DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability

DKSH Achieves a Higher EcoVadis Score and Receives Another Gold Medal for its Sustainability Efforts



11.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release DKSH’s commitment to sustainability has been recognized with the internationally renowned EcoVadis Gold Medal for the second time. With its improved score, DKSH now ranks among the top 4% of all companies rated by EcoVadis. This recognition acknowledges its ongoing commitment to sustainability and its efforts to further pursue responsible business practices. Zurich, Switzerland, December 11, 2023 – DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies seeking to grow in Asia and beyond, has received the EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability for a second year in a row. DKSH’s score has improved by six points to a total of 73 points and therefore ranks DKSH among the top 4% of all companies rated by EcoVadis. This improved result is due to DKSH’s proactive implementation of sustainability into its business and for its sustainability achievements.



Being awarded with the EcoVadis Gold Medal and the higher score are a result of DKSH’s progress in its sustainability efforts, especially in the areas of labor and human rights as well as sustainable procurement. DKSH is continuously enhancing its systematic human rights management approach and Human Rights Policy, highlighting its commitment to respecting human rights and engagement to responsible business conduct according to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact. In addition, DKSH sets high standards with its Responsible Procurement Policy and Supplier Business Conduct to maintain integrity in its supply chains.



DKSH will further pursue its commitment to sustainability according to the defined targets and sustainability strategy. Focus areas include further increasing gender diversity in its senior leadership team in line with its sustainability objective to enable its people to flourish as well as continuing to work towards achieving climate neutrality in its own operations by 2030.



Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, commented: “We are very proud to have been awarded with the EcoVadis Gold Award for the second time in a row. This recognition underlines our ongoing commitment to sustainability and to continuously improve our efforts in responsible business practices.”



EcoVadis is the world’s largest provider of business sustainability ratings. They use an independent assessment methodology built on international sustainability standards which rates companies according to 21 sustainability criteria in four main areas, namely environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis has already rated more than 100,000 companies.

About DKSH

DKSH’s purpose is to enrich people’s lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 72 11

melanie.grueter@dksh.com

End of Media Release

