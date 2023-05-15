Media release

DKSH Opens New Healthcare and Technology Distribution Center in Laos

DKSH Business Units Healthcare and Technology have boosted their presence in Laos by expanding their infrastructure through the opening of a 2,240 m2 distribution center within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Laos.

Vientiane, Laos, May 15, 2023 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare (HEC) and Business Unit Technology (TEC) officially opened their 2,240 square meter state-of-the-art healthcare and technology distribution center in Laos. This event is testament to DKSH's commitment to bringing innovative and technologically advanced products to Laos and to providing an advanced platform to its clients to help them deliver growth in Laos.

The distribution center represents a significant capacity upgrade in DKSH's healthcare and technology infrastructure in Laos. The new facility in Saysettha replaces DKSH Laos' older distribution center in Phonsinouan which was operating at near full capacity.

With its new strategic location, the distribution center will hold HEC warehouse operations and TEC workshop and storage. With a capacity of over 740 pallets, the new distribution center enables DKSH to provide its business partners with even more high-quality, seamless, and integrated distribution and logistics services tailored to their needs.

The newly opened facility also introduces a range of innovative and sustainable features, including solar panel installation to reduce carbon footprint, LED lighting to help reduce energy consumption as well as enhance productivity and safety. To ensure high healthcare standards, the facility has a 24-hour air- conditioning and cold chain system that monitors temperatures. Additionally, the DC setup includes a racking system that increases pallet capacity and an optimized operation flow. These features promote safety, productivity, sustainability, and environmental responsibility.

Vishwas Gupta, General Manager, Business Unit Healthcare and Head Country Management, DKSH Laos, said: "Our new distribution center marks our commitment to the people of Laos. It offers our clients and customers the highest level of operational efficiency in logistics and distribution services as well as capacity for future growth and expansion. This new facility also demonstrates our unflagging dedication in bringing high-quality healthcare and technology products to Asian patients and in fulfilling our purpose of enriching people's lives."

Julien Moret, General Manager, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar & Strategic Initiatives, Business Unit Technology, added: "The new distribution center underlines our commitment to continuing our investment and growth in Laos, offering two new workshop facilities to keep our service excellence at the highest standards. It will increase operational efficiencies, enhance our capabilities, and drive our business expansion".

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022.

