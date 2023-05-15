Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. DKSH Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:10 2023-05-12 am EDT
68.15 CHF   -2.43%
01:17aDksh : Opens New Healthcare and Technology Distribution Center in Laos
PU
05/12Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on DKSH, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
05/11Dksh : and GVS Filtration Partner to Offer Top-Quality Filtration Solutions in Taiwan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

DKSH : Opens New Healthcare and Technology Distribution Center in Laos

05/15/2023 | 01:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media release

DKSH Opens New Healthcare and Technology Distribution Center in Laos

DKSH Business Units Healthcare and Technology have boosted their presence in Laos by expanding their infrastructure through the opening of a 2,240 m2 distribution center within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Laos.

Vientiane, Laos, May 15, 2023 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare (HEC) and Business Unit Technology (TEC) officially opened their 2,240 square meter state-of-the-art healthcare and technology distribution center in Laos. This event is testament to DKSH's commitment to bringing innovative and technologically advanced products to Laos and to providing an advanced platform to its clients to help them deliver growth in Laos.

The distribution center represents a significant capacity upgrade in DKSH's healthcare and technology infrastructure in Laos. The new facility in Saysettha replaces DKSH Laos' older distribution center in Phonsinouan which was operating at near full capacity.

With its new strategic location, the distribution center will hold HEC warehouse operations and TEC workshop and storage. With a capacity of over 740 pallets, the new distribution center enables DKSH to provide its business partners with even more high-quality, seamless, and integrated distribution and logistics services tailored to their needs.

The newly opened facility also introduces a range of innovative and sustainable features, including solar panel installation to reduce carbon footprint, LED lighting to help reduce energy consumption as well as enhance productivity and safety. To ensure high healthcare standards, the facility has a 24-hour air- conditioning and cold chain system that monitors temperatures. Additionally, the DC setup includes a racking system that increases pallet capacity and an optimized operation flow. These features promote safety, productivity, sustainability, and environmental responsibility.

Vishwas Gupta, General Manager, Business Unit Healthcare and Head Country Management, DKSH Laos, said: "Our new distribution center marks our commitment to the people of Laos. It offers our clients and customers the highest level of operational efficiency in logistics and distribution services as well as capacity for future growth and expansion. This new facility also demonstrates our unflagging dedication in bringing high-quality healthcare and technology products to Asian patients and in fulfilling our purpose of enriching people's lives."

Julien Moret, General Manager, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar & Strategic Initiatives, Business Unit Technology, added: "The new distribution center underlines our commitment to continuing our investment and growth in Laos, offering two new workshop facilities to keep our service excellence at the highest standards. It will increase operational efficiencies, enhance our capabilities, and drive our business expansion".

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022.

1

The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health and over-the-counter (OTC) products as well as medical devices. With around 7,990 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com/hec

The DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized industrial applications. With around 1,690 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 513.2 million in 2022. www.dksh.com/tec

For further information, please contact:

DKSH Business Unit Healthcare Jacques Phillippe Izon Reyes Director, Group Marketing Phone +66(0)91 889 0149 jacques.r@dksh.com

DKSH Business Unit Technology

Irene Chen

Director, Group Marketing

Phone +886 2 8752 7611 irene.yr.chen@dksh.com

2

Disclaimer

DKSH Holding AG published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 05:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DKSH HOLDING AG
01:17aDksh : Opens New Healthcare and Technology Distribution Center in Laos
PU
05/12Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on DKSH, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
05/11Dksh : and GVS Filtration Partner to Offer Top-Quality Filtration Solutions in Taiwan
PU
05/11DKSH Appoints Chris Ritchie as new Head Business Unit Consumer Goods
EQ
05/11DKSH Appoints Chris Ritchie as New Head Business Unit Consumer Goods
CI
05/10DKSH Completes Migration to SAP's Enterprise Resource Planning Software
MT
05/10DKSH Completes SAP S/4HANA Migration
EQ
05/04Dksh : and Elementis Extend Partnership for Personal Care in the Netherlands and Luxembour..
PU
04/18Dksh : and Mettler Toledo Partner to Offer Top-Quality Scales and Analytical Instruments i..
PU
04/17DKSH Unit Bags Oradex Oral Care Products Distrubution Deal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DKSH HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 757 M 13 107 M 13 107 M
Net income 2023 219 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2023 94,4 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 3,23%
Capitalization 4 426 M 4 935 M 4 935 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 31 077
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart DKSH HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
DKSH Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DKSH HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 68,15 CHF
Average target price 70,17 CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan P. Butz Chief Executive Officer
Ido Wallach Chief Financial Officer
Marco Gadola Chairman
Sam Oh Chief Information Officer
Laurent Sigismondi Secretary, General Counsel & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DKSH HOLDING AG-2.92%4 935
CINTAS CORPORATION5.04%48 243
BUREAU VERITAS SA1.34%12 253
LG CORP.13.19%10 524
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-28.72%10 078
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-7.85%9 688
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer