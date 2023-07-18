DKSH Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company that provides market expansion services. The Company's business activities are divided into four business units: Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology. The Consumer Goods business unit focuses on fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury and lifestyle products in Asia. The Healthcare business unit provides market expansion services for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia. The Performance Materials business unit offers instant access to raw materials around the world, serving the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage and personal care industries. The Technology business unit offers its customers a range of technologies from European, American and Asian manufacturers with a focus on advanced machinery for industry and construction, analytical and scientific instruments, components and consumables. The Company is the parent company of DKSH Group and operates numerous subsidiaries.

Sector Business Support Services