    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
  Report
04/26 11:31:01 am EDT
83.30 CHF   -1.07%
01:25aDKSH : Elected as Board Member of the Hong Kong Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry
PU
04/22DKSH : Cambodia Receives a Medal From The National Blood Transfusion Center
PU
04/08DKSH Inks Deal with Koenig & Bauer to Distribute Printers in Thailand
MT
DKSH : Elected as Board Member of the Hong Kong Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry

04/27/2022 | 01:25am EDT
Media release

DKSH Elected as Board Member of the Hong Kong Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry

DKSH Hong Kong is elected as a Board Member of the Hong Kong Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (HKAPI) Board of Directors for the term 2022-2024.

Hong Kong, April 27, 2022 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a leading partner for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, is honored to become a Board Member of the Hong Kong Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (HKAPI) following the completion of the Board of Directors election during its 54th Annual General Meeting.

In Hong Kong, DKSH has been seeking to develop four key areas: Rare disease drugs access, patient support program (PSP), Greater Bay Area development, and eHealthcare. Since 2020, DKSH's team of experts has been coordinating with various stakeholders to facilitate affordable drug access to meet the rising needs of rare disease patients in Hong Kong and Macau. Through partnering with different non-profit groups, industry practitioners, and government authorities, DKSH has also been successfull in launching targeted PSP initiatives. Moreover, the Group is also leveraging its supply chain and commercial service capabilities and established network to boost healthcare's development for the recent GBA progress and healthcare digitalization.

Carvin Man, DKSH HK HEC General Manager, Sales & Marketing, will represent DKSH and take the company's seat on the Board.

Wai Ting Fong, Head of Management and Vice President, Healthcare, DKSH Hong Kong, is excited about DKSH's role in the HKAPI Board of Directors: "We are very pleased to take this role and would like to thank HKAPI voting members for their trust in DKSH. Through an endorsed pharmaceutical brand, we have had a long collaborative history with the association already prior to this election. In our new role, we look forward to making a valuable contribution to delivering HKAPI's advocacy, proposals and recommendations, and DKSH endeavors for the benefit of patients and the development of the healthcare sector."

HKAPI has introduced a new Affiliate Membership tier to welcome distributors of R&D pharmaceutical products on board, to recognize the role of distributors in enhancing patients' access to innovative healthcare solutions with its integrated service modules. Founded in 1968, the Hong Kong Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry represents 33 multinational research and development pharmaceutical company members, including the top 20 of the world, supplying 70% of prescription medicine in Hong Kong. More about HKAPI through www.hkapi.hk.

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health and over-the-counter (OTC) products as well as medical devices. With around 7,290 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com/hec

For further information, please contact:

DKSH Business Unit Healthcare

DKSH Hong Kong

Sheena Flannery

Astrid Lo

Director, Group Communications

Manager, Branding & Communications

Phone +66 2 220 9739

Phone +852 2895 9610

sheena.flannery@dksh.com

astrid.lo@dksh.com

Disclaimer

DKSH Holding AG published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
