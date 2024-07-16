Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

DKSH Reports Core EBIT Growth of 8.2% at CER for H1 - Reaffirming Consistent Track Record of Creating Value in Asia and Beyond

Continued value creation in H1 2024

Core EBIT increased by 8.2% (at CER 1 ) to CHF 163.6 million Core EBIT margin expanded by 10 basis points to 3.0% Net sales grew by 3.3% (at CER) to CHF 5.4 billion Consumer Goods Core EBIT margin reached mid-term target of 2.5% Strong Free Cash Flow of CHF 160.8 million (cash conversion 136.0%)

Confirmed outlook for 2024

Capital Markets Day on November 18 in London

Key Figures Group (CHF million) H1 2024 H1 2023 △ in % CHF △ in % CER¹ Net sales 5,441.1 5,623.8 (3.2) 3.3 Core operating profit (Core EBIT) 163.6 162.6 0.6 8.2 Core EBIT margin 3.0% 2.9% - - Operating profit (EBIT) 160.6 158.5 1.3 9.1 Core profit after tax 118.2 106.4 11.1 16.7 Profit after tax 114.8 107.1 7.2 13.2 Free Cash Flow 160.8 179.0 (10.2) -

Zurich, Switzerland, July 16, 2024 - DKSH's first-half 2024 results reaffirm our consistent track record of delivering value for our clients, customers, employees, and shareholders through growth, margin expansion, and effective cash generation. Net sales reached CHF 5.4 billion (3.3% at CER1) and Core EBIT was CHF 163.6 million (8.2% at CER) with a 10 basis points higher Core EBIT margin. Free Cash Flow remained strong at CHF 160.8 million and Core profit after tax increased by 16.7% (at CER).

DKSH CEO, Stefan P. Butz, said: "I am delighted to report that in a continuously uncertain environment, DKSH delivered growth and further margin expansion in the first half of 2024. Capitalizing on diligent strategy execution and our resilient business model, our valued employees across all Business Units and enabling Functions contributed to the result. We remained the trusted partner for our clients and customers and continued to fulfill our purpose of enriching people's lives. Based on our good first-half results, we confirm our outlook for 2024. I would also like to welcome Medipharm and Elite Organic who joined the DKSH family in the first half of the year."

DKSH Group

DKSH Group net sales increased by 3.3% (at CER) to CHF 5.4 billion in the first half of 2024. Organic growth contributed the most with 2.3%, acquisitions added 1.0%, and exchange rates -6.5% as the Swiss franc remained stronger than most currencies in which we operate compared to the base period in 2023. The Group Core EBIT reached CHF 163.6 million, 8.2% higher than in H1 2023 (at CER). Core EBIT margin increased from 2.9% to 3.0%. Core profit after tax was CHF 118.2 million, up 16.7% (at CER) vs. last year. Free Cash Flow remained strong reaching CHF 160.8 million with a cash conversion of 136.0%.

1 Constant exchange rates (CER): 2024 figures converted at 2023 exchange rates.

For the definition of Alternative Performance Measures (APM), see Half-Year Report 2024 .

1