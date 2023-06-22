Media release

DKSH Performance Materials Launches Responsible Suppliers Program in Partnership With EcoVadis

DKSH Performance Materials haslaunched its Responsible Suppliers Program in partnership with EcoVadis, showcasing its commitment as a sustainable partner with responsible business practices - aligned with DKSH's sustainability strategy of making its value chains more sustainable.

Zurich, Switzerland, June 22, 2023 - DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, is proud to announce the launch of its Responsible Suppliers Program together with EcoVadis, a leading global CSR rating company.

The program monitors and assesses the social, ethical, human rights, and environmental performance of DKSH Performance Materials' suppliers with the aim of ensuring a shared commitment to sustainability and supply chain transparency. At the same time, the program addresses the increasing demand from customers looking to work with partners that demonstrate responsible and ethical business practices.

Collaboration is the key to progress and to drive sustainability and transparency across the entire value chain. After completing a confidential CSR questionnaire, partners receive a sustainability "scorecard" from EcoVadis which creates a comparable and fair assessment. DKSH then provides coaching and recommendations based on these assessment results to support its partners along their sustainability journeys.

Thomas Sul, Co-Head Business Unit Performance Materials, DKSH, commented: "Our Responsible Suppliers Program in partnership with EcoVadis demonstrates our commitment to driving sustainability across our operations and supply chain. We are dedicated to ensuring responsible sourcing practices that create a positive impact on the environment and society, as well as benefit all of our valued business partners."

In 2022, DKSH Group attained the Gold rating from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 5% of the companies rated. DKSH's Gold Rating was attributed to its structured and proactive implementation of Sustainability into its business with significant improvements in the areas of environment and sustainable procurement. Read more.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 175+ countries. www.ecovadis.com

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 53 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,650 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.5 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com/pm