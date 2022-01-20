Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJW   AU000000DJW2

DJERRIWARRH INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(DJW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Djerriwarrh Investments : Dividend/Distribution - DJW

01/20/2022 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DJERRIWARRH INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

DJW - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

21/1/2022

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.06750000

Ex Date

2/2/2022

Record Date

3/2/2022

Payment Date

23/2/2022

DRP election date

Friday February 4, 2022 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

2A.4 +Record Date 3/2/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 2/2/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
DJW
1.6 ASX +Security Code
21/1/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
DJW
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
DJERRIWARRH INVESTMENTS LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

38006862693

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date 23/2/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

only

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

use

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

+security (in primary currency) for all

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.06750000

personal

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to

2A.11b(i) BSP status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full BSP offered

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

For

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

security

AUD 0.06750000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

use only

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.06750000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

personal

automated trading systems in the five days from the day the shares began trading on an ex-dividend basis.

4A.1

What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2

Last date and time for lodgement of election

4A.3 DRP discount rate

notices to share registry under DRP

0.0000 %

Friday February 4, 2022 17:00:00

4A.4

Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

2/2/2022

8/2/2022

4A.5

DRP price calculation methodology

Pricing of the new DRP Shares will be based on the average selling price of shares traded on the ASX and Chi-X

For

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

23/2/2022

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

only

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Eligibility requirements as set out in Rule 1 of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules (link Below)

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.djerri.com.au/shareholders

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 4B - Bonus +security plan or equivalent (BSP)

4B.1

What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the BSP?

Do not participate in BSP (i.e. cash payment)

4B.2

Last date and time for lodgement of election

4B.3 BSP discount rate

usenotices to share registry under BSP

0.0000 %

personal

Friday February 4, 2022 17:00:00

4B.4

Period of calculation of BSP price

Start Date

End Date

2/2/2022

8/2/2022

4B.5

BSP price calculation methodology

Pricing of the new DSSP Shares will be based on the average selling price of shares traded on the ASX and Chi-X

automated trading systems in the five days from the day the shares began trading on an ex-dividend basis.

4B.6

BSP Price (including any discount)

4B.7 BSP +securities +issue date

AUD

23/2/2022

4B.8

Will BSP +securities be a new issue?

4B.8a Do BSP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

For

4B.9

Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for BSP participation?

No

4B.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for BSP participation? No

4B.11 Are there any other conditions applying to BSP participation? Yes

4B.11a Conditions for BSP participation

Eligibility requirements as set out in Rule 1 of the Dividend Substitution Share Plan Rules (link Below)

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 22:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DJERRIWARRH INVESTMENTS LIMITED
05:42pDJERRIWARRH INVESTMENTS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts as at 31 December 2021
PU
05:42pDJERRIWARRH INVESTMENTS : Dividend/Distribution - DJW
PU
2021Tranche Update on Djerriwarrh Investments Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ma..
CI
2021Djerriwarrh Investments Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Djerriwarrh Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 3..
CI
2021Djerriwarrh Investments Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021Djerriwarrh Investments Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021Djerriwarrh Investments Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 22,425,301 shares, repr..
CI
2021Djerriwarrh Investments Limited's Equity Buyback announced on February 3, 2009, has exp..
CI
2021Tranche Update on Djerriwarrh Investments Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Fe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40,2 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net income 2021 30,5 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net Debt 2021 62,8 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 795 M 577 M 574 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart DJERRIWARRH INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Djerriwarrh Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Mark Freeman Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew J. B. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
John Paterson Chairman
Alice Joan Morrice Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathryn J. Fagg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DJERRIWARRH INVESTMENTS LIMITED0.91%571
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.84%125 216
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.95%86 364
UBS GROUP AG7.55%66 474
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)2.00%47 638
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.60%40 230