Effective March 26, 2024, MyETF Dow Jones Islamic Market Malaysia Titans 25 will change its name to EQ8 DOW JONES ISLAMIC MARKET MALAYSIA TITANS 25 ETF.
MyETF Dow Jones Islamic Market Malaysia Titans 25 Announces First and Final Tax Exempt Distribution, Payable on 14 November 2023
MyETF Dow Jones Islamic Market Malaysia Titans 25 Announces Appointment of Puan Norazian Binti Ahmad Tajuddin as Independent and Non Executive Independent Director
MyETF Dow Jones Islamic Market Malaysia Titans 25 Announces Redesignation of Luk Wai Hong, William as Non-Independent Non Executive Director from Independent Director
Myetf Dow Jones Islamic Market Malaysia Titans 25 Announces First and Final Tax Exempt Distribution, Payable on 25 November 2022
