Media release

DKSH Extends Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Cosucra in India

DKSH has expanded its exclusive distribution agreement with Cosucra, a leading producer of natural and healthy food ingredients, in India. By distributing Cosucra's dietary fibers and plant- based proteins, DKSH will boost business opportunities for the partnership in the market.

Mumbai, India, December 21, 2023 - DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, will provide business development, marketing, sales, logistics, and distribution services for Cosucra's range of dietary fibers and plant-based proteins in India.

As a global leading producer of pea protein and inulin fibers, Cosucra utilizes the properties of two natural raw materials, chicory roots and peas, to develop ingredients for healthy, sustainable, and tasty food products. Cosucra's naturally produced ingredient range includes FIBRULINE™ chicory root fibre, PISANE™ pea protein isolate range, as well as SWELITE™ pea fibre, and NASTAR™ pea starch.

Following a successful partnership in Austria, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, the Philippines, and Switzerland, Cosucra has once again entrusted DKSH to grow its natural and healthy food ingredients business in India. This is thanks to DKSH's extensive distribution network, strong capabilities in marketing and sales, and logistics in the market.

Ronny Platteeuw, Commercial Director, Cosucra, commented: "We are excited to further expand our partnership with DKSH. Cosucra's product portfolio is positioned well in the rapidly evolving food and beverage market in India. We are confident that the combination of our natural quality products and DKSH's local market knowledge will lead to expanding our market reach in India."

Cesar Saez, Vice President, Global Food & Beverage Ingredients, DKSH, commented: "We are delighted to take our successful partnership with Cosucra ahead and introduce their range of dietary fibers and plant-based proteins to the food and beverage manufacturing industry in India. Our strong local presence, long history, and value-added services in the region will enable us to increase growth and market penetration to bring Cosucra's food ingredients to a wider customer base."

About Cosucra

Based in Warcoing, Belgium, Cosucra is a leading producer of dietary fibers and a pioneer in pea-based proteins. Cosucra believes in the food transition towards modern, healthy, and sustainable nutrition. Cosucra's product range aims to improve people's health by offering innovative food ingredients coming from naturally sourced raw materials, like chicory and peas. www.cosucra.com

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 53 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,650 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.5 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com/pm