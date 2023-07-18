Half-Year Results 2023
Media and Investor Conference
July 18, 2023
Delivering Growth - in Asia and Beyond.
Agenda
- Highlights HY 2023
- Business Units Review
- Financial Update
- Outlook
1
Highlights HY 2023
DKSH Has a Growth Strategy…
Business Unit
High-Performance
Digitalization
Operational
Strategies
Culture
Excellence
Continuously implement our
Keep evolving our culture of
Accelerate digital solutions,
drive our eCommerce business,
Optimize our operations to
growth strategies, strengthen
trust and empowerment
digitize internal processes and
become more efficient and
stakeholder relationships,
to build a better place
thereby creating value to clients
increase our service levels
and accelerate M&As
to work for all
and customers
Driving DKSH's transformation with a clear purpose and strong set of values
Sustainability
Accelerate our sustainability
agenda and offerings
…and is Moving Forward in All Relevant Areas
1
Business Unit Strategies
2 High- Performance Culture
3
Digitalization
4
Operational Excellence
5
Sustainability
Client partnerships
Strengthen leadership team
- New Head Business Unit Consumer Goods
- Focused digital leadership
Higher employee engagement score
SAP S/4Hana
New distribution
integration
centers
SAP integration of
Opening of new
last year's M&As
technology R&D
well advanced
hub in Asia
Further expansion of the global shared services in Malaysia
Sustainability linked loan
First TCFD report published
Fulfilling its purpose of enriching people's lives
