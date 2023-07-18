Half-Year Results 2023

Media and Investor Conference

July 18, 2023

Delivering Growth - in Asia and Beyond.

Agenda

  1. Highlights HY 2023
  2. Business Units Review
  3. Financial Update
  4. Outlook

1

Highlights HY 2023

DKSH Has a Growth Strategy…

Business Unit

High-Performance

Digitalization

Operational

Strategies

Culture

Excellence

Continuously implement our

Keep evolving our culture of

Accelerate digital solutions,

drive our eCommerce business,

Optimize our operations to

growth strategies, strengthen

trust and empowerment

digitize internal processes and

become more efficient and

stakeholder relationships,

to build a better place

thereby creating value to clients

increase our service levels

and accelerate M&As

to work for all

and customers

Driving DKSH's transformation with a clear purpose and strong set of values

Sustainability

Accelerate our sustainability

agenda and offerings

…and is Moving Forward in All Relevant Areas

1

Business Unit Strategies

2 High- Performance Culture

3

Digitalization

4

Operational Excellence

5

Sustainability

Client partnerships

Strengthen leadership team

  • New Head Business Unit Consumer Goods
  • Focused digital leadership

Higher employee engagement score

SAP S/4Hana

New distribution

integration

centers

SAP integration of

Opening of new

last year's M&As

technology R&D

well advanced

hub in Asia

Further expansion of the global shared services in Malaysia

Sustainability linked loan

First TCFD report published

Fulfilling its purpose of enriching people's lives

