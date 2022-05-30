DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions

DKSH Acquires DNIV Group and Strengthens its Semiconductor and Electronics Segment in Business Unit Technology



30.05.2022 / 07:01



Media release DKSH signs an agreement to acquire DNIV Group, a major player in the semiconductor and electronics distribution segment in Asia. With the acquisition, DKSH strengthens its existing operations. Zurich, Switzerland, May 30, 2022 ? DKSH announces it signed an agreement for the acquisition of DNIV Group, leading provider of high-tech manufacturing solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industry. The segment is of strategic importance as sales of semiconductors amounted to ca. USD 450 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in Asia.



Established 20 years ago and with headquarters in Singapore, DNIV Group has strong presence in Asia, namely in China, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company employs around 110 people and has engineering expertise covering the entire life cycle from installation to commissioning, training, application support, repair and maintenance, and spare parts. Technical sales and service team with strong product knowledge provide manufacturing process solutions to customers. The group recorded sales of more than CHF 45 million in 2021 at sound profitability and returns.



Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology at DKSH, commented: ?I am pleased with the acquisition of DNIV as an important addition to Technology. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment is expected to grow strongly, and I am excited we will be able to capture this growth with a strong presence in the segment.



Stefan P. Butz, DKSH?s CEO, commented: ?The acquisition of DNIV Group fits well in our strategy of expanding in the semiconductor distribution business, which shows solid growth potential. I am looking forward to welcoming DNIV and its employees into DKSH.



The closing of the transaction is expected during the second quarter of 2022 and is subject to certain conditions. About DKSH

DKSH?s purpose is to enrich people?s lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized industrial applications. With around 1,600 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 430.3 million in 2021. www.dksh.com/tec For more information please contact:



