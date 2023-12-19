Media release

DKSH Enters New Partnership with Johnson Matthey in Thailand

DKSH has started a new partnership with Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, catalyzing the transition to net zero, in Thailand.

Bangkok, Thailand, December 19, 2023 - DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, will provide business development, marketing, sales, logistics, and distribution services for Johnson Matthey's oil & gas and petrochemicals businesses.

Johnson Matthey offers a wide range of catalysts, process technologies, and services for the oil & gas and petrochemicals industries and develops and manufactures catalysts to clean the air and make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. The company offers customers a full spectrum of catalysts, including heterogeneous, homogeneous, and biocatalysts for the oil & gas and petrochemicals industry.

DKSH has been entrusted to grow Johnson Matthey's oil & gas and petrochemicals business in Thailand thanks to its extensive distribution network, proven track record in the segment, strong capabilities in logistics, as well as sales and marketing in the oil & gas and petrochemical industry.

Hector Miravete, Global Commercial Director - Catalyst Technology, Johnson Matthey, stated: "We are excited to announce our partnership with DKSH, leveraging their expertise in Asia. DKSH's dedication to the integrity of the value chain, along with their marketing and sales excellence, aligns seamlessly with our vision. As specialists in specialty chemicals, including the vital Oil & Gas field and Petrochemicals, DKSH provides an ideal avenue for efficiently distributing our catalysts and related technologies. Together, we anticipate making a lasting impact on global sustainability and reaching new heights in these pivotal industries."

Mathias Greger, Managing Director, Business Unit Performance Materials, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, DKSH, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Johnson Matthey in Thailand. By leveraging DKSH's strong presence in the gas processing sector and Johnson Matthey's extensive industry knowledge, the partnership will combine the expertise of both companies to create a one-stop service for gas processing solutions in Thailand."

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a specialty chemical and sustainable technologies provider offering catalysts and related technologies for automotive, pharmaceuticals and chemical processing. Johnson Matthey's science has a global impact in areas such as low-emission transport, pharmaceuticals, and chemical processing. www.matthey.com/

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 53 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,650 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.5 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com/pm