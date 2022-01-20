Djerriwarrh Investments : Dividend/Distribution - DJW

2A.4 +Record Date 3/2/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 2/2/2022
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
DJW
1.6 ASX +Security Code
21/1/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
DJW
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
DJERRIWARRH INVESTMENTS LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
Registration Number
38006862693
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
Eligibility requirements as set out in Rule 1 of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules (link Below)
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://www.djerri.com.au/shareholders
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
4B.1
What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the BSP?
Do not participate in BSP (i.e. cash payment)
4B.2
Last date and time for lodgement of election
4B.3 BSP discount rate
usenotices to share registry under BSP
0.0000 %
personal
Friday February 4, 2022 17:00:00
4B.4
Period of calculation of BSP price
|
Pricing of the new DSSP Shares will be based on the average selling price of shares traded on the ASX and Chi-X
4B.7 BSP +securities +issue date
|
4B.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for BSP participation? No
4B.11 Are there any other conditions applying to BSP participation? Yes
4B.11a Conditions for BSP participation
Eligibility requirements as set out in Rule 1 of the Dividend Substitution Share Plan Rules (link Below)
