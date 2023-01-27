Advanced search
    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:51 2023-01-26 am EST
75.95 CHF   +1.88%
DKSH : Strengthens its Scientific Instrumentation Business by Partnering With ABclonal in Thailand

01/27/2023 | 12:25am EST
Media release

DKSH Strengthens its Scientific Instrumentation Business by Partnering With ABclonal in Thailand

DKSH has signed a new partnership with ABclonal, a leading integrated solutions provider for biomedical researchin Thailand.

Bangkok, January 27, 2023 - DKSH Business Unit Technology has signed an agreement with ABclonal, one of the leading companies in the global antibodies market, to provide integrated solutions for biomedical research. DKSH will provide sales, marketing, application support, and after-sales services across Thailand.

Based in Massachusetts, ABclonal is a dynamic and growing provider of high-quality biology research reagents, tools, and custom services with the aim of improving the quality of life science research for scientists around the world. The company focuses on four areas: antibodies and immunoassays, genomic research reagents, contact research organization (CRO) services, and instruments and consumables. DKSH will help ABclonal to penetrate the market and promote its products and services to customers in Thailand.

"DKSH has a systematic approach to market expansion and a strong business network in Thailand. Their strong expertise in application, marketing, and after-sales support makes them the best partner to help us expand our markets and achieve our growth goals," said Evan Yang, District Supervisor, ABclonal.

Oliver Hammel, Vice President, Business Unit Technology, DKSH Thailand, commented: "The partnership with ABclonal helps strengthen our market position in scientific instrumentation. We are excited to introduce ABclonal's innovative products to our customers."

About ABclonal Technology

Based in Massachusetts, ABclonal Technology is a rapidly growing provider of biology research reagents and services. With scientists from world-class universities, the company thrives on improving the quality of life science research by providing high-quality antibodies, proteins, ELISA kits, NGS library preparation kits and molecular enzymes. For more information, visit https://ap.abclonal.com/.

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized industrial applications. With around 1,600 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 430.3 million in 2021. www.dksh.com/tec

For further information, please contact:

DKSH Business Unit Technology

Irene Chen

Director, Group Marketing

Phone +886 2 8752 7611 irene.yr.chen@dksh.com

Disclaimer

DKSH Holding AG published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 05:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
