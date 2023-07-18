DKSH Half-Year Report 2023

Half-Year Report 2023
Delivering Growth - in Asia and Beyond.
2 Contents
- Key Figures
- Interim Consolidated Income Statement
- Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
- Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Interim Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
10 Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
15 Alternative Performance Measures
Key Figures
Consolidated Income Statement
At CER1
in CHF millions
January - June
January - June
2023
2022
Change in %
Change in %
Net sales
5,623.8
5,596.2
0.5
7.2
Operating profit (EBIT)
158.5
153.3
3.4
12.8
Core operating profit (Core EBIT)
162.6
153.3
6.1
15.5
Profit after tax
107.1
105.7
1.3
9.5
Core profit after tax
106.4
105.2
1.1
9.3
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in CHF millions
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Total assets
5,739.7
5,878.7
Equity attributable to the shareholders of DKSH Holding Ltd.
1,669.1
1,758.5
Net operating capital (NOC)
1,710.8
1,837.2
Net debt
(20.7)
(42.3)
Return on net operating capital (RONOC) (in %)
17.9
19.2
Return on equity (ROE) (in %)
12.4
11.4
Earnings per Share
in CHF
January - June
January - June
2023
2022
Basic earnings per share
1.59
1.58
Diluted earnings per share
1.59
1.58
Other
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Headcount
31,445
32,601
Full-time equivalents
29,699
31,077
1 Constant exchange rates (CER): 2023 figures converted at 2022 exchange rates.
Interim consolidated income statement (unaudited)
Interim Consolidated Income
Statement (unaudited)
in CHF millions 1
January - June
January - June
Note
2023
2022
Net sales
3
5,623.8
5,596.2
Other income
10.1
19.2
Goods and materials purchased and consumables used
(4,779.0)
(4,764.2)
Employee benefit expenses
(393.9)
(391.1)
Depreciation and amortization
3
(65.3)
(63.3)
Other operating expenses
(235.2)
(243.2)
Share of profit and loss of associates and joint ventures
(2.0)
(0.3)
Operating profit (EBIT)
158.5
153.3
Financial income
8.4
1.3
Financial expense
(16.0)
(7.2)
Loss on sale of subsidiaries
(1.9)
-
Profit before tax
149.0
147.4
Income tax expenses
(41.9)
(41.7)
Profit after tax
107.1
105.7
Attributable to
Shareholders of DKSH Holding Ltd.
103.4
102.8
Non-controlling interest
3.7
2.9
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the shareholders of DKSH Holding Ltd.
Basic earnings per share
1.59
1.58
Diluted earnings per share
1.59
1.58
1 Except for earnings per share (in CHF).
Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
in CHF millions
January - June
January - June
2023
2022
Profit after tax
107.1
105.7
Other comprehensive income
Currency translation differences
(71.0)
(10.6)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
(71.0)
(10.6)
Remeasurements on defined benefit plans, net of tax of CHF 0.2 million in current and CHF 1.9 million in
0.7
7.2
prior period1
Net losses on equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax of CHF 0.0 million in
prior period
-
(0.1)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
0.7
7.1
Other comprehensive income
(70.3)
(3.5)
Total comprehensive income
36.8
102.2
Attributable to
Shareholders of DKSH Holding Ltd.
42.4
100.1
Non-controlling interest
(5.6)
2.1
1 The increase of remeasurements in the first six months of 2022 principally related to the change in discount rate from 0.2% to 1.9%.
