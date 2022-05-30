Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. DKSH Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/27 04:31:36 pm BST
80.10 CHF   +0.82%
06:03aDKSH Acquires DNIV Group and Strengthens its Semiconductor and Electronics Segment in Business Unit Technology
EQ
06:02aDKSH Joins the UN Global Compact
EQ
05/24Wide Open Agriculture Signs Deal to Distribute Oat Milk Product in Taiwan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DKSH Acquires DNIV Group and Strengthens its Semiconductor and Electronics Segment in Business Unit Technology

05/30/2022 | 06:03am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions
DKSH Acquires DNIV Group and Strengthens its Semiconductor and Electronics Segment in Business Unit Technology

30.05.2022 / 07:01

Media release

DKSH signs an agreement to acquire DNIV Group, a major player in the semiconductor and electronics distribution segment in Asia. With the acquisition, DKSH strengthens its existing operations.

Zurich, Switzerland, May 30, 2022 ? DKSH announces it signed an agreement for the acquisition of DNIV Group, leading provider of high-tech manufacturing solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industry. The segment is of strategic importance as sales of semiconductors amounted to ca. USD 450 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in Asia.

Established 20 years ago and with headquarters in Singapore, DNIV Group has strong presence in Asia, namely in China, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company employs around 110 people and has engineering expertise covering the entire life cycle from installation to commissioning, training, application support, repair and maintenance, and spare parts. Technical sales and service team with strong product knowledge provide manufacturing process solutions to customers. The group recorded sales of more than CHF 45 million in 2021 at sound profitability and returns.

Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology at DKSH, commented: ?I am pleased with the acquisition of DNIV as an important addition to Technology. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment is expected to grow strongly, and I am excited we will be able to capture this growth with a strong presence in the segment.

Stefan P. Butz, DKSH?s CEO, commented: ?The acquisition of DNIV Group fits well in our strategy of expanding in the semiconductor distribution business, which shows solid growth potential. I am looking forward to welcoming DNIV and its employees into DKSH.

The closing of the transaction is expected during the second quarter of 2022 and is subject to certain conditions.

About DKSH
DKSH?s purpose is to enrich people?s lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized industrial applications. With around 1,600 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 430.3 million in 2021. www.dksh.com/tec

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Demet Biçer
Manager, Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7117
demet.bicer@dksh.com

Rafael Duarte
Director, Group Investor Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7318
rafael.duarte@dksh.com

Till Leisner
Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability
Phone +41 44 386 7315
till.leisner@dksh.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: DKSH Management Ltd.
Wiesenstrasse 8
8008 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 386 72 72
E-mail: media@dksh.com
Internet: www.dksh.com
ISIN: CH0126673539
Valor: 12667353
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1363507

 
End of News EQS News Service

1363507  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DKSH HOLDING AG
06:03aDKSH Acquires DNIV Group and Strengthens its Semiconductor and Electronics Segment in B..
EQ
06:02aDKSH Joins the UN Global Compact
EQ
05/24Wide Open Agriculture Signs Deal to Distribute Oat Milk Product in Taiwan
MT
05/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Kohl's, Boeing, Ford L'Oréal...
05/19AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on DKSH
MT
05/19DKSH To Purchase Italian Food Ingredients Distributor Victa Food
MT
05/19DKSH Acquires Victa Food and Strengthens its Performance Materials Business in Europe
EQ
05/19DKSH Holding AG signs an agreement to acquire Victa Food S.R.L.
CI
04/28AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on DKSH
MT
04/28DKSH : Partners with Omnom to Bring Iceland “Bean-to-Bar” Chocolate to China
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DKSH HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 556 M 12 084 M 9 579 M
Net income 2022 213 M 223 M 177 M
Net cash 2022 288 M 301 M 239 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 5 204 M 5 442 M 4 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 31 453
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart DKSH HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
DKSH Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DKSH HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 80,10 CHF
Average target price 86,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan P. Butz Chief Executive Officer
Ido Wallach Chief Financial Officer
Marco Gadola Chairman
Sam Oh Chief Information Officer
Laurent Sigismondi Secretary, General Counsel & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DKSH HOLDING AG6.37%5 442
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.44%40 614
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.61%19 583
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.81%13 043
EDENRED SE13.83%12 296
LG CORP.-7.66%10 463