DKSH : Performance Materials Opens New Sustainable Distribution Center in Thailand

Media release

DKSH Performance Materials Opens New SustainableDistribution Center in Thailand

DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials has opened a new environmentally friendly distribution center, strengthening its position as a key player for performance materials inThailand.

Bangkok, Thailand, November 2, 2022 - Following the piling ceremony this spring,DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, has recently celebrated the opening of its new 11,000 sqm (6.9 rai) distribution center, located within Frasers Property Logistics Center Bangplee 2, on Bang Na Trad Road KM.19. The new facility will further strengthen DKSH's capillary distribution network in Thailand and reinforce the company's position as a leading Market Expansion Services provider of specialty chemicals and ingredients.

The center features a range of ambient and temperature-controlled warehouses, providing temperatures between 15-25 degrees Celsius. The advanced systems will ensure the necessary quality assurance for storage of food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and animal feed ingredients as well as a diverse range of specialty chemicals.

The newly opened facility introduces a range of innovative and sustainable solutions to reduce carbon footprint, as well as enhance productivity and safety. The solutions will include a semi-automated pallet shuttle system, a solar panel installation, energy-efficient LED lighting, HVLS (High-volumelow-speed) fans as well as utilize a zero-emission electric vehicle to transport performance materials products. The center will accommodate approximately 14,268 pallets and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 87.6 tons per year, in accordance with DKSH's Group-wide sustainability goals of achieving 65% carbon reduction by 2025 and climate neutrality by 2030.

Mathias Greger, Vice President, Performance Materials, DKSH Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, stated: "We are very pleased to announce the opening of a new distribution center that will further strengthen our performance materials business in Thailand. As the facility is in a strategic area, it enables faster and more cost-effective product delivery to our customers. We also implemented a range of innovations to simplify work for our employees and streamline operations, as well as focus on eco- friendly solutions to foster our Sustainability Framework. Our framework focuses on "Our people - Our partners - Our planet", all pillars that will help to fortify our position as a key player for performance

materials in Thailand.

