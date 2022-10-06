Advanced search
    6848   JP3557200007

DKK-TOA CORPORATION

(6848)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
863.00 JPY   +0.35%
02:22aNew Release : TTT-710 Video
PU
07/05Dkk Toa : Summer Holidays
PU
05/29Dkk Toa : Medium term Management Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Release: TTT-710 Video

10/06/2022 | 02:22am EDT
Product Information

New Release: TTT-710 Video

06/10/2022

TTT-710 Video Newly Released

New video on TTT-710 has been released.

Disclaimer

DKK-TOA Corporation published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 424 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2022 1 347 M 9,30 M 9,30 M
Net cash 2022 6 978 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 17 056 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 558
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart DKK-TOA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dkk-Toa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DKK-TOA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toshio Takahashi Manager-Tokyo Sales
Yasuo Yamamori Director & Head-Market Development
Kazuyuki Takashima Director & GM-Development Technology
Keiichiro Daimi Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Hiroshi Ono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DKK-TOA CORPORATION-0.57%118
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.33%30 154
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-20.60%2 826
CHROMA ATE INC.-6.75%2 463
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-44.68%1 941
LEM HOLDING SA-37.32%1 852