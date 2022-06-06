DKS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended
62,672
6.0
4,626
3.1
4,192
(2.8)
2,492
(2.8)
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
59,140
(3.8)
4,485
8.0
4,314
22.4
2,563
27.2
March 31, 2021
Note: Comprehensive income
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
¥3,697 million
[(4.3)%]
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
¥3,864 million
[120.5%]
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
share
per share
profit to total
profit to net sales
assets
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended
244.81
-
7.0
4.9
7.4
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
251.97
-
7.7
5.2
7.6
March 31, 2021
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
¥55 million
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
¥57 million
Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2022
86,469
40,383
42.5
3,610.31
As of March 31, 2021
85,033
37,404
40.7
3,405.28
Reference:
Equity
As of March 31, 2022
¥36,767 million
As of March 31, 2021
¥34,648 million
Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal year ended
5,520
(2,700)
(2,336)
12,151
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
4,955
(3,804)
255
11,531
March 31, 2021
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Ratio of
First
Second
Third
Payout ratio
dividends to
Fiscal
dividends
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
year-end
(Total)
end
end
end
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
35.00
-
35.00
70.00
712
27.8
2.1
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
-
35.00
-
45.00
80.00
814
32.7
2.3
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
40.00
-
40.00
80.00
32.6
March 31, 2023
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Half year
32,000
5.3
2,200
(10.1)
2,000
(7.1)
1,100
(5.2)
108.01
Full year
65,000
3.7
4,700
1.6
4,300
2.6
2,500
0.3
245.48
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included:
- companies
Excluded:
- companies
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Note: For details, kindly refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" in page 13 of attached materials.
Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2022
10,684,321 shares
As of March 31, 2021
10,684,321 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2022
500,351 shares
As of March 31, 2021
509,423 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
10,181,694 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
10,173,548 shares
[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results
Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended
41,452
(3.7)
1,967
(15.9)
2,298
(11.9)
1,750
(20.1)
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
43,047
(5.8)
2,341
12.6
2,609
25.9
2,191
48.5
March 31, 2021
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
171.92
-
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
215.38
-
March 31, 2021
Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2022
66,340
28,520
43.0
2,800.53
As of March 31, 2021
67,386
27,763
41.2
2,728.67
Reference:
Equity
As of March 31, 2022
¥28,520 million
As of March 31, 2021
¥27,763 million
Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Results may differ materially from the consolidated forecasts due to various factors.
DKS Co. Ltd. (4461)
Attached Material
Index
1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. .........................................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review ....................................................
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review....................................................
4
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review..............................................................
4
(4)
Future Outlook ...................................................................................................................................
5
(5)
Basic Policy for Profit Distributions and Dividends for Current and Next Fiscal Years....................
5
2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards .................................................................
6
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes..........................................................................................