Djerriwarrh Investments : Half Yearly Report and Accounts as at 31 December 2021

The level of dividend declared each period is determined by taking into consideration the Net Operating Result (which is made up of the dividends received from the companies that Djerriwarrh invests in, as well as the income generated from option strategies) and a prudent distribution of realised capital gains when available. The Company believes the Net Operating Result, which excludes the valuation impact of open option positions, is a better measure of Djerriwarrh's income from its investment activities.

The Net Operating Result per share for the six months to 31 December 2021 was 7.7 cents per share, up from 5.2 cents per share in the corresponding period last year.

The trend in dividend payments from our portfolio holdings was generally positive during the period as we saw a strong bounce back from the COVID-19 impacted dividend levels of prior periods. We received significantly higher dividends from BHP, Westpac, IAG and National Australia Bank. We also saw solid increases in dividends received from Equity Trustees, ASX and Woolworths from higher dividend rates and our increased holdings in these companies. In contrast, lower dividend income was received from APA Group, Brambles, Woodside Petroleum and Sonic Healthcare, as a result of reduced holdings in these companies (in the case of Sonic Healthcare because of the exercise of call options).

There was an improvement in the amount of option income generated for the half year, $7.9 million versus $6.1 million in the corresponding period last year.

There were no realised capital gains distributed during the half year.

An interim dividend of 6.75 cents per share fully franked has been declared, up from 5.25 cents per share fully franked in the corresponding period last year, and ahead of the final dividend declared in respect of the 2020/21 financial year of 5.75 cents per share, fully franked.

Based on the annualised amount of the interim dividend, the dividend yield on our current asset backing would be 3.9% and grossed up for franking credits would be 5.6% (assuming a shareholder can take full advantage of the franking credits). Based on the net asset backing and including franking this represents an enhanced yield of 1.8% percentage points higher than that available from the S&P/ASX 200 Index.

Option Activity

A key feature of the improved performance of the portfolio and generation of option income has been the management of the option positions through the half.

Call option coverage at the beginning of the period was 39%, which was maintained through July and August. After the market (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 Index) fell from its mid-August high, our option positions profited as we made the decision to close out a significant number of these positions that were due to expire over September to December. Call options in companies such as ANZ, CSL, Commonwealth Bank, Transurban, Westpac, JB Hi-Fi, Netwealth and Woolworths were closed out with share prices lower on average, which enabled us to retain significant option income. As a result, we ended the year with lower than usual call option coverage in this group of companies.

During November and December, we started increasing our option coverage in selected companies including BHP, Rio Tinto, ASX, AUB Group, SCA Property Group and BWP Trust. In contrast we decided not to have any call option coverage in companies such as Cochlear, Domino's Pizza Enterprises, Auckland Airport and Pinnacle Investment Management as we perceive these companies to have relatively more attractive capital growth potential.

Overall, call option coverage of the portfolio at calendar year end was 28%, slightly lower than our normal range of 30% to 40%.