DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel

Change in DKSH’s Executive Committee



03.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release Zurich, Switzerland – January 3, 2023 – DKSH today announced that Terry Seremetis, Head Business Unit Consumer Goods and member of the Executive Committee, has decided to pursue career opportunities outside of DKSH and that he will leave the company after four years effective June 30, 2023. A successor will be announced in due course.



Stefan P. Butz, CEO, said: “I would like to thank Terry for his strong contributions in transforming the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) business. Over the last couple of years, we have built a more agile structure. The FMCG business performs well, and the strong leadership team will continue to execute our successful strategy. We wish Terry all the best in his future endeavors.” About DKSH

DKSH’s purpose is to enrich people’s lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com For more information please contact:



DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com



Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7217

demet.bicer@dksh.com

End of Media Release

