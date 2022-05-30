Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  DKSH Holding AG
  News
  7. Summary
    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/27 11:31:36 am EDT
80.10 CHF   +0.82%
DKSH Joins the UN Global Compact

05/30/2022 | 01:02am EDT
DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Sustainability
DKSH Joins the UN Global Compact

30.05.2022 / 07:00

Media release

DKSH has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative, the largest corporate responsibility initiative in the world, further strengthening its commitment to sustainability.

Zurich, May 30, 2022 ? DKSH, the trusted partner for companies seeking to grow their businesses in Asia and beyond, has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

Antonio Hautle, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Switzerland & Liechtenstein, said: ?Companies who integrate the social, economic, and ecologic dimensions in their business model will be successful in the long term. We warmly welcome DKSH in our UN Global Compact Network Switzerland & Liechtenstein. We are looking forward to supporting DKSH?s sustainability journey and making use of their knowledge and expertise to jointly bring forward the UN Agenda 2030 with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.?

Stefan P. Butz, CEO DKSH, commented: ?We are proud to join thousands of other companies in taking responsible business action to create a better world. This is a strong demonstration of our belief that sustainability is about collaboration across industries and markets. As a participant of the UN Global Compact, we are committed to aligning our strategy and operations with ten universally accepted principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as taking actions in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.?

About DKSH 
DKSH?s purpose is to enrich people?s lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Ngim Siew Lee
Manager, Group Sustainability
Phone +60 3 7882 8888
siew.lee.ngim@dksh.com

Demet Biçer
Manager, Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7117
demet.bicer@dksh.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: DKSH Management Ltd.
Wiesenstrasse 8
8008 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 386 72 72
E-mail: media@dksh.com
Internet: www.dksh.com
ISIN: CH0126673539
Valor: 12667353
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1363503

 
End of News EQS News Service

1363503  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363503&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
