Stock DKSH DKSH HOLDING AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

DKSH Holding AG

Equities

DKSH

CH0126673539

Business Support Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 04:45:04 2024-02-19 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
63.62 CHF -0.74% Intraday chart for DKSH Holding AG +1.59% +9.08%
09:54am DKSH : EPS cut (2023: -5.1%, 2024: +0.9%) Alphavalue
Feb. 16 DKSH Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about DKSH Holding AG

DKSH : EPS cut (2023: -5.1%, 2024: +0.9%) Alphavalue
DKSH Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
DKSH : Lackluster close to 2023; FY24 outlook to improve Alphavalue
Switzerland's DKSH Posts Lower FY23 Attributable Profit, Net Sales MT
Transcript : DKSH Holding AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024
DKSH to Buy Brunei-based Medical Devices Company Medipharm MT
DKSH Holding AG signed an agreement to acquire Medipharm Sdn Bhd. CI
DKSH : EPS cut (2023: -7.1%, 2024: -5.0%) Alphavalue
Marinomed Biotech Signs Deal With DKSH to Commercialize Carragelose in Four Countries MT
DKSH Profit Drops in Q3 MT
DKSH Holding to Acquire Australia's Bio-Strategy MT
DKSH Holding AG agreed to acquire Bio-Strategy New Zealand and Bio-Strategy Australia. CI
DKSH Converts CHF150 Million Revolving Credit into Sustainability-linked Loan MT
DKSH Closes Second Sustainability-Linked Loan with Existing CHF 150 Million Revolving Credit Facility CI
DKSH Buys Australian Patient Services Provider Partizan Worldwide MT
DKSH Holding AG acquired Partizan Worldwide Pty Limited from Nigel Cowan. CI
DKSH to Buy New Zealand-based Beauty Product Distributor CS&Co. MT
DKSH Holding AG agreed to acquire CS Company Ltd. CI
DKSH Unit Signs Distribution Deal With Syngenta Crop Protection MT
DKSH Raises Dividend Despite Profit Drop in Q2 MT
DKSH, Biolin Scientific Expand Asia-Pacific Collaboration MT
Tech spreads out Our Logo
DKSH Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
DKSH : Reassuring H1 update; FY23 outlook confirmed Alphavalue
DKSH Holding Seeks Acquisitions CI

Chart DKSH Holding AG

Chart DKSH Holding AG
More charts

Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company that provides market expansion services. The Company's business activities are divided into four business units: Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology. The Consumer Goods business unit focuses on fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury and lifestyle products in Asia. The Healthcare business unit provides market expansion services for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia. The Performance Materials business unit offers instant access to raw materials around the world, serving the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage and personal care industries. The Technology business unit offers its customers a range of technologies from European, American and Asian manufacturers with a focus on advanced machinery for industry and construction, analytical and scientific instruments, components and consumables. The Company is the parent company of DKSH Group and operates numerous subsidiaries.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-03-25 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for DKSH Holding AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
64.1 CHF
Average target price
72 CHF
Spread / Average Target
+12.32%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Business Support Services

1st Jan change Capi.
DKSH HOLDING AG Stock DKSH Holding AG
+8.90% 4 729 M $
CINTAS CORPORATION Stock Cintas Corporation
+1.98% 62 309 M $
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. Stock Jacobs Solutions Inc.
+13.67% 18 539 M $
RB GLOBAL, INC. Stock RB Global, Inc.
+3.03% 12 594 M $
BUREAU VERITAS SA Stock Bureau Veritas SA
+9.53% 12 351 M $
LG CORP. Stock LG Corp.
+12.34% 11 243 M $
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Stock Intertek Group plc
+3.84% 8 995 M $
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Stock Teleperformance SE
+2.04% 8 867 M $
GENPACT LIMITED Stock Genpact Limited
+3.46% 6 446 M $
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION Stock Concentrix Corporation
-14.93% 5 542 M $
Other Business Support Services
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock DKSH Holding AG - Swiss Exchange
  4. News DKSH Holding AG
  5. DKSH: EPS cut (2023
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer