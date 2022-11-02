Advanced search
DKSH : Performance Materials Opens New Sustainable Distribution Center in Thailand

11/02/2022
Media release

DKSH Performance Materials Opens New SustainableDistribution Center in Thailand

DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials has opened a new environmentally friendly distribution center, strengthening its position as a key player for performance materials inThailand.

Bangkok, Thailand, November 2, 2022 - Following the piling ceremony this spring,DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, has recently celebrated the opening of its new 11,000 sqm (6.9 rai) distribution center, located within Frasers Property Logistics Center Bangplee 2, on Bang Na Trad Road KM.19. The new facility will further strengthen DKSH's capillary distribution network in Thailand and reinforce the company's position as a leading Market Expansion Services provider of specialty chemicals and ingredients.

The center features a range of ambient and temperature-controlled warehouses, providing temperatures between 15-25 degrees Celsius. The advanced systems will ensure the necessary quality assurance for storage of food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and animal feed ingredients as well as a diverse range of specialty chemicals.

The newly opened facility introduces a range of innovative and sustainable solutions to reduce carbon footprint, as well as enhance productivity and safety. The solutions will include a semi-automated pallet shuttle system, a solar panel installation, energy-efficient LED lighting, HVLS (High-volumelow-speed) fans as well as utilize a zero-emission electric vehicle to transport performance materials products. The center will accommodate approximately 14,268 pallets and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 87.6 tons per year, in accordance with DKSH's Group-wide sustainability goals of achieving 65% carbon reduction by 2025 and climate neutrality by 2030.

Mathias Greger, Vice President, Performance Materials, DKSH Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, stated: "We are very pleased to announce the opening of a new distribution center that will further strengthen our performance materials business in Thailand. As the facility is in a strategic area, it enables faster and more cost-effective product delivery to our customers. We also implemented a range of innovations to simplify work for our employees and streamline operations, as well as focus on eco- friendly solutions to foster our Sustainability Framework. Our framework focuses on "Our people - Our partners - Our planet", all pillars that will help to fortify our position as a key player for performance

materials in Thailand.

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approachto responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 53 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,370 specialists, the BusinessUnit generated net sales of CHF 1.3 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com/pm

For more information please contact:

DKSH (Thailand) Limited

DKSH Performance Materials

Ploynapas Veerasawettanont

Daniel Hollister

Specialist, Marketing & Communications

Director, Group Marketing

ploynapas.v@dksh.com

daniel.hollister@dksh.com

Disclaimer

DKSH Holding AG published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 05:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
