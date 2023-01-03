Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. DKSH Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-30 am EST
70.20 CHF   -1.54%
01:03aChange in DKSH's Executive Committee
EQ
2022DKSH sells its 25% stake in Swiss luxury watchmaker Bovet
RE
2022DKSH Exits Swiss Luxury Watchmaker Bovet Fleurier
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change in DKSH's Executive Committee

01/03/2023 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel
Change in DKSH’s Executive Committee

03.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media release

Zurich, Switzerland – January 3, 2023 – DKSH today announced that Terry Seremetis, Head Business Unit Consumer Goods and member of the Executive Committee, has decided to pursue career opportunities outside of DKSH and that he will leave the company after four years effective June 30, 2023. A successor will be announced in due course.

Stefan P. Butz, CEO, said: “I would like to thank Terry for his strong contributions in transforming the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) business. Over the last couple of years, we have built a more agile structure. The FMCG business performs well, and the strong leadership team will continue to execute our successful strategy. We wish Terry all the best in his future endeavors.”

About DKSH
DKSH’s purpose is to enrich people’s lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner
Head, Group Investor & Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7315
till.leisner@dksh.com

Demet Biçer
Manager, Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7217
demet.bicer@dksh.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: DKSH Management Ltd.
Wiesenstrasse 8
8008 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 386 72 72
E-mail: media@dksh.com
Internet: www.dksh.com
ISIN: CH0126673539
Valor: 12667353
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1525657

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525657  03.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525657&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DKSH HOLDING AG
01:03aChange in DKSH's Executive Committee
EQ
2022DKSH sells its 25% stake in Swiss luxury watchmaker Bovet
RE
2022DKSH Exits Swiss Luxury Watchmaker Bovet Fleurier
MT
2022DKSH Sells its 25% Stake in Swiss Luxury Watchmaker Bovet
EQ
2022Pascal Raffy agreed to acquire 25% stake in Bovet Fleurier S.A. from DKSH Holding AG.
CI
2022DKSH Strikes Taiwan-focused Distribution Deal With SC Johnson's Babyganics Brand
MT
2022Dksh : Partners With SPLAT® to Offer Natural Oral Care Solutions in Malaysia
PU
2022Dksh : Lupin and DKSH Sign an Exclusive Licensing and Supply Agreement to Market Five Bios..
PU
2022DKSH Unit to Provide Business Development Services for Keeling & Walker in Europe
MT
2022DKSH Secures Distribution Deal for Nuance Pharma's Bentrio Nasal Spray in Hong Kong, Ma..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DKSH HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 368 M 12 285 M 12 285 M
Net income 2022 211 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 5,60 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 4 561 M 4 928 M 4 928 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 31 160
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart DKSH HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
DKSH Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DKSH HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 70,20 CHF
Average target price 81,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan P. Butz Chief Executive Officer
Ido Wallach Chief Financial Officer
Marco Gadola Chairman
Sam Oh Chief Information Officer
Laurent Sigismondi Secretary, General Counsel & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DKSH HOLDING AG0.00%4 928
CINTAS CORPORATION0.00%45 885
TELEPERFORMANCE SE0.18%14 059
EDENRED SE-1.02%13 551
BUREAU VERITAS SA-0.28%11 898
LG CORP.-1.92%9 787