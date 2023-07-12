Media release

DKSH Launches the Digital Shipment Portal Custom Clearance in Thailand

DKSH has expanded its digital shipment portal, a web-based centralized data system, to benefit businesses in Thailand. This initiative is in line with DKSH's ambition to continuously enhance its digital capabilities and provide innovative solutions to customers.

Bangkok, July 12, 2023 - DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies seeking to grow in Asia and beyond, has recently implemented its new digital Shipment Portal to Thailand, following previous successful launches in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and in the Philippines.

The Digital Shipment Portal is a digital platform that provides comprehensive visibility tracking of purchase orders throughout the entire journey, from supplier warehouse cross-dock to DKSH's destination distribution centers. It offers features such as purchase order tracking, shipment booking details with forwarders, real-time shipment tracking from origin to destination, shipping documents for customs clearance, advance notifications to the warehouse, and data analytic reports including clearance costs. This powerful portal empowers every user to easily track the departure and customs clearance status of their shipping containers. By embracing this digital innovation and going paperless, DKSH is committed to driving operational excellence and enhancing internal digital processes.

Somporn Dilokwattanakoon, Director, Customs Compliance Department, Supply Chain Management, DKSH Thailand, commented: "This year, we have successfully brought all our Business Units under a single centralized platform. This portal serves as a vital tool to navigate through pandemic lockdowns, aligning with our strategic plan and fostering collaboration with both our internal and external stakeholders. Its implementation reinforces our commitment to ensuring uninterrupted work process flows, aiming for zero disruptions."

Thiwa Yuenyong, Manager, Quality Management System and Regulatory Compliance, Customs Compliance and Supply Chain Management, DKSH Thailand, said: "The data analytic reports provided by the Shipment Portal offer valuable insights for our future end-to-end demand planning. Additionally, our distribution center will benefit from advanced pre-notification shipment reports, enabling us to anticipate arrivals and enhance our work processes in more efficient ways."

Pithachaya Sophonsaritsook, Manager, Import & Trade Compliance, Business Unit Performance Material, DKSH Thailand, added: "The portal ensures an enhanced customer experience by providing a unified view of shipment information gathered from all key participants in the supply chain."

Kanlaya Wongkote, Assistant Manager, Customs Compliance, Business Unit Healthcare & Consumer Goods, Supply Chain Management, DKSH Thailand, said: "By taking a leap forward in leveraging innovative solutions through this portal, we aim to enhance our services and ensure the satisfaction of our valued clients and customers."

Porntip Kaewkapthong, Senior Manager, Operation Management, Business Unit Technology, DKSH Thailand, stated: "By showcasing our Shipment Portal at roadshows and exhibitions, we offer prospective clients a deeper understanding of our capabilities. They will witness firsthand how our portal enables seamless engagement and timely visibility throughout the supply chain journey."

