DKK-TOA CORPORATION is a Japan-based company principally engaged in measurement instrument business and real estate leasing business. The Company operates its business through two business segments. Measurement Instrument Business segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of environmental and process analysis instruments, scientific analysis instruments, industrial gas detection alarms, as well as electrodes and standard solutions. The segment also provides maintenance services. Real Estate Leasing Business segment owns one rental building adjacent to the Company in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo and conducts real estate leasing business.