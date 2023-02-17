Advanced search
    543193   INE0B1K01014

DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED

(543193)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
142.35 INR   -3.10%
02/17Dj Mediaprint & Logistics : SME Issue - Prospectus (Public Issuer Filing)
PU
02/13DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022DJ Mediaprint Bags INR45 Million Document Management Contract from Reliance Securities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics : SME Issue - Prospectus (Public Issuer Filing)

02/17/2023 | 07:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prospectus Dated: January 11, 2022 (Please read section 26 & 32of the Companies Act, 2013 Fixed Price Issue

DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED

Our Company was originally incorporated as "DJ Logistic Solutions Private Limited" on February 24, 2009 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 bearing Corporate Identification Number U60232MH2009PTC190567 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently name of the company has been changed to "DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Private Limited" vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 08, 2017. Subsequently our company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of our Company was changed to "DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited" vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated December 19, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Our company got listed on the SME Platform of BSE limited on April 13, 2020. For further details of change in name and registered office of our Company, please refer to section titled "Our History and Certain Corporate Matters" beginning on page no 102 of this Prospectus.

Registered office: 24, 1st Floor, Palkhiwala House, Tara Manzil, 1st Dhobi Talao Lane, Mumbai - 400 002, Maharashtra, India.

Corporate Office: UP Warehouse, Mafco Yard, Plot No. 4 to 9, 1st Floor, Sector-18, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400 703, Maharashtra, India.

Contact Person: Ms. Khushboo Mahesh Lalji, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer; Tel No.: 022 - 2788 9341

E-Mail ID: cs@djcorp.in; Website: www.djcorp.in; CIN: L60232MH2009PLC190567

OUR PROMOTERS: (I) MR. DINESH MUDDU KOTIAN AND (II) MR. SANTHOSH MUDDU KOTIAN

THE ISSUE

FURTHER PUBLIC OFFER OF 12,00,000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹10/- EACH ("EQUITY SHARES") OF DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED (THE "COMPANY" OR THE "ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹125/- PER EQUITY SHARE, INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹115/- PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "ISSUE PRICE"), AGGREGATING TO ₹1500.00 LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"), OF WHICH 60,000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹125/-

PER EQUITY SHARE, AGGREGATING TO ₹75.00 LAKHS WILL BE RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS BY THE MARKET MAKER TO THE ISSUE (THE "MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION I.E. ISSUE OF 11,40,000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹125/- PER EQUITY SHARE, AGGREGATING TO ₹1,425.00 LAKHS IS HERE IN AFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "NET ISSUE".

THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 22.17% AND 21.06% RESPECTIVELY OF THE POST ISSUE PAIDUP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY.

THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARE IS ₹10/- EACH AND THE ISSUE PRICE IS ₹ 125/- PER EQUITY SHARE i.e.

12.50 TIMES OF THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES. THE MINIMUM LOT SIZE IS 1,000 EQUITY SHARES

The Issue is being made through the Fixed Price Process in accordance with Regulation 281 read with Regulation 103(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations"), wherein a minimum 50% of the Net Issue is allocated for Retail Individual Applicants and the balance shall be offered to individual applicants other than Retail Individual Applicants and other investors including corporate bodies or institutions, QIBs and Non-Institutional Applicants. However, if the aggregate demand from the Retail Individual Applicants is less than 50%, then the balance Equity Shares in that portion will be added to the non-retail portion offered to the remaining investors including QIBs and NIIs and vice-versa subject to valid Applications being received from them at the Issue Price. Additionally, if the Retail Individual Applicants category is entitled to more than fifty per cent on proportionate basis, the Retail Individual Applicants shall be allocated that higher percentage. Specific attention of investors is invited to the chapter titled "Issue Information" on page no. 177 of this Prospectus.

In terms of Regulation 256 of SEBI ICDR Regulations read with the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/11/2015 dated November 10, 2015, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) introduced vide SEBI Circular Ref: SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2018/138 dated November 1, 2018 all the potential investors shall participate in the issue only through an Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process providing details about the bank account which will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") for the same. Further, pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2019/133 dated November 08, 2019, Retail Individual Investors applying in public issue may use either Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) process or UPI payment mechanism by providing UPI ID in the Application Form which is linked from Bank Account of the investor. (For details in this regard, specific attention is invited to "Issue Procedure" beginning on page no. 184 of this Prospectus. )

GENERAL RISKS

Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in the Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in the Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue, including the risks involved. The Equity Shares in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to "Risk Factors" on page no. 17 of this Prospectus.

ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

The issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to the issuer and the issue which is material in the context of the issue, that the information contained in the Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which make this document as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The Equity Shares of our company are already listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited. The equity shares further offered through this Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited. Our company has received "in-principal" approval letter dated January 06, 2022 from BSE for using its name in this Prospectus. For the purposes of the issue, the Designated Stock Exchange will be BSE Limited ("BSE"). A copy of the Prospectus shall be delivered for filing to the Registrar of Companies ("RoC") in accordance with Section 26(4) of the Companies Act, 2013. For details of the material contracts and documents which shall be available for inspection from the date of filing of this Prospectus with the RoC, until the Issue Closing Date, see "Material Contracts

and Documents for Inspection" on page no. 228 of this Prospectus.

LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE

REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE

FINSHORE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED

PURVA SHAREGISTRY (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED

Anandlok", Block-A, 2nd Floor, Room No. 207, 227 A.J.C Bose Road,

9, Shiv Shakti Industrial Estate, J. R. Boricha Marg,

Kolkata-700020, West Bengal

Opp. Kasturba Hospital Lane, Lower Parel (E),

Telephone: 033 - 22895101

Mumbai - 400011, Maharashtra

Email: ramakrishna@finshoregroup.com

Tel: 022 2301 2518 / 8261,

Website: www.finshoregroup.com

Email/ Investor Grievance E-mail: support@purvashare.com

Investor Grievance Email: info@finshoregroup.com

Website: www.purvashare.com

Contact Person: Mr. S. Ramakrishna Iyengar

Contact Person: Ms. Deepali Dhuri - Compliance Officer

SEBI Registration No: INM000012185

SEBI Registration No: INR000001112

CIN No: U74900WB2011PLC169377

CIN No: U67120MH1993PTC074079

ISSUE PROGRAMME

ISSUE OPENS ON: JANUARY 18, 2022

ISSUE CLOSES ON: JANUARY 20, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENT

PARTICULARS

PAGE No.

SECTION I: DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS

Definitions and Abbreviations

1-10

Currency Conventions, Use of Financial Industry and Market Data, and Currency Presentation

11-12

Forward Looking Statements

13-13

SECTION II: SUMMARY OF PROSPECTUS

Summary of Prospectus

14-16

SECTION III: RISK FACTORS

Risk Factors

17-26

SECTION IV: INTRODUCTION

The Issue

27-27

Summary of Financial Information

28-30

SECTION V: GENERAL INFORMATION

General Information

31-37

SECTION VI: CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Capital Structure

38-47

SECTION VII: PARTICULARS OF THE ISSUE

Objects of The Issue

48-51

Basis for Issue Price

52-53

Statement of Possible Tax Benefits

54-55

SECTION VIII: ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE INDUSTRY

Industry Overview

56-75

Our Business

76-93

Key Industry Regulations and Policies

94-101

Our History and Certain Corporate Matters

102-105

Our Management

106-117

Our Promoters and Promoter Group

118-120

Group Entities of Our Company

121-124

Related Party Transactions

125-125

Dividend Policy

126-126

SECTION IX: FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Statements as Restated

127-149

Financial Indebtedness

150-151

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations

152-157

Stock Market Data for Equity share of our Company

158-158

SECTION X: LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION

Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments

159-163

Government and Other Approvals

164-166

Other Regulatory and Statutory Disclosures

167-176

SECTION XI: ISSUE INFORMATION

Terms of The Issue

177-181

Issue Structure

182-183

Issue Procedure

184-200

Restrictions on Foreign Ownership of Indian Securities

201-201

Description of Equity Shares and Terms of the Articles of Association

202-227

SECTION XII: OTHER INFORMATION

Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection

228-228

Declaration

229-229

M/s. DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED

SECTION I: GENERAL

DEFINITION AND ABBREVIATIONS

This prospectus uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, shall have the respective meanings given below. References to statutes, regulations, rules, guidelines and policies will be deemed to include all amendments and modifications thereto as amended from time to time.

Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, the following terms shall have the meanings provided below in this prospectus, and references to any statute or regulations or policies will include any amendments or re-enactments thereto, from time to time. In case of any inconsistency between the definitions given below and the definitions contained in the General Information Document (as defined below), the definitions given below shall prevail.

General Terms

TERMS

DESCRIPTIONS

"DJ Mediaprint & Logistics

Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited, a

Limited", "DJ Media",

public limited company incorporated under the provision of Companies Act, 1956 and

"DJML", "The Company",

having its Registered Office at 24, 1st Floor, Palkhiwala House, Tara Manzil, 1st Dhobi

"Our Company", or "Issuer"

Talao Lane, Mumbai - 400 002, Maharashtra, India.

Our Promoters or Promoters of

The promoters of our company being Mr. Dinesh Muddu Kotian and Mr. Santhosh

the Company

Muddu Kotian.

"we", "us", "our"

Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, refers to our Company together with

our Subsidiaries, Associates and Group Companies.

"You", "Yours"

The shareholder of the company

Includes such persons and entities constituting the promoter group of our Company in

Promoter Group

terms of Regulation 2(1) (pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and as disclosed

under Section titled "Our Promoters and Promoter Group"

Company Related Terms

TERMS

DESCRIPTIONS

"Articles" or "Articles of

The Articles of Association of our Company, as amended from time to time.

Association" or "AOA"

The Statutory Auditors of our Company, being "M/s. ADV & Associates" Chartered

Auditor/Statutory Auditor

Accountants, having its office at 801, Empress Nucleus, Gaothan Road, Off Little Flower

School, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400069, India.

Audit Committee

Audit Committee of our Company constituted in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013

as disclosed in the Section titled "Our Management", on page no. 106 of this prospectus.

"Board of Director(s)" or

Unless otherwise specified, The Board of Directors of our Company, as duly constituted

"the/our Board"

from time to time, including any committee(s) thereof.

"CFO" or Chief Financial

The Chief Financial Officer of our company being "Mr. Dhanraj Dayanand Kunder".

Officer

CIN

Corporate Identification Number

Companies Act

The Companies Act, 2013 and amendments thereto. The Companies Act, 1956, to the

extent of such of the provisions that are in force.

Company Secretary &

The Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of our company being "Ms. Khushboo

Compliance Officer

Mahesh Lalji".

Corporate Office

Corporate Office of the Company is presently situated at UP Warehouse, Mafco Yard, Plot

No. 4 to 9, 1st Floor, Sector-18, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400 703, Maharashtra, India.

Corporate Social

Corporate Social Responsibility committee of our Company constituted in accordance with

the Companies Act, 2013 as disclosed in the Section titled "Our Management" on page

Responsibility committee

no. 106 of this prospectus.

DIN

Directors Identification Number.

Director/Director(s)

The directors of our Company, unless otherwise specified

E-Commerce

E-Commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods or services using the internet, and

the transfer of money and data to execute these transactions

ED

Executive Director

Equity Shares

The Equity Shares of our Company of face value of ₹10/- each, fully paid-up, unless

otherwise specified in the context thereof.

Equity Shareholders

Persons/Entities holding Equity Shares of our Company.

Export

Export means taking goods out of India to a place outside India

Such companies with which there were related party transactions, during the period for

Group Companies/Entities

which financial information is disclosed in this prospectus, which are covered under the

applicable accounting standards and other companies as considered material by our Board,

as identified in "Our Group Companies"

HUF

Hindu Undivided Family.

Page 1 of 229

TERMS

IBC

IFRS

Ind AS

Ind GAAP

Import

Independent Director

IT Act

JV / Joint Venture

ISIN

KMP / Key Managerial Personnel

MD

Materiality Policy

Memorandum/Memorandum of Association/MoA

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Non-Residents

Peer Review Auditor

Promoters

Promoter Group

Registered Office

Restated Financial Statement

RoC/Registrar of Companies

SEBI Shareholders Subscriber to MOA / Initial Promoters

WTD

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Willful Defaulter(s)

M/s. DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED

DESCRIPTIONS

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

International Financial Reporting Standards Indian Accounting Standard

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India.

Import means bringing goods into India from a place outside India Non-executive & Independent Director as per the Companies Act, 2013 The Income Tax Act,1961 as amended till date

A commercial enterprise undertaken jointly by two or more parties which otherwise retain their distinct identities.

International Securities Identification Number In this case being "INE0B1K01014"

Key managerial personnel of our Company in terms of Regulation 2(1)(bb) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations 2018, Section 2(51) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as disclosed in the chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on page no. 106 of this prospectus.

Managing Director

The policy on identification of group companies, material creditors and material litigation, adopted by our Board in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations

The Memorandum of Association of our Company, as amended from time to time.

Nomination and Remuneration committee of our Company constituted in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 as disclosed in the Section titled, Our Management, on page no. 106 of this prospectus.

A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA Regulations, 2000

Independent Auditor having a valid Peer Review certificate in our case being "M/s. ADV

  • Associates" Chartered Accountants, having its office at 801, Empress Nucleus, Gaothan Road, Off Little Flower School, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400069, India.
    Shall mean promoters of our Company as mentioned in this prospectus.
    Includes such Persons and entities constituting our promoter group covered under Regulation 2(1)(pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations as enlisted in the section titled "Our Promoter and Promoter Group" beginning on page no. 118 of this prospectus.
    Registered Office of the Company is presently situated at 24, 1st Floor, Palkhiwala House, Tara Manzil, 1st Dhobi Talao Lane, Mumbai - 400 002, Maharashtra, India
    Audited Financial Statements for the period six-months ended September 30, 2021 and for the financial Years ended 31st March 2021, 31st March 2020 and 31st March 2019, as restated in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, comprises of (i) Financial Information as per Restated Summary Financial Statements and (ii) Other Financial Information.
    The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.
    Securities and Exchange Board of India constituted under the SEBI Act, 1992. Shareholders of our Company

Initial Subscriber to MOA

Whole Time Director

Stakeholder's relationship committee of our Company constituted in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 as disclosed in the Section titled, Our Management, on page no. 106 of this prospectus.

A person or an issuer who or which is categorized as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution (as defined under the Companies Act, 2013) or consortium thereof, in accordance with the guidelines on willful defaulters issued by the Reserve Bank of India, as defined under Regulation 2(1)(lll) of SEBI ICDR Regulations 2018.

Issue Related Terms

TERMS

DESCRIPTIONS

Acknowledgement Slip

The slip or document issued by the Designated Intermediary to an Applicant as proof of

having accepted the Application Form.

Allot/Allotment/Allotted

of Unless the context otherwise requires, allotment of the Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue

Equity Shares

of Equity Shares to the successful Applicants.

Note or advice or intimation of Allotment sent to the Applicants who have been allotted

Allotment Advice

Equity Shares after the Basis of Allotment has been approved by the Designated Stock

Exchange.

Allottee(s)

A successful Applicant (s) to whom the Equity Shares are being/have been issued/allotted.

Applicant/Investor

Any prospective investor who makes an application pursuant to the terms of the prospectus

and the Application Form.

Page 2 of 229

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2023 00:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 473 M 5,72 M 5,72 M
Net income 2022 31,3 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
Net Debt 2022 43,1 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 0,16%
Capitalization 1 541 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED-4.59%19
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.37.17%7 228
TOPPAN INC.21.75%5 818
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.8.02%1 670
CIMPRESS PLC30.97%949
DELUXE CORPORATION15.14%840