together, sees Vodafone become the exclusive mobile network partner (MNO) for Dixons Carphone, the business behind Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse.

Under the new contract, Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse customers will benefit from continued great deals from Vodafone, which has the UK's best network, as voted by readers of Trusted Reviews, and 5G in more places across Europe than any other operator. Dixons Carphone has 300 stores across the UK, with 15,000 colleagues delivering expert advice on mobile plans and a market-leading range of top branded mobile handsets and accessories.

Vodafone will underpin Dixon Carphone's new mobile offer, launching later in the year, alongside the business's award-winning mobile virtual network (MVNO), iD Mobile. As the market leading electronics retailer, Dixons Carphone has made significant overall progress with its mobile transformation.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone, said: 'This is a very exciting new agreement for us, that ensures connectivity to our award-winning network is made available to even more people across the UK. This is a completely new and exclusive arrangement, which will drive customer experience improvements and value growth for both parties. The partnership gives us the opportunity to work more closely together than ever before, focusing on creating more innovative mobile solutions for customers.'

Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer, Dixons Carphone, said: 'We're delighted to develop our long-term partnership with Vodafone which will see them become our exclusive MNO partner ahead of our new mobile offer launching later this year.

'Together, we'll provide an exciting and innovative new mobile offering designed with modern customers' needs in mind. The new offer will give customers better flexibility, transparency and value and is the final step in the transformation of our mobile business.'

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating through 864 stores and 16 websites in eight countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

We are the market leader in the UK & Ireland, throughout the Nordics and in Greece, employing over 22,000 capable and committed colleagues in the UK & Ireland and approximately 32,500 globally across the Group. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives. The Group's core operations are supported by a sourcing office in Hong Kong, state-of-the-art repair facility in Newark, UK and an extensive distribution network, enabling delivery to stores and homes.

Our brands include Currys PC World in the UK & Ireland as well as Carphone Warehouse and iD Mobile in the UK, where our services are provided through Team Knowhow; Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in the Nordics; and Kotsovolos in Greece.