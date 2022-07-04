Log in
    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
2022-07-01
78.65 CHF   -0.19%
Switzerland's DKSH to Buy German Plant-based Ingredients Company Georg Breuer
MT
01:02aDKSH Expands its European Food Ingredients Business by Acquiring Georg Breuer GmbH
EQ
06/27DKSH Acquires Swiss Pharmaceutical Supplier Refarmed
MT
DKSH Expands its European Food Ingredients Business by Acquiring Georg Breuer GmbH

07/04/2022
DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions
DKSH Expands its European Food Ingredients Business by Acquiring Georg Breuer GmbH

04.07.2022 / 07:00

Media release

DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials has signed an agreement to acquire Georg Breuer GmbH (GBFI), a German distributor of plant-based ingredients for the food industry. This transaction is in line with DKSH's strategy of growing its European market coverage and expanding its value-added service offering.

Zurich, Switzerland, July 4, 2022 – DKSH has signed an agreement for the acquisition of GBFI, a supplier of functional ingredients for the food industry. Founded in 1992, the company is based in Königstein/Taunus, near Frankfurt/Main, Germany.

GBFI provides sustainable food solutions with a focus on vegan, organic, and gluten free, as well as salt and sugar reduction. GBFI also offers value-added services to its customers, including research and development, application customization, and technical and regulatory support.

With this acquisition DKSH expands its food ingredients business in Europe, particularly in the promising plant-based healthy foods segment. The deal is also complementary to the Victa Foods acquisition, signed earlier in the year. GBFI operates a lean organization of 17 highly skilled employees.

Georg Breuer, GBFI’s CEO, commented: “During the past 30 years we have built a successful company for plant-based food ingredients. Together with our partners, we used our expertise to develop vegan and vegetarian products in close cooperation with our customers. In DKSH we found a strong partner, with whom we will continue to expand our business areas and, with our combined expertise, continue to be an innovative and reliable partner of the food industry."

Thomas Sul and Natale Capri, Co-Heads Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, jointly added: “We are happy to welcome GBFI to DKSH. GBFI brings important capabilities to our complementary food ingredients business in Europe. Their attractive number of premium clients and partners with a strong focus on rapidly growing areas significantly enhances our know-how in the plant-based healthy and organic foods segment. We are also honored Mr. Breuer has accepted joining the DKSH Germany Advisory Board, which will be a tremendous addition to us.”

The closing of the transaction is expected during the second half of 2022.

About DKSH
DKSH’s purpose is to enrich people’s lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution, and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 48 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,370 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.3 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com/pm

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Rafael Duarte
Director, Group Investor Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7318
rafael.duarte@dksh.com

Demet Biçer
Manager, Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7117
demet.bicer@dksh.com

Till Leisner
Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability
Phone +41 44 386 7315
till.leisner@dksh.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: DKSH Management Ltd.
Wiesenstrasse 8
8008 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 386 72 72
E-mail: media@dksh.com
Internet: www.dksh.com
ISIN: CH0126673539
Valor: 12667353
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1389485

 
End of News EQS News Service

1389485  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389485&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
