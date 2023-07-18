DKSH Half-Year Report 2023

Half-Year Report 2023

Delivering Growth - in Asia and Beyond.

2 Contents

  1. Key Figures
  2. Interim Consolidated Income Statement
  3. Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  4. Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  5. Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  6. Interim Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 

10 Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 

15 Alternative Performance Measures

Key Figures

Consolidated Income Statement

At CER1

in CHF millions

January - June

January - June

2023

2022

Change in %

Change in %

Net sales

5,623.8

5,596.2

0.5

7.2

Operating profit (EBIT)

158.5

153.3

3.4

12.8

Core operating profit (Core EBIT)

162.6

153.3

6.1

15.5

Profit after tax

107.1

105.7

1.3

9.5

Core profit after tax

106.4

105.2

1.1

9.3

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in CHF millions

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Total assets

5,739.7

5,878.7

Equity attributable to the shareholders of DKSH Holding Ltd.

1,669.1

1,758.5

Net operating capital (NOC)

1,710.8

1,837.2

Net debt

(20.7)

(42.3)

Return on net operating capital (RONOC) (in %)

17.9

19.2

Return on equity (ROE) (in %)

12.4

11.4

Earnings per Share

in CHF

January - June

January - June

2023

2022

Basic earnings per share

1.59

1.58

Diluted earnings per share

1.59

1.58

Other

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Headcount

31,445

32,601

Full-time equivalents

29,699

31,077

1 Constant exchange rates (CER): 2023 figures converted at 2022 exchange rates.

Interim consolidated income statement (unaudited)

Interim Consolidated Income

Statement (unaudited)

in CHF millions 1

January - June

January - June

Note

2023

2022

Net sales

3

5,623.8

5,596.2

Other income

10.1

19.2

Goods and materials purchased and consumables used

(4,779.0)

(4,764.2)

Employee benefit expenses

(393.9)

(391.1)

Depreciation and amortization

3

(65.3)

(63.3)

Other operating expenses

(235.2)

(243.2)

Share of profit and loss of associates and joint ventures

(2.0)

(0.3)

Operating profit (EBIT)

158.5

153.3

Financial income

8.4

1.3

Financial expense

(16.0)

(7.2)

Loss on sale of subsidiaries

(1.9)

-

Profit before tax

149.0

147.4

Income tax expenses

(41.9)

(41.7)

Profit after tax

107.1

105.7

Attributable to

Shareholders of DKSH Holding Ltd.

103.4

102.8

Non-controlling interest

3.7

2.9

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the shareholders of DKSH Holding Ltd.

Basic earnings per share

1.59

1.58

Diluted earnings per share

1.59

1.58

1 Except for earnings per share (in CHF).

Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

in CHF millions

January - June

January - June

2023

2022

Profit after tax

107.1

105.7

Other comprehensive income

Currency translation differences

(71.0)

(10.6)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

(71.0)

(10.6)

Remeasurements on defined benefit plans, net of tax of CHF 0.2 million in current and CHF 1.9 million in

0.7

7.2

prior period1

Net losses on equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax of CHF 0.0 million in

prior period

-

(0.1)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

0.7

7.1

Other comprehensive income

(70.3)

(3.5)

Total comprehensive income

36.8

102.2

Attributable to

Shareholders of DKSH Holding Ltd.

42.4

100.1

Non-controlling interest

(5.6)

2.1

1 The increase of remeasurements in the first six months of 2022 principally related to the change in discount rate from 0.2% to 1.9%.

