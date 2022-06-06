DKS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

June 24, 2022 June 27, 2022 June 24, 2022 Yes Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. May 16, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: DKS Co. Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Security code: 4461 URL: https://www.dks-web.co.jp Representative: YAMAJI Naoki, President COO Inquiries: SHIMIZU Shinji, Executive Officer, Administrative Supervisor TEL: +81-75-323-5822 Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: Scheduled date to file annual securities report: Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Holding of financial results briefing: (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal year ended 62,672 6.0 4,626 3.1 4,192 (2.8) 2,492 (2.8) March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended 59,140 (3.8) 4,485 8.0 4,314 22.4 2,563 27.2 March 31, 2021 Note: Comprehensive income Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ¥3,697 million [(4.3)%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ¥3,864 million [120.5%] Basic earnings per Diluted earnings Return on equity Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating share per share profit to total profit to net sales assets Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % Fiscal year ended 244.81 - 7.0 4.9 7.4 March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended 251.97 - 7.7 5.2 7.6 March 31, 2021 Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ¥55 million Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ¥57 million Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.

(2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2022 86,469 40,383 42.5 3,610.31 As of March 31, 2021 85,033 37,404 40.7 3,405.28 Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2022 ¥36,767 million As of March 31, 2021 ¥34,648 million Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities period Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Fiscal year ended 5,520 (2,700) (2,336) 12,151 March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended 4,955 (3,804) 255 11,531 March 31, 2021 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share Total cash Ratio of First Second Third Payout ratio dividends to Fiscal dividends quarter- quarter- quarter- Total (Consolidated) net assets year-end (Total) end end end (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Fiscal year ended - 35.00 - 35.00 70.00 712 27.8 2.1 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended - 35.00 - 45.00 80.00 814 32.7 2.3 March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending - 40.00 - 40.00 80.00 32.6 March 31, 2023 (Forecast) 3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings per owners of parent share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Half year 32,000 5.3 2,200 (10.1) 2,000 (7.1) 1,100 (5.2) 108.01 Full year 65,000 3.7 4,700 1.6 4,300 2.6 2,500 0.3 245.48 * Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Newly included: - companies Excluded: - companies Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Note: For details, kindly refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" in page 13 of attached materials. Number of issued shares (ordinary shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of March 31, 2022 10,684,321 shares As of March 31, 2021 10,684,321 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of March 31, 2022 500,351 shares As of March 31, 2021 509,423 shares (iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 10,181,694 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 10,173,548 shares

[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (1) Non-consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal year ended 41,452 (3.7) 1,967 (15.9) 2,298 (11.9) 1,750 (20.1) March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended 43,047 (5.8) 2,341 12.6 2,609 25.9 2,191 48.5 March 31, 2021 Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per share share Fiscal year ended Yen Yen Fiscal year ended 171.92 - March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended 215.38 - March 31, 2021 Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2022 66,340 28,520 43.0 2,800.53 As of March 31, 2021 67,386 27,763 41.2 2,728.67 Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2022 ¥28,520 million As of March 31, 2021 ¥27,763 million Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

