Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DKS Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4461   JP3475000000

DKS CO. LTD.

(4461)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/06 01:22:05 am EDT
2270.00 JPY   -0.48%
03/30DKS CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021DKS CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021DKS CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DKS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

06/06/2022 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 24, 2022
June 27, 2022
June 24, 2022 Yes
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 16, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

DKS Co. Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Security code:

4461

URL:

https://www.dks-web.co.jp

Representative:

YAMAJI Naoki, President COO

Inquiries:

SHIMIZU Shinji, Executive Officer, Administrative Supervisor

TEL:

+81-75-323-5822

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Holding of financial results briefing:

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

62,672

6.0

4,626

3.1

4,192

(2.8)

2,492

(2.8)

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

59,140

(3.8)

4,485

8.0

4,314

22.4

2,563

27.2

March 31, 2021

Note: Comprehensive income

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

¥3,697 million

[(4.3)%]

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

¥3,864 million

[120.5%]

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

share

per share

profit to total

profit to net sales

assets

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended

244.81

-

7.0

4.9

7.4

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

251.97

-

7.7

5.2

7.6

March 31, 2021

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

¥55 million

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

¥57 million

Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2022

86,469

40,383

42.5

3,610.31

As of March 31, 2021

85,033

37,404

40.7

3,405.28

Reference:

Equity

As of March 31, 2022

¥36,767 million

As of March 31, 2021

¥34,648 million

Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal year ended

5,520

(2,700)

(2,336)

12,151

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

4,955

(3,804)

255

11,531

March 31, 2021

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Ratio of

First

Second

Third

Payout ratio

dividends to

Fiscal

dividends

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

(Consolidated)

net assets

year-end

(Total)

end

end

end

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

35.00

-

35.00

70.00

712

27.8

2.1

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

-

35.00

-

45.00

80.00

814

32.7

2.3

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

40.00

-

40.00

80.00

32.6

March 31, 2023

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic

earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Half year

32,000

5.3

2,200

(10.1)

2,000

(7.1)

1,100

(5.2)

108.01

Full year

65,000

3.7

4,700

1.6

4,300

2.6

2,500

0.3

245.48

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

Newly included:

- companies

Excluded:

- companies

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
  2. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  3. Restatement: None

Note: For details, kindly refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" in page 13 of attached materials.

  1. Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2022

10,684,321 shares

As of March 31, 2021

10,684,321 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2022

500,351 shares

As of March 31, 2021

509,423 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

10,181,694 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

10,173,548 shares

[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results

Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

41,452

(3.7)

1,967

(15.9)

2,298

(11.9)

1,750

(20.1)

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

43,047

(5.8)

2,341

12.6

2,609

25.9

2,191

48.5

March 31, 2021

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

171.92

-

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

215.38

-

March 31, 2021

Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2022

66,340

28,520

43.0

2,800.53

As of March 31, 2021

67,386

27,763

41.2

2,728.67

Reference:

Equity

As of March 31, 2022

¥28,520 million

As of March 31, 2021

¥27,763 million

Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations have been applied from the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year, and figures relating to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are after application of said accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Results may differ materially from the consolidated forecasts due to various factors.

DKS Co. Ltd. (4461)

Attached Material

Index

1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. .........................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review ....................................................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review....................................................

4

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review..............................................................

4

(4)

Future Outlook ...................................................................................................................................

5

(5)

Basic Policy for Profit Distributions and Dividends for Current and Next Fiscal Years....................

5

2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards .................................................................

6

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes..........................................................................................

7

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet ...............................................................................................................

7

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income............

9

(Consolidated statement of income)...................................................................................................

9

(Consolidated statement of comprehensive income)........................................................................

10

(3)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity ...................................................................................

11

(4)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows............................................................................................

13

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................................

15

(Notes on premise of going concern) ...............................................................................................

15

(Notes on significant accounting estimate) ......................................................................................

15

(Changes in accounting policies)......................................................................................................

15

(Notes - Consolidated statement of income) ....................................................................................

16

(Segment information, etc.)..............................................................................................................

16

(Per share information).....................................................................................................................

20

(Significant events after reporting period)........................................................................................

21

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DKS Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DKS CO. LTD.
03/30DKS CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021DKS CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021DKS CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020DKS CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020Nikkei drops as yen firms on dismal U.S. economic data; Advantest slumps
RE
2020DKS CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019DAI-ICHI KOGYO SEIYAKU CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019DAI-ICHI KOGYO SEIYAKU CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DKS Co. Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2018DKS Co. Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on October 31, 2018 has expired.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 61 990 M 474 M 474 M
Net income 2022 3 200 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,26x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 23 230 M 178 M 178 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 061
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart DKS CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
DKS Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DKS CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 281,00 JPY
Average target price 5 250,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoki Yamaji President & Representative Director
Takashi Sakamoto Chairman
Osami Okamoto Senior Managing Director & Head-Research
Hisato Morishima Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Sunao Aoki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DKS CO. LTD.-29.05%178
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-3.79%89 738
AIR LIQUIDE5.53%82 035
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.11%38 514
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.45%35 187
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION7.27%29 367