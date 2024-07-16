DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
DKSH Reports Core EBIT Growth of 8.2% at CER for H1 – Reaffirming Consistent Track Record of Creating Value in Asia and Beyond

16-Jul-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Continued value creation in H1 2024
    • Core EBIT increased by 8.2% (at CER1) to CHF 163.6 million 
    • Core EBIT margin expanded by 10 basis points to 3.0%
    • Net sales grew by 3.3% (at CER) to CHF 5.4 billion 
    • Consumer Goods Core EBIT margin reached mid-term target of 2.5%
    • Strong Free Cash Flow of CHF 160.8 million (cash conversion 136.0%)
  • Confirmed outlook for 2024
  • Capital Markets Day on November 18 in London
<div><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 35.22%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Key Figures Group </span>(CHF million)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 16.2%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2024</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 16.66%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2023</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.76%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">△</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> in % CHF</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 16.16%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">△</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> in % CER¹</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 35.22%;"><p><span><span>Net sales</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.2%;"><p><span><span>5,441.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.66%;"><p><span><span>5,623.8</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.76%;"><p><span><span>(3.2)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.16%;"><p><span><span>3.3</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 35.22%;"><p><span><span>Core operating profit (Core EBIT)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.2%;"><p><span><span>163.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.66%;"><p><span><span>162.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.76%;"><p><span><span>0.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.16%;"><p><span><span>8.2</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 35.22%;"><p><span><span>Core EBIT margin</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.2%;"><p><span><span>3.0%</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.66%;"><p><span><span>2.9%</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.76%;"><p><span><span>-</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.16%;"><p><span><span>-</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 35.22%;"><p><span><span>Operating profit (EBIT)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.2%;"><p><span><span>160.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.66%;"><p><span><span>158.5</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.76%;"><p><span><span>1.3</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.16%;"><p><span><span>9.1</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 35.22%;"><p><span><span>Core profit after tax</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.2%;"><p><span><span>118.2</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.66%;"><p><span><span>106.4</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.76%;"><p><span><span>11.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.16%;"><p><span><span>16.7</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 35.22%;"><p><span><span>Profit after tax</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.2%;"><p><span><span>114.8</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.66%;"><p><span><span>107.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.76%;"><p><span><span>7.2</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.16%;"><p><span><span>13.2</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 35.22%;"><p><span><span>Free Cash Flow</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.2%;"><p><span><span>160.8</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.66%;"><p><span><span>179.0</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.76%;"><p><span><span>(10.2)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 16.16%;"><p><span><span>-</span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span> </span></p><p><span>Zurich, Switzerland, July 16, 2024 – DKSH’s first-half 2024 results reaffirm our consistent track record of delivering value for our clients, customers, employees, and shareholders through growth, margin expansion, and effective cash generation. Net sales reached CHF 5.4 billion (3.3% at CER</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1</span><span>) and Core EBIT was CHF 163.6 million (8.2% at CER) with a 10 basis points higher Core EBIT margin. Free Cash Flow remained strong at CHF 160.8 million and Core profit after tax increased by 16.7% (at CER). </span><br/><br/><span>DKSH CEO, Stefan P. Butz, said: “I am delighted to report that in a continuously uncertain environment, DKSH delivered growth and further margin expansion in the first half of 2024. Capitalizing on diligent strategy execution and our resilient business model, our valued employees across all Business Units and enabling Functions contributed to the result. We remained the trusted partner for our clients and customers and continued to fulfill our purpose of enriching people’s lives. Based on our good first-half results, we </span><span>confirm our outlook for 2024</span><span>. I would also like to welcome Medipharm and Elite Organic who joined the DKSH family in the first half of the year.”</span><br/>  </p><p><span style="font-weight: bold;">DKSH Group</span></p><p><span>DKSH Group net sales increased by 3.3% (at CER) to CHF 5.4 billion in the first half of 2024. Organic growth contributed the most with 2.3%, acquisitions added 1.0%, and exchange rates -6.5% as the Swiss franc remained stronger than most currencies in which we operate compared to the base period in 2023.</span><span><span> </span><span>The Group Core EBIT reached CHF 163.6 million, 8.2% higher than in H1 2023 (at CER). Core EBIT margin increased from 2.9% to </span></span><span><span>3.0%. </span></span><span>Core profit after tax was CHF 118.2 million, up 16.7% (at CER) vs. last year. Free Cash Flow remained strong reaching CHF 160.8 million with a cash conversion of 136.0%.</span><br/>  </p><p><span style="font-weight: bold;">Business Unit Healthcare</span></p><p><span>Backed by attractive market fundamentals, Business Unit Healthcare continued its path of profitable growth. With an above-GDP net sales growth of 5.8% (CER) including market share gains in key markets as well as a Core EBIT growth of over 13% (at CER), the Business Unit improved the Core EBIT margin to 3.0% (+20 basis points). One major factor for these strong results was the expansion with new and existing clients in key markets such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Taiwan. Business Unit Healthcare further focused on its higher margin businesses, such as Full Agency Services and Own Brands. The Business Unit will continue expanding its position and driving into higher-value segments and services.</span></p><p><span> </span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.28%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Healthcare</span> (in CHF million)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2024</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2023 </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">△</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> in % CHF</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">△</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> in % CER</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.28%;"><p><span>Net sales</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>2,776.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>2,809.8</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>(1.2)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span>5.8</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.28%;"><p><span>Core EBIT</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>84.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>78.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>7.0</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span>13.9</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.28%;"><p><span>EBIT</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>83.9</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>78.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>6.7</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span>13.6</span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><br/>  </p><p><span style="font-weight: bold;">Business Unit Consumer Goods</span></p><p><span>Business Unit Consumer Goods achieved a Core EBIT increase of 17.0% (at CER) and drove a net sales growth of 2.0% (at CER) to CHF 1.7 billion, aided by a combination of increased focus on sales effectiveness for outlets and portfolio prioritization, as well as business development for new client acquisition. The focus has also been on strengthening KPI-based performance management, as well as cost efficiencies. DKSH achieved its mid-term Core EBIT target of 2.5% in H1 2024. The successful transformation of the Unit positions the business for further profitable growth.</span></p><p><span> </span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.24%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Consumer Goods </span>(in CHF million)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2024</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2023 </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">△</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> in % CHF</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">△</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> in % CER</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.24%;"><p><span>Net sales</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>1,703.2</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>1,788.0</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>(4.7)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>2.0</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.24%;"><p><span>Core EBIT</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>42.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>38.8</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>8.5</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>17.0</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.24%;"><p><span>EBIT</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>40.5</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>38.8</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>4.4</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>12.9</span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></p><p><br/><span style="font-weight: bold;">Business Unit Performance Materials</span></p><p><span>Business Unit Performance Materials' net sales decline of 2.6% (at CER) was in line with expectations. All regions performed better in the first half of 2024 than in the second half of 2023 with a sequential improvement quarter over quarter. Core EBIT was CHF 58.6 million, driven by gross margin expansion, disciplined pricing, and inventory management as well as an optimized cost structure. DKSH achieved a Core EBIT margin increase of around 15 basis points to 8.3% (Core EBITA margin increase of around 15 basis points to 8.9%) and remains cautiously optimistic of a gradual rise in demand. </span></p><p><span> </span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.22%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Performance Materials </span>(in CHF million)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2024</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2023 </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">△</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> in % CHF</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">△</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> in % CER</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.22%;"><p><span><span>Net sales</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span>708.4</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span>767.0</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span>(7.6)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span>(2.6)</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.22%;"><p><span><span>Core EBIT</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span>58.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span>62.3</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span>(5.9)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span>(0.2)</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.22%;"><p><span><span>EBIT</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span>58.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span>62.3</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.46%;"><p><span><span>(5.9)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span>(0.2)</span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></p><p><br/><span style="font-weight: bold;">Business Unit Technology</span></p><p><span>Business Unit Technology achieved a net sales growth of 3.3% (at CER), supported by the recent acquisition of Bio-Strategy. The Core EBIT of CHF 8.6 million compares to an exceptionally strong first half of 2023. With some project phasing into the second half of 2024, further market consolidation potential, and a continued focus on scientific solutions, precision machinery, and equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industry, Business Unit Technology is expected to achieve a stronger second half of 2024. </span></p><p><span> </span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.26%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Technology </span>(in CHF million)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2024</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2023 </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">△</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> in % CHF</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">△</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> in % CER</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.26%;"><p><span>Net sales</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>252.9</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>259.0</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>(2.4)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span>3.3</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.26%;"><p><span>Core EBIT</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>8.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>12.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>(28.9)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span>(27.3)</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 38.26%;"><p><span>EBIT</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>8.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>12.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.44%;"><p><span><span>(28.9)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 15.4%;"><p><span><span>(27.3)</span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: bold;">Outlook Confirmed</span></p><p><span>DKSH is committed to deliver GDP+</span><span style="vertical-align: super;">2</span><span> sales growth (at CER) and expects Core EBIT (at CER) in 2024 to be higher than in 2023 based on its resilient business model, successful strategy execution, and strong balance sheet. This outlook assumes economic growth in Asia Pacific, and barring any unforeseen events. The Group remains confident about Asia's long-term potential and is well-positioned to benefit from favorable market, industry, and M&A consolidation trends. </span><br/>  </p><p><span style="font-weight: bold;">Capital Markets Day 2024</span></p><p><span>DKSH is pleased to announce that its Capital Markets Day 2024 will take place in London on November 18, 2024. The Capital Markets Day is followed by an analysts’ and investors’ dinner in the evening. The invitation to the event including further details will be sent out in the coming weeks. </span><br/>  </p><p><span style="font-weight: bold;">Further Information</span></p><p><span>The conference and webcast for media and investors will take place today at 10:00 a.m. CEST. The <span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8HdkfBa2eOaOZQn9ZOch3RcY87n2aPnhjAmOxMbOZOn9/Q8B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZRbYmpcY/BxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlpbKwlRt19xMbYaPah3P=hxNnh6Ib2nBaNoRc2aL=hZqb9n5ahxMb2aomgn5x4WHvkb5y2AKwATJmkPAdkRAyQau' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '47386768');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>Half-Year Report 2024</span> </span><span>and recording of the webcast will be available on the DKSH website.</span></p><p>  </p><p><span style="vertical-align: super;">1</span><span> Constant exchange rates (CER): 2024 figures converted at 2023 exchange rates. </span></p><p><span style="vertical-align: super;">*</span><span> For the definition of Alternative Performance Measures (APM), see <span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8HdkZNn9ABmhVobO8BmhiqnYn5bkb7cY87cYVNnh87c28/8B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZRbYmpcY/BxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlpbKwlRt19xMbYaPah3P=hxNnh6Ib2nBaNoRc2aL=hZqb9n5ahxMb2aomgn5x4WHvkb5y2AKwATJmkPAdkRAyQau' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '47386768');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>Half-Year Report 2024</span>.</span><br/>  </p><p><span style="font-weight: bold;">Appendix: </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: bold;">Net Sales Growth Components</span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 24.5%;"><p><span>(in CHF million)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2024 </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">H1 2023</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">% CHF </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">% Organic</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">% M&A</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">% FX</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 24.5%;"><p><span><span>Healthcare</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span>2,776.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span>2,809.8</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>(1.2)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>5.1</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>0.7</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>(7.0)</span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 24.5%;"><p><span><span>Consumer Goods</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span>1,703.2 </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span>1,788.0 </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>(4.7)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>1.1</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>0.9</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>(6.7)</span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 24.5%;"><p><span><span>Performance Materials</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span>708.4</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span>767.0 </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>(7.6)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>(2.7)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>0.1</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>(5.0)</span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 24.5%;"><p><span><span>Technology</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span>252.9</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span>259.0</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>(2.4)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>(4.8)</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>8.1</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span>(5.7)</span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 24.5%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">DKSH Group</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">5,441.1 </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">5,623.8 </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">(3.2)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2.3</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">1.0</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: middle; width: 12.58%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">(6.5)</span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span style="vertical-align: super;">2</span><span> Weighted GDP calculation based on DKSH 2023 Net sales market split.</span></p></div></div><div markup="footer"><p><span style="font-weight: bold;">About DKSH</span></p><p><span>DKSH’s purpose is to enrich people’s lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023</span><span>. <span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8Hdk0/bBZQckn7a26Pbh6pckZQch3Ob9eLahiMckZLmpnB8B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZRbYmpcY/BxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlpbKwlRt19xMbYaPah3P=hxNnh6Ib2nBaNoRc2aL=hZqb9n5ahxMb2aomgn5x4WHvkb5y2AKwATJmkPAdkRAyQau' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '47386768');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>www.dksh.com</span></span></p></div><div markup="contact"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">For further information, please contact:</span></span></p><p>  </p><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">DKSH Holding Ltd.</span></span></p><p><span>Till Leisner</span></p><p><span>Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability</span></p><p><span>Phone +41 44 386 7315<span style="display: inline-block; width: 21.94pt;"> </span></span></p><p><span><span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='wk0Ew4fKcCfEw2LJw2jExpRAx/W/vQbD=BbKweuu' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '47386768');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>till.leisner@dksh.com</span></span></p><p>  </p><p><span>Melanie Grüter</span></p><p><span>Manager, Group Media Relations</span></p><p><span>Phone +41 44 386 7211</span></p><p><span><span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='wk0Ew4fKcBPAw20JvkiJnQ8PnlfAx/W/vQbD=BbKweuu' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '47386768');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>melanie.grueter@dksh.com</span></span></p></div></div><br/><hr/>End of Inside Information<hr/></td></tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> English</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> DKSH Management Ltd.</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/><td align="left" valign="top"> Wiesenstrasse 8</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/><td align="left" valign="top"> 8008 Zurich</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/><td align="left" valign="top"> Switzerland</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> 044 386 72 72</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> media@dksh.com</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> www.dksh.com</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> CH0126673539</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Valor:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> 12667353</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> SIX Swiss Exchange</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> 1946689</td></tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/></tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of Announcement</td><td align="left" valign="top"> EQS News Service</td></tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td><hr/></td></tr></table><p> 1946689  16-Jul-2024 CET/CEST </p><img data-zoomable="true" src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a" alt="fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a" width="0" height="0" border="0"/></p></div><div class="grid gbetween align-center mt-15"><div class="c-auto mb-15"><div class="dropdown-container"><span class="js_dropdown c-inline " data-dropdown="#shareIt_82896" style="cursor:pointer;"><span class="px-15 py-10 btn btn--action--outter c-block"><i class="bi-box-arrow-up"></i> Share </span></span><div id="shareIt_82896" class="dropdown dropdown--right"><div class="py-10 px-15"><div class="grid gnowrap" data-trans="Link copied"><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#0073b1" href="https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FDKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219%2Fnews%2FDKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768%2F%3Futm_source%3Dlinkedin%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare&title=DKSH Reports Core EBIT Growth of 8.2%25 at CER for H1 – Reaffirming Consistent Track Record of Creating Value in Asia and Beyond&summary=DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word: Half Year Results DKSH Reports Core EBIT Growth of 8.2% at CER for H1 – Reaffirming Consistent Track Record of Creating Value in Asia and Beyond 16-Jul-2024 / 07:00...&source=" title="Share on LinkedIn" onclick="window.open('https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FDKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219%2Fnews%2FDKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768%2F%3Futm_source%3Dlinkedin%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare&title=DKSH Reports Core EBIT Growth of 8.2%25 at CER for H1 – Reaffirming Consistent Track Record of Creating Value in Asia and Beyond&summary=DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word: Half Year Results DKSH Reports Core EBIT Growth of 8.2% at CER for H1 – Reaffirming Consistent Track Record of Creating Value in Asia and Beyond 16-Jul-2024 / 07:00...&source=','popup','width=600,height=600'); return false;" ><i class="bi-linkedin txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#4499ee" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=DKSH Reports Core EBIT Growth of 8.2%25 at CER for H1 – Reaffirming Consistent Track Record of Creating Value in Asia and Beyond%20%23MarketScreener&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FDKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219%2Fnews%2FDKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768%2F%3Futm_source%3Dtwitter%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare" title="Share on Twitter" onclick="window.open('https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=DKSH Reports Core EBIT Growth of 8.2%25 at CER for H1 – Reaffirming Consistent Track Record of Creating Value in Asia and Beyond%20%23MarketScreener&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FDKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219%2Fnews%2FDKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768%2F%3Futm_source%3Dtwitter%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare','popup','width=600,height=600'); return false;" ><i class="bi-twitter-x txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#25D366" href="https://wa.me/?text=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FDKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219%2Fnews%2FDKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768%2F%3Futm_source%3Dwhatsapp%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare" title="Share on WhatsApp" ><i class="bi-whatsapp txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#0088cc" href="https://telegram.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FDKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219%2Fnews%2FDKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768%2F%3Futm_source%3Dtelegram%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare" title="Share on Telegram" ><i class="bi-telegram txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#1877f2" href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FDKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219%2Fnews%2FDKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768%2F%3Futm_source%3Dfacebook%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare" title="Share on Facebook" onclick="window.open('https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FDKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219%2Fnews%2FDKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768%2F%3Futm_source%3Dfacebook%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare','popup','width=600,height=600'); return false;" ><i class="bi-facebook txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c js-copyArticle" target="popup" style="color:#3a3a3a" href="https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768/?utm_source=copy&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share" title="Share on Copier" ><i class="bi-link-45deg txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#3a3a3a" href="mailto:?subject=&body=DKSH Reports Core EBIT Growth of 8.2%25 at CER for H1 – Reaffirming Consistent Track Record of Creating Value in Asia and Beyond : https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FDKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219%2Fnews%2FDKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768%2F%3Futm_source%3Demail%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare" title="Share on Email" ><i class="bi-envelope-fill txt-s4 px-5"></i></a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="c-auto mb-15 txt-align-right txt-s2"><div></div> © EQS - 2024 </div></div></article><script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sweetalert2@11"></script> </div></div><div class="mb-15 gcenter"><!-- VideoAnchor --><div class='zppAds'><div id='zppVideoAnchor'></div></div><script> aAdsList.push('VideoAnchor'); aAdsListSize.push(null); aAdsListCA.push(['US']); </script></div><div class="card mb-15"><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/"> Latest news about DKSH Holding AG </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><table class="table table--small table--hover table--bordered table--fixed"><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/news/latest/Global-markets-live-Nokia-Next-Apple-Tesla-Microsoft--46842703/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Global markets live: Nokia, Next, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft... </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-05-28T15:30:51+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-05-28T15:30:51+00:00" title="11:30:51 2024-05-28 am EDT"> May. 28</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MarketScreener.com"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/logo_at.gif" width="14" height="8" alt="Our Logo"></span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/news/latest/Global-markets-live-Anglo-American-Nvidia-Apple-Amazon-Tesla-Walt-Disney--46808291/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Global markets live: Anglo American, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Walt Disney... </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-05-23T16:32:54+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-05-23T16:32:54+00:00" title="12:32:54 2024-05-23 pm EDT"> May. 23</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MarketScreener.com"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/logo_at.gif" width="14" height="8" alt="Our Logo"></span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Winds-Up-Dormant-Unit-Shares-Rally-5-46757110/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Winds Up Dormant Unit; Shares Rally 5% </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-05-17T07:18:32+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-05-17T07:18:32+00:00" title="03:18:32 2024-05-17 am EDT"> May. 17</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-to-Buy-Malaysian-Provider-of-Ingredients-Services-Elite-Organic-46384270/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH to Buy Malaysian Provider of Ingredients, Services Elite Organic </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-04-08T07:13:30+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-04-08T07:13:30+00:00" title="03:13:30 2024-04-08 am EDT"> Apr. 08</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-s-Performance-Materials-Business-Unit-to-Purchase-Elite-Organic-46384014/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH's Performance Materials Business Unit to Purchase Elite Organic </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-04-08T06:34:52+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-04-08T06:34:52+00:00" title="02:34:52 2024-04-08 am EDT"> Apr. 08</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-EPS-cut-2023-5-1-2024-0-9--45979905/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH : EPS cut (2023: -5.1%, 2024: +0.9%) </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-02-19T08:54:04+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-02-19T08:54:04+00:00" title="03:54:04 2024-02-19 am EST"> Feb. 19</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="Alphavalue"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/logos/alphavalue.png" alt="Alphavalue"></span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Holding-AG-Proposes-Dividend-for-2023-45991820/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Holding AG Proposes Dividend for 2023 </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-02-16T18:33:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-02-16T18:33:00+00:00" title="01:33:00 2024-02-16 pm EST"> Feb. 16</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Holding-AG-Reports-Earnings-Results-for-the-Full-Year-Ended-December-31-2023-45976162/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-02-16T18:04:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-02-16T18:04:00+00:00" title="01:04:00 2024-02-16 pm EST"> Feb. 16</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Lackluster-close-to-2023-FY24-outlook-to-improve-45972162/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH : Lackluster close to 2023; FY24 outlook to improve </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-02-16T13:26:04+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-02-16T13:26:04+00:00" title="08:26:04 2024-02-16 am EST"> Feb. 16</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="Alphavalue"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/logos/alphavalue.png" alt="Alphavalue"></span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/Transcript-DKSH-Holding-AG-2023-Earnings-Call-Feb-16-2024-45974613/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Transcript : DKSH Holding AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024 </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-02-16T10:00:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-02-16T10:00:00+00:00" title="05:00:00 2024-02-16 am EST"> Feb. 16</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"><i class="bi-mic-fill txt-negative"></i></span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/Switzerland-s-DKSH-Posts-Lower-FY23-Attributable-Profit-Net-Sales-45968801/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Switzerland's DKSH Posts Lower FY23 Attributable Profit, Net Sales </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-02-16T06:35:06+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-02-16T06:35:06+00:00" title="01:35:06 2024-02-16 am EST"> Feb. 16</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Holding-AG-acquired-an-unknown-minority-stake-in-Flummox-AG-46084580/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Holding AG acquired an unknown minority stake in Flummox AG. </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-02-08T23:00:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-02-08T23:00:00+00:00" title="06:00:00 2024-02-08 pm EST"> Feb. 08</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-to-Buy-Brunei-based-Medical-Devices-Company-Medipharm-45738345/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH to Buy Brunei-based Medical Devices Company Medipharm </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-01-15T06:50:09+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-01-15T06:50:09+00:00" title="01:50:09 2024-01-15 am EST"> Jan. 15</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Holding-AG-signed-an-agreement-to-acquire-Medipharm-Sdn-Bhd-for-CHF-12-million-45744028/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Holding AG signed an agreement to acquire Medipharm Sdn Bhd for CHF 12 million. </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-01-14T23:00:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-01-14T23:00:00+00:00" title="06:00:00 2024-01-14 pm EST"> Jan. 14</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-EPS-cut-2023-7-1-2024-5-0--45617468/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH : EPS cut (2023: -7.1%, 2024: -5.0%) </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-12-21T13:06:02+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-12-21T13:06:02+00:00" title="08:06:02 2023-12-21 am EST"> Dec. 21</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="Alphavalue"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/logos/alphavalue.png" alt="Alphavalue"></span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/Marinomed-Biotech-Signs-Deal-With-DKSH-to-Commercialize-Carragelose-in-Four-Countries-45568537/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Marinomed Biotech Signs Deal With DKSH to Commercialize Carragelose in Four Countries </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-12-14T10:35:09+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-12-14T10:35:09+00:00" title="05:35:09 2023-12-14 am EST"> Dec. 14</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Holding-AG-completed-the-acquisition-of-Bio-Strategy-New-Zealand-and-Bio-Strategy-Australia-for-46020424/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Holding AG completed the acquisition of Bio-Strategy New Zealand and Bio-Strategy Australia for CHF 19 million. </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-11-30T23:00:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-11-30T23:00:00+00:00" title="06:00:00 2023-11-30 pm EST"> Nov. 30</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Profit-Drops-in-Q3-45412977/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Profit Drops in Q3 </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-11-22T04:51:07+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-11-22T04:51:07+00:00" title="11:51:07 2023-11-21 pm EST"> Nov. 21</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Holding-to-Acquire-Australia-s-Bio-Strategy-45218744/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Holding to Acquire Australia's Bio-Strategy </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-11-02T06:43:06+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-11-02T06:43:06+00:00" title="02:43:06 2023-11-02 am EDT"> Nov. 02</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Holding-AG-agreed-to-acquire-Bio-Strategy-New-Zealand-and-Bio-Strategy-Australia-45249794/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Holding AG agreed to acquire Bio-Strategy New Zealand and Bio-Strategy Australia. </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-11-01T23:00:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-11-01T23:00:00+00:00" title="07:00:00 2023-11-01 pm EDT"> Nov. 01</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Converts-CHF150-Million-Revolving-Credit-into-Sustainability-linked-Loan-44987558/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Converts CHF150 Million Revolving Credit into Sustainability-linked Loan </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-10-05T05:30:05+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-10-05T05:30:05+00:00" title="01:30:05 2023-10-05 am EDT"> 23-10-05</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Closes-Second-Sustainability-Linked-Loan-with-Existing-CHF-150-Million-Revolving-Credit-Facilit-44993893/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Closes Second Sustainability-Linked Loan with Existing CHF 150 Million Revolving Credit Facility </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-10-05T05:01:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-10-05T05:01:00+00:00" title="01:01:00 2023-10-05 am EDT"> 23-10-05</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Buys-Australian-Patient-Services-Provider-Partizan-Worldwide-44961303/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Buys Australian Patient Services Provider Partizan Worldwide </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-10-02T06:31:05+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-10-02T06:31:05+00:00" title="02:31:05 2023-10-02 am EDT"> 23-10-02</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Holding-AG-completed-the-acquisition-of-CS-Company-Ltd-for-CHF-21-5-million-46017449/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Holding AG completed the acquisition of CS Company Ltd for CHF 21.5 million. </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-10-01T22:00:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-10-01T22:00:00+00:00" title="06:00:00 2023-10-01 pm EDT"> 23-10-01</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Holding-AG-acquired-Partizan-Worldwide-Pty-Limited-from-Nigel-Cowan-for-CHF-15-2-million-44977480/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> DKSH Holding AG acquired Partizan Worldwide Pty Limited from Nigel Cowan for CHF 15.2 million. </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-10-01T22:00:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-10-01T22:00:00+00:00" title="06:00:00 2023-10-01 pm EDT"> 23-10-01</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr></table></div></div></div><div class="c-12 cm-4 "><div class="card mb-15"><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/graphics/"> Chart DKSH Holding AG </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><div class="grid mb-15"><div class="c-auto "><label for="bWCMois">Duration</label><select onchange="changeChart('chart_ta_10203219','duration',this.value)" id="bWCMois" class="ml-5 input"><option value="8" selected>Auto.</option><option value="2">2 months</option><option value="3">3 months</option><option value="6">6 months</option><option value="9">9 months</option><option value="12">1 year</option><option value="24">2 years</option><option value="60">5 years</option><option value="120">10 years</option><option value="9999">Max.</option></select></div><div class="c-auto "><label for="bWCPer">Period</label><select onchange="changeChart('chart_ta_10203219','cycle',this.value)" id="bWCPer" class="ml-5 input"><option value="DAY" selected>Day</option><option value="WEEK">Week</option></select></div></div><div class="txt-align-center media media--43"><img id="chart_ta_10203219" data-src="https://www.marketscreener.com/zbcache/charts/ObjectChart.aspx?Name=10203219&Type=Custom&Intraday=1&Width={width}&Height={height}&Cycle=DAY1&Duration={duration}&Render=Candle&ShowCopyright=2&ShowName=0&Locale=en&ShowVolume=1&Company=Skin:ZonebourseLight&externload=" src="https://www.marketscreener.com/zbcache/charts/ObjectChart.aspx?Name=10203219&Type=Custom&Intraday=1&Width=740&Height=360&Cycle=DAY1&Duration=8&Render=Candle&ShowCopyright=2&ShowName=0&Locale=en&ShowVolume=1&Company=Skin:ZonebourseLight&externload=" data-cycle="DAY1" data-type="1" alt="Chart DKSH Holding AG" class="c-block media media--43 js-responsive-ta-chart content-loading" /></div><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/graphics/" class="c-bock mt-10 link link__more"> More charts </a></div></div><div id="companyProfile" class="card mb-15 card--collapsible pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="companyProfile"></span><div class="card-header"><h2 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/company/"> Company Profile </a></h2></div><div class="card-content"><div><div class="mb-5 txt-justify txt-overflow-4"> DKSH Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company that provides market expansion services. The Companyâs business activities are divided into four business units: Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology. The Consumer Goods business unit focuses on fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury and lifestyle products in Asia. The Healthcare business unit provides market expansion services for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia. The Performance Materials business unit offers instant access to raw materials around the world, serving the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage and personal care industries. The Technology business unit offers its customers a range of technologies from European, American and Asian manufacturers with a focus on advanced machinery for industry and construction, analytical and scientific instruments, components and consumables. The Company is the parent company of DKSH Group and operates numerous subsidiaries. </div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5border-top txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Sector</div><a class="c-9 txt-align-right" href="/stock-exchange/sectors/industrials/industrial-commercial-services/?cf=bVh5aFhSc0IyR0VnZGtpVFhJNHpndDNvRnZOUHJFeXhkaEFSajl3VWdCST0"> Business Support Services </a></div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5 border-top txt txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Calendar</div><div class="c-9 txt-align-right"><span class="bg-highlight">01:00am</span><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/calendar/"> - Q2 2024 Earnings Release </a></div></div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5 border-top txt txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Related indices</div><div class="c-9 txt-align-right"><a href="/quote/index/STOXX-EUROPE-600-EUR-7477/" class="link"> STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) </a></div></div></div><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/company/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10"> More about the company </a></div></div><div id="chart_right_ise_e_card" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="chart_right_ise_e_card"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/finances/"> Income Statement Evolution </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><div id="chart_ise_a" class="chart chart--loading chart--h250 js-highcharts-trigger" data-lazy-loaded="true" data-fct-name="drawGraphEvoCptRes" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"chart_ise_a","bLight":true,"codezb":10203219,"companyName":"","period":"A"}"></div><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/finances/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10"> More financial data </a></div></div><div id="news_headlines" class="card mb-15 pos-next"><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news-strategies/"> Analysis / Opinion </a></h3></div><div class="card-content pt-10"><div ><a class="link link--no-underline c-block position-relative img-hoverable " href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-EPS-cut-2023-5-1-2024-0-9--45979905/"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/resize/464/261/https://www.marketscreener.com/images/twitter_MS_fdblanc.png" alt="DKSH: EPS cut (2023" class="w-100 media--169 " /><div class=""><span class="mt-10 mb-0"><p class="txt-s4 my-0"><b>DKSH : EPS cut (2023: -5.1%, 2024: +0.9%) </b></p><p class="mt-5 mb-0 txt-overflow-3"> February 19, 2024 at 03:54 am EST </p></span></div></a></div><a class="mt-10 link link__more" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news-strategies/"> More Strategies </a></div></div><div id="ratings" class="card mb-15 card--collapsible pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="ratings"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/ratings/"> Ratings for DKSH Holding AG </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><div><div class="grid py-5 border-bottom"><div class="c-8 txt-s2"> Trading Rating </div><div class="c-4 txt-align-center"><span title="96%" class="star star--size50"></span></div></div><div class="grid py-5 border-bottom"><div class="c-8 txt-s2"> Investor Rating </div><div class="c-4 txt-align-center"><span title="76%" class="star star--size40"></span></div></div><div class="grid py-5"><div class="c-8 txt-s2"> ESG Refinitiv </div><div class="c-4 txt-align-center"><div class="esg-rank esg-rank--bp txt-bold txt-align-center">B+</div></div></div></div><div id="ratingslightChart" class="chart chart--loading chart--h320 js-highcharts-trigger" data-fct-name="drawGraphNotationSurperformanceLight" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"ratingslightChart","codezb":10203219,"companyName":""}"></div><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/ratings/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10">More Ratings</a></div></div><div id="consensusDetail" class="card mb-15 card--collapsible pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="consensusDetail"></span><div class="card-header c-flex gbetween"><h2 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/consensus/"> Analysts' Consensus </a></h2></div><div class="card-content"><div class="txt-s1"><div class="txt-align-center mb-5 txt-s2">Sell<div class="consensus-gauge" title="Rate: 8.6 / 10"><img style="padding-left:78.4px;" src="/images/consensus_flch.gif" alt="Consensus"></div>Buy</div><div class="grid py-5"><div class="c">Mean consensus</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right">BUY</div></div><div class="grid border-top py-5"><div class="c">Number of Analysts</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right">7</div></div><div class="grid border-top py-5"><div class="c">Last Close Price</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right txt-bold"><span class="last " > 61.4 </span>CHF</div></div><div class="grid border-top py-5"><div class="c">Average target price</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right txt-bold"><span class="last " > 73.49 </span>CHF</div></div><div class="grid py-5"><div class="c">Spread / Average Target</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right txt-bold"><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation txt-align-center c-block " >+19.68%</span></div></div></div><a href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/consensus/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10">Consensus</a></div></div><div id="chart_change_eps-cae" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="chart_change_eps-cae"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title">EPS Revisions</h3></div><div class="card-content"><div id="chart_change_eps" class="chart chart--loading chart--h300 js-highcharts-trigger" data-lazy-loaded="true" data-fct-name="drawEstimatesChangeChart" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"chart_change_eps","codezb":10203219,"companyName":"","type":"eps"}"></div><a class="c-block mt-10 link link__more" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/revisions/"> Estimates Revisions </a></div></div><div id="qual_est_epsq" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="qual_est_epsq"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/calendar/"> Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><div id="chart_qual_est_eps_q" class="chart chart--loading chart--h300 js-highcharts-trigger" data-lazy-loaded="true" data-fct-name="drawGraphEstimatesQuality" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"chart_qual_est_eps_q","codezb":10203219,"companyName":"","t":"eps","p":"Q"}"></div><a class="c-block mt-10 link link__more" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/calendar/"> Company calendar </a></div></div><div id="competitors-list" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="competitors-list"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/stock-exchange/sectors/industrials/industrial-commercial-services/?cf=bVh5aFhSc0IyR0VnZGtpVFhJNHpnaEQzZDRWRmNQakVwK2FySGtGUTBaRT0"> Sector Other Business Support Services </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><table class="table table--bordered table--small table--fixed "><thead><tr ><th class="table-child--top" ></th><th class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" title="Change as of January 1"> 1st Jan change </th><th class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" title="Capitalization"> Capi. </th></tr></thead><tbody><tr class="referenceRow" ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__ch"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/" title="Stock DKSH Holding AG"> DKSH HOLDING AG </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="10203219" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/" title="Stock DKSH Holding AG"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock DKSH Holding AG" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="61038717" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="58.4">+5.14%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 4.46B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/CINTAS-CORPORATION-4861/" title="Stock Cintas Corporation"> CINTAS CORPORATION </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="4861" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/CINTAS-CORPORATION-4861/" title="Stock Cintas Corporation"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Cintas Corporation" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="258203" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="602.66">+18.62%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 72.53B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/JACOBS-SOLUTIONS-INC-13160/" title="Stock Jacobs Solutions Inc."> JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="13160" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/JACOBS-SOLUTIONS-INC-13160/" title="Stock Jacobs Solutions Inc."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Jacobs Solutions Inc." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="77598" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="129.8">+11.48%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 18.12B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/RB-GLOBAL-INC-14190/" title="Stock RB Global, Inc."> RB GLOBAL, INC. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="14190" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/RB-GLOBAL-INC-14190/" title="Stock RB Global, Inc."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock RB Global, Inc." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="34649" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="66.89">+19.35%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 14.6B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__fr"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/BUREAU-VERITAS-SA-64670/" title="Stock Bureau Veritas SA"> BUREAU VERITAS SA </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="64670" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/BUREAU-VERITAS-SA-64670/" title="Stock Bureau Veritas SA"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Bureau Veritas SA" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="19813033" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="22.87">+15.44%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 13.07B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__gb"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/INTERTEK-GROUP-PLC-4003872/" title="Stock Intertek Group plc"> INTERTEK GROUP PLC </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="4003872" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/INTERTEK-GROUP-PLC-4003872/" title="Stock Intertek Group plc"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Intertek Group plc" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="9453910" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="4246">+12.06%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 9.96B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__fr"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/TELEPERFORMANCE-SE-4709/" title="Stock Teleperformance SE"> TELEPERFORMANCE SE </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="4709" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/TELEPERFORMANCE-SE-4709/" title="Stock Teleperformance SE"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Teleperformance SE" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="194584" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="132.05">-14.69%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 7.32B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/GENPACT-LIMITED-57248/" title="Stock Genpact Limited"> GENPACT LIMITED </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="57248" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/GENPACT-LIMITED-57248/" title="Stock Genpact Limited"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Genpact Limited" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="18758904" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="34.71">-4.98%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 5.94B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/EXLSERVICE-HOLDINGS-INC-35349/" title="Stock ExlService Holdings, Inc."> EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="35349" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/EXLSERVICE-HOLDINGS-INC-35349/" title="Stock ExlService Holdings, Inc."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock ExlService Holdings, Inc." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="15912877" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="30.85">+9.04%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 5.46B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/MAXIMUS-INC-13577/" title="Stock Maximus, Inc."> MAXIMUS, INC. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="13577" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/MAXIMUS-INC-13577/" title="Stock Maximus, Inc."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Maximus, Inc." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="78911" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="83.86">+6.51%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 5.43B</td></tr></tbody></table><a class="link link__more c-block mt-10" href="/stock-exchange/sectors/industrials/industrial-commercial-services/?cf=bVh5aFhSc0IyR0VnZGtpVFhJNHpnaEQzZDRWRmNQakVwK2FySGtGUTBaRT0"> Other Business Support Services </a></div></div></div></div> <div class="mb-15 c-12 c-flex gcenter"><!-- Footer --><div class='zppAds'><div id='zppFooter'></div></div><script> aAdsList.push('Footer'); aAdsListSize.push([[970, 250], [1000, 180], [1000, 200], [1000, 250]]); aAdsListCA.push(null); </script></div></main><div class="js-responsive-move-container c-none cl-block" data-move-id="rs_light_screen_content"><div class="js-responsive-move h-100" data-move-id="rs_light_screen_content" data-move-type="large"><aside class="c-none cm-block cm-f300 pt-5 h-100"><div class="rsidebar with-ads" style="margin:0;" ><script> const RS_ASYNC = true; </script><div class="rsidebar__component rsidebar__indexes mt-10 mt-m-0"><div class="rsidebar__indexes__menu px-5"><span data-tab="0" onclick="rs_switch_tab(0)" class="c js_rs__link link link--white rsidebar__indexes__menu__row rsidebar__indexes__menu__row--active" ><i class="bi-activity"></i> Indexes</span><span data-tab="1" onclick="rs_switch_tab(1)" class="c js_rs__link link link--white rsidebar__indexes__menu__row " > Europe</span><span data-tab="2" onclick="rs_switch_tab(2)" class="c js_rs__link link link--white rsidebar__indexes__menu__row " > America</span><span data-tab="3" onclick="rs_switch_tab(3)" class="c js_rs__link link link--white rsidebar__indexes__menu__row " > Asia</span></div><div class="rsidebar__indexes__container"><div class="rsidebar__indexes__container__tab rsidebar__indexes__container__tab--active"><div class="txt-align-center px-m-5 p-5 my-10 bg-graph-intra-dark" style="height:116.8px"><div class="js_rs__graph placeholder" style="height:100px;width: 290px;"></div></div><div class="pb-10"><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div></div></div></div></div><a href="/stock-exchange/indexes/" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more"> More Indexes </a><div class="mb-15"><!-- Right2 --><div class='zppAds'><div id='zppRight2'></div></div><script> aAdsList.push('Right2'); aAdsListSize.push([300, 600]); aAdsListCA.push(null); </script></div><div id="rs-watchlist" class="mt-15"><div class="rsidebar__component pb-10"><div class="c-flex gbetween align-center p-10"><a href="/member/-/watchlist/" class="rsidebar__title mt-0 txt-white">My Watchlist</a><div class="c ml-15 js-rs-watchlist placeholder">   </div></div><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div><hr /><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div></div><a href="/member/-/watchlist/" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more">My lists</a></div><div id="rs-palmares-0" class="mt-15"><div class="rsidebar__component pb-10"><div class="c-flex gbetween align-center p-10"><span class="rsidebar__title mt-0 txt-white placeholder">Rankings</span><div class="c ml-15 js-rs-watchlist placeholder">   </div></div><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div><hr /><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div><div class="pt-5"><div class="chart chart--h150 placeholder bg-black-primary"></div></div></div><a href="#" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more placeholder"> More Top / Flop </a></div><div id="rs-palmares-1" class="mt-15"><div class="rsidebar__component pb-10"><div class="c-flex gbetween align-center p-10"><span class="rsidebar__title mt-0 txt-white placeholder">Rankings</span><div class="c ml-15 js-rs-watchlist placeholder">   </div></div><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div><hr /><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div><div class="pt-5"><div class="chart chart--h150 placeholder bg-black-primary"></div></div></div><a href="#" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more placeholder"> More Top / Flop </a></div><div class="rsidebar__component js-rs-quotes mt-10 mt-m-0"><p class="rsidebar__title px-10 pt-10 pb-5 m-0">Currency / Forex</p><div class="txt-align-center px-m-5 p-5 bg-graph-intra-dark" style=""><div class="js_rs__graph placeholder" style="height:100px;width: 290px;"></div></div><div class="pb-10"><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div></div></div><a href="/stock-exchange/currencies/?page=major" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more">Forex</a><div class="rsidebar__component js-rs-quotes mt-10 mt-m-0"><p class="rsidebar__title px-10 pt-10 pb-5 m-0">Commodities</p><div class="txt-align-center px-m-5 p-5 bg-graph-intra-dark" style=""><div class="js_rs__graph placeholder" style="height:100px;width: 290px;"></div></div><div class="pb-10"><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div></div></div><a href="/stock-exchange/commodities/" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more">Commodities</a><div class="rsidebar__component js-rs-quotes mt-10 mt-m-0"><p class="rsidebar__title px-10 pt-10 pb-5 m-0">Cryptocurrencies</p><div class="txt-align-center px-m-5 p-5 bg-graph-intra-dark" style=""><div class="js_rs__graph placeholder" style="height:100px;width: 290px;"></div></div><div class="pb-10"><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div></div></div><a href="/stock-exchange/cryptocurrencies/" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more">Cryptocurrencies</a></aside></div></div></div><div class="bcrumb"><ol itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BreadcrumbList"><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"><a itemprop="item" itemid="https://www.marketscreener.com /" href="/"><span itemprop="name">Stock Market</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="1"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"><a itemprop="item" itemid="https://www.marketscreener.com /stock-exchange/shares/" href="/stock-exchange/shares/"><span itemprop="name">Equities</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="2"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"><a itemprop="item" itemid="https://www.marketscreener.com /quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/"><span itemprop="name"> DKSH Stock </span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="3"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"><a itemprop="item" itemid="https://www.marketscreener.com /quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/" href="/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/"><span itemprop="name">News DKSH Holding AG</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="4"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"><span itemprop="name">DKSH Reports Core EBIT Growth of 8.2% at CER for H1 – Reaffirming Consistent Track Record of Creating Value in Asia and Beyond</span><meta itemprop="position" content="4"></li></ol></div></div></div><footer><div class="container"><div class="grid gbetween align-center border-bottom--black mb-15 pb-15"><div class="pos-1 c c-none cs-block"><div class="txt-align-center"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/resize/40/40/https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/services/2023/footer_logoass_portail.png" width="40" height="40" alt="Best financial portal" /></div><p class="m-0 txt-align-center txt-white txt-bold txt-s2 my-5"> Best financial<br/> portal </p></div><div class="pos-2 c-6 cxs"><div class="txt-align-center"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/resize/40/40/https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/services/2023/em_logoass_perfhisto.png" width="40" height="40" alt="+951% of historicalperformance"/></div><p class="m-0 txt-align-center txt-white txt-bold txt-s2 my-5"> +951% of historical<br/>performance </p></div><div class="c c-none cl-block pos-3"><div class="txt-align-center"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/resize/40/40/https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/services/2023/footer_logoass_2001_en.png" width="40" height="40" alt="More than 20 yearsat your side"/></div><p class="m-0 txt-align-center txt-white txt-bold txt-s2 my-5"> More than 20 years<br/>at your side </p></div><div class="c-6 cxs pos-4"><div class="txt-align-center"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/resize/106/48/https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/images/footer/img_footer_google_45.png" width="106" height="48" alt="Google"/></div></div><div class="c-6 cxs pos-5"><div class="txt-align-center js-l-obf cursor-pointer" data-tobf='blank' data-lobf="v4fox4ar=NToxCjOy4WEw2To=BbKwgTNnlnEnlxKwk0NvpjoxpbNnkjJnl6JmpTIdQboml8Odhiu"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/resize/106/48/https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/images/footer/img_footer_trustpilot_4.png" width="106" height="48" alt="Trustpilot"/></div></div><div class="c-6 cxs pos-3 pos-xs-7 mb-25 mb-s-0"><div class="txt-align-center"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/resize/40/40/https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/services/2023/footer_logoass_membresl.png" width="40" height="40" alt="+ 1,000,000 members"/></div><p class="m-0 txt-align-center txt-white txt-bold txt-s2 my-5"> + 1,000,000 <br/>members </p></div><div class="c c-none cs-block pos-6"><div class="txt-align-center"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/resize/40/40/https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/services/2023/footer_logoass_resilitaion.png" width="40" height="40" alt="Quick & easycancellation"/></div><p class="m-0 txt-align-center txt-white txt-bold txt-s2 my-5"> Quick & easy<br/>cancellation </p></div><div class="c c-none cm-block pos-8"><div class="txt-align-center"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/resize/40/40/https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/services/2023/footer_logoass_experts.png" width="40" height="40" alt="Our Expertsare here for you" /></div><p class="m-0 txt-align-center txt-white txt-bold txt-s2 my-5"> Our Experts<br/>are here for you </p></div></div><div class="grid my-15 py-10 align-center"><div class="c-12 cs mr-auto c-flex align-center gcenter gs-start"><span class="js-l-obf cursor-pointer c-block cs-none cm-block" data-tobf='blank' data-lobf="v4fox4ar=NTq=BbKwgTbml8GnlfOmQ8AnkRAx9Zu"><i class="bi-twitter-x txt-white txt-s4 mr-15"></i></span><span class="js-l-obf cursor-pointer c-block cs-none cm-block" data-tobf='blank' data-lobf="v4fox4ar=NTQyQxJzkTPy4j7ngR9wpoKeZP5xBIAy0b9xBjAwBjN"><i class="bi-youtube txt-white txt-s4 mr-15"></i></span><span class="js-l-obf cursor-pointer c-block cs-none cm-block" data-tobf='blank' data-lobf="v4fox4ar=NTQyQxJvkROy20CxB0I=BbKwgTIml8GnlfOmQ8AnkRAxBTBnBA9vk0H=Luu"><i class="bi-instagram txt-white txt-s4 mr-15"></i></span><span class="js-l-obf cursor-pointer c-block cs-none cm-block" data-tobf='blank' data-lobf="v4fox4ar=NTQyQxJw2AJvpj/vkqJmpTI=pbKwlW5wC/Kwk0NvpjoxpbNnkjJnl6K"><i class="bi-linkedin txt-white txt-s4 mr-15"></i></span><span class="js-l-obf cursor-pointer" data-tobf='blank' data-lobf="v4fox4ar=NT5x4WO=B0Lx2MA=BbKwgTPxNT5x4VKwk0NvpjoxpbNnkjJnl6KvkePbOeOcYxochxu"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/images/footer/img_footer_appstore.png" alt="Download from Apple Store" /></span></div><div class="c-12 cs-auto my-25 my-s-0"><div class="c-flex txt-white txt-s2 align-center gcenter"><div class="c"><p class="m-0">OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU</p><p class="m-0 txt-bold" >Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1</p></div><div class="pl-10 c-auto"><span class="js_modal_button" data-modal="contact-us" style="cursor:pointer;"><span class="btn btn--footer">Contact us</span></span><div id="contact-us" class="modal modal--large modal--no-refresh "><span class="js_modal_close modal__close-btn" onclick="close_modal('contact-us')"><i class="bi-x-lg txt-s7"></i></span><div class="modal__content h-100"><!--<iframe width="100%" class="media media--1610" src="/mods_a/popup/popup_contact.php"frameborder="0"></iframe>--></div></div></div></div></div><div class="c ml-auto txt-align-center txt-align-s-right"><div class="p-m-15 pr-10"><span class="js-l-obf cursor-pointer" data-lobf="=Luu"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/images/footer/footer_logo_ms.png" width="186" alt="MarketScreener, Stock Market Live" /><span></div></div></div><div class="grid gcenter txt-footer mt-30"><span class="js-l-obf cursor-pointer c-auto" data-tobf='blank' data-lobf="=pAJn2jqmB0Onlb5wCaJx25LdpMEnkqTmlnAxCfExQbAwkjJyVuu"> Legal information </span><span class="c-none cs-inline ml-5 mr-5 c-auto">|</span><span class="cursor-pointer" onclick="__tcfapi('show', 2, console.log, {jumpAt: 'privacy'});"> Cookie settings </span><span class="c-none cs-inline ml-5 mr-5 c-12 cs-auto" >|</span><span class="js-l-obf cursor-pointer c-auto" data-tobf='blank' data-lobf="=p8HwpxK"> MarketScreener Blog </span><span class="c-none cs-inline ml-5 mr-5 c-12 cs-auto" >|</span><span class="c-block cs-inline txt-align-center" > Copyright © 2024 <a class="txt-footer link" target="_blank" href="http://surperformance.com/">Surperformance</a>. All rights reserved. </span></div><div class="txt-align-center txt-footer mt-10"> Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ </div></div></footer><script data-action="javascript-global-variable"> const GLOBAL_LOCALE = "en_US"; const GLOBAL_LANG = "en"; const GLOBAL_ISMOBILE = false; const GLOBAL_V = "v2022v2-943" const GLOBAL_TIMEZONE = "America/New_York" </script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.highcharts.com/stock/9/highstock.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.highcharts.com/9/modules/treemap.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.highcharts.com/9/modules/heatmap.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.highcharts.com/9/highcharts-more.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-W5MZBYLHSG></script><script data-version='external' src=https://client.px-cloud.net/PXHqX6UADN/main.min.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.highcharts.com/9/modules/pattern-fill.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/socket.io/2.1.1/socket.io.slim.js></script><script data-version='v000035' src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/compiled-js/90cfd60b196b55e08b6752e003226690.min.js"/></script><script data-action="{} Tags init"> (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); function gaEvent(eventCategory, eventAction, eventLabel, eventValue) { if (typeof eventValue !== 'undefined') ga('send', 'event', eventCategory, eventAction, eventLabel, eventValue); else if (typeof eventLabel !== 'undefined') ga('send', 'event', eventCategory, eventAction, eventLabel); else ga('send', 'event', eventCategory, eventAction); var eventConf = {}; if (typeof eventCategory !== 'undefined') eventConf['event_category'] = eventCategory; if (typeof eventLabel !== 'undefined') eventConf['event_label'] = eventLabel; if (typeof eventValue !== 'undefined') eventConf['value'] = eventValue; gtag('event',eventAction,eventConf); } </script><script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.appconsent.io/loader.js" defer async></script><script type="text/javascript"> __tcfapi('init', 2, function() { __tcfapi('show', 2, console.log, {jumpAt: 'banner',lazy: true}); __tcfapi("addEventListener", 2, function (tcData, success) { if(success && tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' && tcData.addtlConsent === null) { console.log("show CMP"); __tcfapi('show', 2, console.log); } } ); }, { appKey: '5eef9679-6e01-4486-8a2f-e0bdb1912916', urlRedirect: { main: { denyAll : '/services/solutions/?utmzb_campaign=cmp++popin_cmp_refuser-s-abonner+refuser-s-abonner+&utmzb_content=++++&utmzb_source=popin&utmzb_medium=url_declenchement', continueWithoutAccepting : '/services/solutions/?utmzb_campaign=cmp++popin_cmp_refuser-s-abonner+refuser-s-abonner+&utmzb_content=++++&utmzb_source=popin&utmzb_medium=url_declenchement', }, settings : { denyAll : '/services/solutions/?utmzb_campaign=cmp++popin_cmp_refuser-s-abonner+refuser-s-abonner+&utmzb_content=++++&utmzb_source=popin&utmzb_medium=url_declenchement', } }, } ) </script><div id='div-gpt-ad-pixel'></div><script type="text/javascript"> googletag.cmd.push(()=>{ googletag.defineSlot('/4093671/__pixel__', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-pixel').addService(googletag.pubads()) googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }) </script><span class="js_modal_button" data-modal="user_data_modal" style="cursor:pointer;"></span><div id="user_data_modal" class="modal modal--large p-0 "><div class="modal__content "></div><div class="modal__footer"></div></div><div class="esi_h" id="ud" style="width:0;margin:0;height:0;"><!-- bActiveMobileVersion 0 --><!-- bIsMobile 0 --> <div data-ga_event="onLinkClick" data-ga_categorie="stats_teasing_click" data-ga_action="29" ><div style="display:none;" data-ga_event="onload" data-ga_categorie="stats" data-ga_action="teasing" data-ga_libelle="29"></div><div style="display:none;" data-ga_event="onload" data-ga_categorie="surtop-light" data-ga_action="non-inscrits" data-ga_libelle="surtop-light_non-inscrits_securiser-investissement_bg-bleu"></div> <style>.empwidget{margin-top: 134px;}</style> <div style="position: fixed;top: 94px;width: 100%;z-index:100;" id="teasing_29" class="teasing_widget_surtop_light" > <div style="display:flex;font-size: 0.9rem;padding:7px;background:#004eff;color:#ffffff;"> <div style="flex:1;display:flex;justify-content: center;"> <a target="_top" style="flex:1;display:flex;justify-content: center;text-decoration:none;color:inherit;" href="/registration/member/?utmzb_campaign=non-inscrits++surtop_non-inscrits_securiser-investissement_bg-bleu+securiser-investissement_bg-bleu+&utmzb_content=++non-inscrits++&utmzb_source=surtop&utmzb_medium=url_declenchement"> <div style="align-self: center;">Secure and Increase the Performance of your Investments with our Team of Experts at your Side</div> <div style="align-self: center;border-radius: 2px;box-shadow: 1px 1px 2px #5c5c5c;margin-left: 15px;padding:3px 15px;background:#ffffff;color:#000000;"> Secure my Investments </div> </a> </div> <img data-idTeasing="29" class="ajax_close_teasing29" src="/images/actions/2020/popup/blockmembernav/x-circle-fill.svg" style="cursor:pointer;margin-left:auto;width:20px;filter: brightness(0) invert(1);" alt="fermer" > </div> </div> <script> document.querySelector(".pcontent").classList.add("empwidget"); document.addEventListener("click", function(event) { if (event.target.matches(".ajax_close_teasing29") || event.target.matches(".ajax_close_teasing_ws29")) { if (event.target.matches(".ajax_close_teasing29")) { var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open("GET", "/mods_a/ajax_teasing.php?action=hide&idT="+event.target.getAttribute('data-idTeasing'), true); xhr.setRequestHeader("Content-Type", "application/json"); xhr.onreadystatechange = function() { if (xhr.readyState === 4 && xhr.status === 200) {} }; xhr.send(); } var element = document.querySelector("[id*='teasing_']"); var parent = element.parentElement; if (parent) { parent.removeChild(element); } document.querySelector(".pcontent").classList.remove("empwidget"); } }); </script> </div><script> function onloadUI() { } function onunloadUI() { } </script> <script>var country_location = "US"; let ICConf = { "Middle2": "d_728x90_1", "Middle3": "d_728x90_2", "Middle4": "d_728x90_3", "Middle5": "d_728x90_4", "Right2": "d_300x600_1", "Right3": "d_300x600_3", "Sky1": "d_160x600_1", "Footer": "d_3x3_1", "SearchBar": "d_88x31_1", "PartnerCenter_Right": "d_300x600_2", "VideoAnchor": "d_3x6_1", "Mobile_Rect": "m_300x250_1", "Mobile_Rect_1": "m_300x250_2", "Mobile_Rect_2": "m_300x250_3", "Mobile_Rect_3": "m_300x250_4", "Mobile_Rect_4": "m_300x250_5", "Mobile_Rect_5": "m_300x250_6", "Mobile_Rect_6": "m_300x250_7", "Mobile_Rect_7": "m_300x250_8", "Mobile_Rect_8": "m_300x250_9", "Mobile_Rect_9": "m_300x250_10", "Mobile_Rect_Footer": "m_300x250_11", "Mobile_Bann": "m_320x100_1", "Mobile_Bann_Footer": "m_320x250_12" } function startAdsServiceD(){ if (1260 < $(window).outerWidth() && $(window).outerWidth() < 1599) { $("#zppMiddle2").on("DOMSubtreeModified", function(){ $(".rsidebar").attr("style","margin-top:"+(10+$("#zppMiddle2").height())+"px !important"); }); } gaEvent('adspv', 'InvestingChannel_v2_start', 'US'); $( document.body ).append("<div id='IC_d_oop_1'></div>"); for (var element in ICConf) { if (document.getElementById("zpp"+element)) { document.getElementById("zpp"+element).innerHTML = "<div id=\""+ICConf[element]+"\"></div>"; } } InvestingChannelQueue.push(function() { ic_page = InvestingChannel.UAT.Run("5c5a75c3-8896-4592-98f8-dc06e6fdcc56"); }); } gaEvent('adspv', 'InvestingChannel_v2', 'US'); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.pubads().setTargeting('Edition', 'en_US'); googletag.pubads().setTargeting('UserType', 'free'); googletag.pubads().setTargeting('Content', 'equities'); googletag.pubads().setTargeting('codezb', '10203219'); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); try{googletag.pubads().getSlots().forEach(function(slot){if(slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith('zpp')){;}else{googletag.pubads().refresh([slot],{changeCorrelator: false});}})}catch(error){console.error(error)} }); $(document).ready(function() { $( document).on('zbv_visible',function () {startAdsService();}); if (document[zbv_hidden]===false) { startAdsService(); } }); </script> </div><div id="Marketscreeneren_CornerVideo"></div><script type="application/javascript"> launchVideoCorner("Marketscreeneren_CornerVideo") </script><script async defer src="https://ats-wrapper.privacymanager.io/ats-modules/7b190444-c935-406d-8261-160ca079fd9a/ats.js"></script><script data-action="{} Tags usage" data-version="3" data-type="cached"> ga('create', 'UA-325367-3', 'auto' ); ga('set', 'anonymizeIp', true); gtag('config', 'G-W5MZBYLHSG', { 'anonymize_ip': true, 'page_path': "/quote/stock/DKSH-HOLDING-AG-10203219/news/DKSH-Reports-Core-EBIT-Growth-of-8-2-at-CER-for-H1-Reaffirming-Consistent-Track-Record-of-Creat-47386768/" , 'content_group1': 'Actions' , 'content_group2': 'eqs' , 'content_group3': 'action/communique_de_presse' }); </script><script data-action="live-opts"> const liveHtml_BASE_URL = "https://live.zonebourse.com:8174"; const liveHtml_AUTH = { hkKey: "9a67992de23a784d8c4b7b0fe7a28e57", pvKey: "3d6d4dd8b24cbc9bba59afada173efe7", uKey:"L3F1b3RlL3N0b2NrL0RLU0gtSE9MRElORy1BRy0xMDIwMzIxOS9uZXdzL0RLU0gtUmVwb3J0cy1Db3JlLUVCSVQtR3Jvd3RoLW9mLTgtMi1hdC1DRVItZm9yLUgxLVJlYWZmaXJtaW5nLUNvbnNpc3RlbnQtVHJhY2stUmVjb3JkLW9mLUNyZWF0LTQ3Mzg2NzY4Lw==" }; function trigger_update(element, value_old, value_new) { value_new = parseFloat(value_new); const $element = $(element); if (!$element.isInViewport()) return; const value_diff = value_new - value_old; if (value_diff === 0) return; const toTrigger = "variation__update_" + (value_diff > 0 ? "pos" : "neg"); // Update global variation color const hasClassNeg = $element.hasClass('variation__rs--neg') || $element.hasClass('variation--neg'); const hasRs = $element.hasClass('variation__rs--neg') || $element.hasClass('variation__rs--pos') ? '__rs' : ''; const classPos = `variation${hasRs}--pos`; const classNeg = `variation${hasRs}--neg`; if (hasClassNeg && value_new > 0) { $element.removeClass(classNeg).addClass(classPos); } else if (!hasClassNeg && value_new < 0) { $element.removeClass(classPos).addClass(classNeg); } // if ($(element).data('trigerrer')) element = $(""+$(element).data('trigerrer')); void $element.removeClass("variation__update_pos variation__update_neg")[0].offsetWidth; $element.addClass(toTrigger); } $(document).ready(()=>{ new SocketStreaming(liveHtml_BASE_URL, liveHtml_AUTH, []) .then((instance) => { if (typeof SS_ISE_LOADED != 'undefined') instance.subs(SS_ISE_LOADED) }) }) </script></body></html>