DJ Mediaprint & Logistics : SME Issue - Prospectus (Public Issuer Filing)

Prospectus Dated: January 11, 2022 (Please read section 26 & 32of the Companies Act, 2013 Fixed Price Issue DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED Our Company was originally incorporated as "DJ Logistic Solutions Private Limited" on February 24, 2009 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 bearing Corporate Identification Number U60232MH2009PTC190567 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently name of the company has been changed to "DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Private Limited" vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 08, 2017. Subsequently our company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of our Company was changed to "DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited" vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated December 19, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Our company got listed on the SME Platform of BSE limited on April 13, 2020. For further details of change in name and registered office of our Company, please refer to section titled "Our History and Certain Corporate Matters" beginning on page no 102 of this Prospectus. Registered office: 24, 1st Floor, Palkhiwala House, Tara Manzil, 1st Dhobi Talao Lane, Mumbai - 400 002, Maharashtra, India. Corporate Office: UP Warehouse, Mafco Yard, Plot No. 4 to 9, 1st Floor, Sector-18, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400 703, Maharashtra, India. Contact Person: Ms. Khushboo Mahesh Lalji, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer; Tel No.: 022 - 2788 9341 E-Mail ID: cs@djcorp.in; Website: www.djcorp.in; CIN: L60232MH2009PLC190567 OUR PROMOTERS: (I) MR. DINESH MUDDU KOTIAN AND (II) MR. SANTHOSH MUDDU KOTIAN THE ISSUE FURTHER PUBLIC OFFER OF 12,00,000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹10/- EACH ("EQUITY SHARES") OF DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED (THE "COMPANY" OR THE "ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹125/- PER EQUITY SHARE, INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹115/- PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "ISSUE PRICE"), AGGREGATING TO ₹1500.00 LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"), OF WHICH 60,000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹125/- PER EQUITY SHARE, AGGREGATING TO ₹75.00 LAKHS WILL BE RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS BY THE MARKET MAKER TO THE ISSUE (THE "MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION I.E. ISSUE OF 11,40,000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹125/- PER EQUITY SHARE, AGGREGATING TO ₹1,425.00 LAKHS IS HERE IN AFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "NET ISSUE". THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 22.17% AND 21.06% RESPECTIVELY OF THE POST ISSUE PAIDUP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY. THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARE IS ₹10/- EACH AND THE ISSUE PRICE IS ₹ 125/- PER EQUITY SHARE i.e. 12.50 TIMES OF THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES. THE MINIMUM LOT SIZE IS 1,000 EQUITY SHARES The Issue is being made through the Fixed Price Process in accordance with Regulation 281 read with Regulation 103(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations"), wherein a minimum 50% of the Net Issue is allocated for Retail Individual Applicants and the balance shall be offered to individual applicants other than Retail Individual Applicants and other investors including corporate bodies or institutions, QIBs and Non-Institutional Applicants. However, if the aggregate demand from the Retail Individual Applicants is less than 50%, then the balance Equity Shares in that portion will be added to the non-retail portion offered to the remaining investors including QIBs and NIIs and vice-versa subject to valid Applications being received from them at the Issue Price. Additionally, if the Retail Individual Applicants category is entitled to more than fifty per cent on proportionate basis, the Retail Individual Applicants shall be allocated that higher percentage. Specific attention of investors is invited to the chapter titled "Issue Information" on page no. 177 of this Prospectus. In terms of Regulation 256 of SEBI ICDR Regulations read with the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/11/2015 dated November 10, 2015, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) introduced vide SEBI Circular Ref: SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2018/138 dated November 1, 2018 all the potential investors shall participate in the issue only through an Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process providing details about the bank account which will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") for the same. Further, pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2019/133 dated November 08, 2019, Retail Individual Investors applying in public issue may use either Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) process or UPI payment mechanism by providing UPI ID in the Application Form which is linked from Bank Account of the investor. (For details in this regard, specific attention is invited to "Issue Procedure" beginning on page no. 184 of this Prospectus. ) GENERAL RISKS Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in the Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in the Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue, including the risks involved. The Equity Shares in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to "Risk Factors" on page no. 17 of this Prospectus. ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY The issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to the issuer and the issue which is material in the context of the issue, that the information contained in the Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which make this document as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect. LISTING The Equity Shares of our company are already listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited. The equity shares further offered through this Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited. Our company has received "in-principal" approval letter dated January 06, 2022 from BSE for using its name in this Prospectus. For the purposes of the issue, the Designated Stock Exchange will be BSE Limited ("BSE"). A copy of the Prospectus shall be delivered for filing to the Registrar of Companies ("RoC") in accordance with Section 26(4) of the Companies Act, 2013. For details of the material contracts and documents which shall be available for inspection from the date of filing of this Prospectus with the RoC, until the Issue Closing Date, see "Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection" on page no. 228 of this Prospectus. LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE FINSHORE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED PURVA SHAREGISTRY (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED Anandlok", Block-A, 2nd Floor, Room No. 207, 227 A.J.C Bose Road, 9, Shiv Shakti Industrial Estate, J. R. Boricha Marg, Kolkata-700020, West Bengal Opp. Kasturba Hospital Lane, Lower Parel (E), Telephone: 033 - 22895101 Mumbai - 400011, Maharashtra Email: ramakrishna@finshoregroup.com Tel: 022 2301 2518 / 8261, Website: www.finshoregroup.com Email/ Investor Grievance E-mail: support@purvashare.com Investor Grievance Email: info@finshoregroup.com Website: www.purvashare.com Contact Person: Mr. S. Ramakrishna Iyengar Contact Person: Ms. Deepali Dhuri - Compliance Officer SEBI Registration No: INM000012185 SEBI Registration No: INR000001112 CIN No: U74900WB2011PLC169377 CIN No: U67120MH1993PTC074079 ISSUE PROGRAMME ISSUE OPENS ON: JANUARY 18, 2022 ISSUE CLOSES ON: JANUARY 20, 2022 TABLE OF CONTENT PARTICULARS PAGE No. SECTION I: DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS Definitions and Abbreviations 1-10 Currency Conventions, Use of Financial Industry and Market Data, and Currency Presentation 11-12 Forward Looking Statements 13-13 SECTION II: SUMMARY OF PROSPECTUS Summary of Prospectus 14-16 SECTION III: RISK FACTORS Risk Factors 17-26 SECTION IV: INTRODUCTION The Issue 27-27 Summary of Financial Information 28-30 SECTION V: GENERAL INFORMATION General Information 31-37 SECTION VI: CAPITAL STRUCTURE Capital Structure 38-47 SECTION VII: PARTICULARS OF THE ISSUE Objects of The Issue 48-51 Basis for Issue Price 52-53 Statement of Possible Tax Benefits 54-55 SECTION VIII: ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE INDUSTRY Industry Overview 56-75 Our Business 76-93 Key Industry Regulations and Policies 94-101 Our History and Certain Corporate Matters 102-105 Our Management 106-117 Our Promoters and Promoter Group 118-120 Group Entities of Our Company 121-124 Related Party Transactions 125-125 Dividend Policy 126-126 SECTION IX: FINANCIAL INFORMATION Financial Statements as Restated 127-149 Financial Indebtedness 150-151 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations 152-157 Stock Market Data for Equity share of our Company 158-158 SECTION X: LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments 159-163 Government and Other Approvals 164-166 Other Regulatory and Statutory Disclosures 167-176 SECTION XI: ISSUE INFORMATION Terms of The Issue 177-181 Issue Structure 182-183 Issue Procedure 184-200 Restrictions on Foreign Ownership of Indian Securities 201-201 Description of Equity Shares and Terms of the Articles of Association 202-227 SECTION XII: OTHER INFORMATION Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection 228-228 Declaration 229-229 M/s. DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED SECTION I: GENERAL DEFINITION AND ABBREVIATIONS This prospectus uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, shall have the respective meanings given below. References to statutes, regulations, rules, guidelines and policies will be deemed to include all amendments and modifications thereto as amended from time to time. Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, the following terms shall have the meanings provided below in this prospectus, and references to any statute or regulations or policies will include any amendments or re-enactments thereto, from time to time. In case of any inconsistency between the definitions given below and the definitions contained in the General Information Document (as defined below), the definitions given below shall prevail. General Terms TERMS DESCRIPTIONS "DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited, a Limited", "DJ Media", public limited company incorporated under the provision of Companies Act, 1956 and "DJML", "The Company", having its Registered Office at 24, 1st Floor, Palkhiwala House, Tara Manzil, 1st Dhobi "Our Company", or "Issuer" Talao Lane, Mumbai - 400 002, Maharashtra, India. Our Promoters or Promoters of The promoters of our company being Mr. Dinesh Muddu Kotian and Mr. Santhosh the Company Muddu Kotian. "we", "us", "our" Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, refers to our Company together with our Subsidiaries, Associates and Group Companies. "You", "Yours" The shareholder of the company Includes such persons and entities constituting the promoter group of our Company in Promoter Group terms of Regulation 2(1) (pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and as disclosed under Section titled "Our Promoters and Promoter Group" Company Related Terms TERMS DESCRIPTIONS "Articles" or "Articles of The Articles of Association of our Company, as amended from time to time. Association" or "AOA" The Statutory Auditors of our Company, being "M/s. ADV & Associates" Chartered Auditor/Statutory Auditor Accountants, having its office at 801, Empress Nucleus, Gaothan Road, Off Little Flower School, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400069, India. Audit Committee Audit Committee of our Company constituted in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 as disclosed in the Section titled "Our Management", on page no. 106 of this prospectus. "Board of Director(s)" or Unless otherwise specified, The Board of Directors of our Company, as duly constituted "the/our Board" from time to time, including any committee(s) thereof. "CFO" or Chief Financial The Chief Financial Officer of our company being "Mr. Dhanraj Dayanand Kunder". Officer CIN Corporate Identification Number Companies Act The Companies Act, 2013 and amendments thereto. The Companies Act, 1956, to the extent of such of the provisions that are in force. Company Secretary & The Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of our company being "Ms. Khushboo Compliance Officer Mahesh Lalji". Corporate Office Corporate Office of the Company is presently situated at UP Warehouse, Mafco Yard, Plot No. 4 to 9, 1st Floor, Sector-18, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400 703, Maharashtra, India. Corporate Social Corporate Social Responsibility committee of our Company constituted in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 as disclosed in the Section titled "Our Management" on page Responsibility committee no. 106 of this prospectus. DIN Directors Identification Number. Director/Director(s) The directors of our Company, unless otherwise specified E-Commerce E-Commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods or services using the internet, and the transfer of money and data to execute these transactions ED Executive Director Equity Shares The Equity Shares of our Company of face value of ₹10/- each, fully paid-up, unless otherwise specified in the context thereof. Equity Shareholders Persons/Entities holding Equity Shares of our Company. Export Export means taking goods out of India to a place outside India Such companies with which there were related party transactions, during the period for Group Companies/Entities which financial information is disclosed in this prospectus, which are covered under the applicable accounting standards and other companies as considered material by our Board, as identified in "Our Group Companies" HUF Hindu Undivided Family. Page 1 of 229 TERMS IBC IFRS Ind AS Ind GAAP Import Independent Director IT Act JV / Joint Venture ISIN KMP / Key Managerial Personnel MD Materiality Policy Memorandum/Memorandum of Association/MoA Nomination and Remuneration Committee Non-Residents Peer Review Auditor Promoters Promoter Group Registered Office Restated Financial Statement RoC/Registrar of Companies SEBI Shareholders Subscriber to MOA / Initial Promoters WTD Stakeholders Relationship Committee Willful Defaulter(s) M/s. DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED DESCRIPTIONS The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 International Financial Reporting Standards Indian Accounting Standard Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India. Import means bringing goods into India from a place outside India Non-executive & Independent Director as per the Companies Act, 2013 The Income Tax Act,1961 as amended till date A commercial enterprise undertaken jointly by two or more parties which otherwise retain their distinct identities. International Securities Identification Number In this case being "INE0B1K01014" Key managerial personnel of our Company in terms of Regulation 2(1)(bb) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations 2018, Section 2(51) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as disclosed in the chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on page no. 106 of this prospectus. Managing Director The policy on identification of group companies, material creditors and material litigation, adopted by our Board in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations The Memorandum of Association of our Company, as amended from time to time. Nomination and Remuneration committee of our Company constituted in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 as disclosed in the Section titled, Our Management, on page no. 106 of this prospectus. A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA Regulations, 2000 Independent Auditor having a valid Peer Review certificate in our case being "M/s. ADV Associates" Chartered Accountants, having its office at 801, Empress Nucleus, Gaothan Road, Off Little Flower School, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400069, India.

Shall mean promoters of our Company as mentioned in this prospectus.

Includes such Persons and entities constituting our promoter group covered under Regulation 2(1)(pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations as enlisted in the section titled "Our Promoter and Promoter Group" beginning on page no. 118 of this prospectus.

Registered Office of the Company is presently situated at 24, 1st Floor, Palkhiwala House, Tara Manzil, 1st Dhobi Talao Lane, Mumbai - 400 002, Maharashtra, India

Audited Financial Statements for the period six-months ended September 30, 2021 and for the financial Years ended 31 st March 2021, 31 st March 2020 and 31 st March 2019, as restated in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, comprises of (i) Financial Information as per Restated Summary Financial Statements and (ii) Other Financial Information.

The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

