    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:00 2023-06-05 am EDT
67.30 CHF   -1.25%
06/05 Dksh : Enters Distribution Agreement With Ingredi in South China
PU
06/01Dksh : and Nestlé Waters Partner to Kick Off a New Chapter for Perrier in Australia
PU
05/24Dksh : and P&G Extend Strategic Partnership to Reinforce Commitment to Consumer Goods Business in Hong Kong and Macau
PU
DKSH : Enters Distribution Agreement With Ingredi in South China

06/05/2023 | 10:16pm EDT
Media release

DKSH Enters Distribution Agreement With Ingredi in South China

DKSH has started a new partnership with Ingredi, a leading supplier of natural actives for the personal care industry, in China.

Shanghai, China, June 5, 2023 - DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, will provide business development, marketing, sales, logistics, and distribution services for Ingredi's range of natural actives for the personal care industry in South China.

Based in Yunnan, China, Ingredi is an integrated solutions provider, including R&D, production, and marketing of natural raw materials obtained from the biological resources of the Pan-Himalayan region, for the personal care industry. Ingredi's molecular adsorption technology and freeze-drying process give their products outstanding anti-inflammation effectiveness and an impressive soothing effect at low concentrations.

DKSH was chosen to further increase the market potential for Ingredi's range of personal care products and assist with R&D, new product development, and patent application. This is thanks to DKSH's extensive distribution network, knowledgeable commercial and technical teams, strong capabilities in logistics, and value-added services, including technical and regulatory.

Ji Zhou, CEO Ingredi, commented: "Ingredi is committed to providing innovative solutions for the personal care market and introducing ingredients with Chinese characteristics to the world. We are delighted to partner with DKSH to expand our range of solutions in China and across the globe."

Carole Lin, General Manager, Performance Materials, DKSH China, added: "We are excited to start a new partnership with Ingredi. With our in-depth knowledge of the market and innovative product portfolio, we will work closely with Ingredi to grow their business and develop innovative applications and solutions for the personal care industry. Our large customer base in South China will immediately benefit from Ingredi's product applications and our shared technical expertise."

About Ingredi

Ingredi is specialized in providing innovative, high-performance, and sustainable botanical actives from the Pan-Himalaya region and localized total solutions for the personal care industry. Ingredi's R&D and production team consists of experts in phytochemical, pharmaceutical, and biochemical science who work towards developing ISO 9001 and COSMOS approved products. www.ingredi.cn/

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 53 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,650 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.5 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com/pm

For further information, please contact:

DKSH (Shanghai) Ltd.

Penny Gu

Manager, Marketing & Communications Phone +86 21 5058 8241 penny.gu@dksh.com

DKSH Performance Materials

Daniel Hollister

Director, Group Marketing Phone +44 20 8879 5500 daniel.hollister@dksh.com

Disclaimer

DKSH Holding AG published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 02:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
