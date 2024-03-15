Media release
DKSH Thailand Sets New Standard With the Launch of Electric Vehicles for Healthcare Distribution
DKSH Healthcare Thailand recently launched the first dedicated electric vehicles (EV) for healthcare distribution in Thailand. This pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone and sets new standards for eco-friendly logistics in the healthcare sector while reaffirming the unwavering commitment to patient care and support.
(From left to right) Naphat Narongnu, Director of Transport & Delivery, DKSH Healthcare Thailand, Patrik Grande, Vice President, DKSH Healthcare Thailand, and Brajesh Hurkat, Senior General Manager, Business Operations & Client Development, DKSH Thailand.
Bangkok, March 14, 2024 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, the leading strategic solutions partner for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, has taken a significant step towards sustainability by launching electric vehicles in its distribution centers in Thailand, in addition to the electric bikes which were previously deployed in Bangkok in 2022. This signals DKSH's commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation in supply chain operations while further emphasizing DKSH's position as the leading healthcare company in Thailand.
The introduction of electric vehicles encompasses three of DKSH Healthcare's distribution centers, including Medical Device, Sripetch, and Srivarin. These electric vehicles are now utilized to efficiently deliver healthcare products in Bangkok and its perimeters. Additionally, DKSH Healthcare plans to expand its electric vehicle fleet further this year. By embracing this approach, each electric vehicle is expected to contribute to a significant reduction of over 7.7 tons of CO2emissions annually. This initiative aligns with DKSH's sustainability objective to achieve climate-neutrality in its own operations by 2030. Meanwhile, DKSH has set short-term targets to reduce 55% of greenhouse gas emissions in its own operations by 2024, and 70% by 2027.
By incorporating electric vehicles into its fleet, DKSH Healthcare is proactively contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions in its own operations and developing supply chain operations with innovative solutions. These electric vehicles effectively maintain the required temperature control of 25 degrees Celsius during transportation, ensuring that healthcare products maintain their integrity and quality throughout the delivery process. Moreover, DKSH's proactive stance aligns with the Thai Government's support for the EV transition, positioning the company to meet future environmental targets. Thailand's goal to convert 30% of its annual vehicle production into EVs by 2030 underscores DKSH's forward-thinking approach in fostering a greener and more sustainable future1.
Furthermore, aligned with DKSH Healthcare's dedication to patient care, these electric vehicles enable the execution of over 110 trips, covering a distance of around 5,000 kilometers. This translates into more than 280 deliveries, servicing hospitals, clinics, doctors, pharmacies, drugstores, dentists, and optical
outlets, meeting the needs of around 640 requests.
DKSH Healthcare's commitment to patient care goes beyond mere transportation logistics. The use of electric vehicles facilitates uninterrupted access to essential healthcare products, thereby playing a pivotal role in saving lives. In an era where every moment counts, DKSH Healthcare's innovative and sustainable approach to distribution underscores its unwavering dedication to ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it the most.
Patrik Grande, Vice President, Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH Thailand, commented: "We are pleased to successfully implement sustainable electric vehicles in our distribution centers. As the first dedicated electric fleet for a healthcare distributor in Thailand, this milestone reinforces DKSH's leading position in the healthcare market. With a strong focus on quality control for healthcare products, the use of electric fleets ensures that we deliver on our goal of providing quality healthcare for all."
Neil McCann, Vice President, Supply Chain Management, DKSH Thailand, stated: "We continue to honor our commitment to become climate neutral in our own operations. Our investment in electric vehicles is part of a long-term strategy to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by utilizing alternative energy sources. As a company with a clear commitment to sustainability, we have demonstrated the success of our business operations while managing our environmental, social, and economic impact responsibly, in line with DKSH's core purpose of enriching people's lives."
