Media release

DKSH Enters Strategic Partnership with Iscon Balaji Foods in West Malaysia

DKSH has started a new partnership with Iscon Balaji Foods to facilitate the growth and expansion of Pommetos frozen fries product line in the West Malaysia Food Services industry.

Petaling Jaya, March 12, 2024 - DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods, a leading partner for companies seeking to grow their consumer goods business in Asia and beyond, is proud to announce a new partnership with Iscon Balaji Foods, a leading producer and exporter of frozen and dehydrated potato varieties. This collaboration aims to enhance Iscon Balaji Foods' Halal-certified product offerings of frozen fries in the West Malaysian market, providing consumers with an extended range of top-quality options.

Under the agreement, DKSH Malaysia will provide full Market Expansion Services, including marketing and sales, distribution and logistics, as well as credit and collection across multiple distribution channels, such as hotels, restaurants, café, and various food services outlets. The range of Iscon Balaji Foods' products that DKSH will distribute encompasses their variety of Pommetos frozen fries, crafted to delight both culinary connoisseurs and food service experts alike. Whether enriching the taste of classic recipes or infusing a creative flair into contemporary dishes, Pommetos' diverse range of potato fries invites culinary exploration.

Devan, Country Representative at Iscon Balaji Foods, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, saying: "We are thrilled about this collaboration and the capabilities that DKSH Malaysia brings to the forefront. We have full confidence in DKSH's robust regional presence, expansive distribution network, and seasoned sales force, which will undoubtedly bolster our brand's commercial footprint and sustained expansion in this market."

Daniel Schwalb, Vice President, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, DKSH Malaysia, added: "We eagerly anticipate synergizing our expertise and resources to elevate Iscon Balaji Foods products across the Food Services channels. Our joint objective is to establish fresh benchmarks, ensuring Malaysian consumers enjoy access variety of potato fries' selections that will enrich their culinary journey."

About Iscon Balaji

Iscon Balaji Foods established in the year 2012, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of frozen and dehydrated potato variants having Asia's largest manufacturing unit for French fries in Himmatnagar,Gujarat with an annual capacity of 1,50,000 Metric Tones. We are associated with over 4000 farmers across 25,000 acres of land for potato cultivation and efficient supply chain. www.isconbalajifoods.com/

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles- based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023. DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods focuses on fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury and lifestyle products as well as hair and skin cosmetics. With around 14,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 3.5 billion in 2023. www.dksh.com/cg

1