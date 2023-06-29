Media release

DKSH Unveils Its Largest Automated Healthcare

Distribution Center in Taiwan

DKSH has launched its new state-of-the-art and largest automated healthcare distribution center in Taiwan, marking a significant milestone for both DKSH and the Asian healthcare industry. With the opening, DKSH is well-positioned to support the strengthening of Taiwan's healthcare supply chain and logistics development.

Taipei, Taiwan, June 29, 2023 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a leading partner for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, has officially launched the OP1 Distribution Center - its new state-of-the-art and, with an overall capacity of 35,000 square meters, also largest automated healthcare facility in Taiwan. The investment into this new facility serves as a testament to DKSH's commitment to bringing high-quality medical products and providing healthcare for all, in line with its purpose of enriching people's lives.

Located in Taoyuan City, the OP1 Distribution Center stands as the first healthcare automated facility to receive certifications for the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme for Good Distribution Practices (PIC/GDP) awarded by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Taiwan. With automated features, such as automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), autonomous case-handling robots (ACR) system, and paperless processing technology, the OP1 Distribution Center significantly enhances scalability by 25% and operational efficiency within the overall healthcare supply chain process in DKSH.

In line with DKSH's sustainability strategy component of making its supply chains more sustainable, the OP1 Distribution Center also incorporates rooftop solar panels capable of generating approximately 760,000 kWh of green energy annually, thereby reducing carbon emissions by 400 metric tons per year.

During the launch event, Bijay Singh, Head Business Unit Healthcare, Member of Executive Committee, DKSH, commented: "We are thrilled to unveil our state-of-the-art and sustainable healthcare distribution center in Taiwan. By leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions, advanced automation technology, and the highest quality standards, we can deliver increased value and superior service to our clients and customers while enhancing healthcare accessibility for patients in Taiwan."

Weilun Tsao, Head, Country Management, Taiwan & Managing Director, Technology, Taiwan & Philippines, DKSH, said: "As DKSH aspires to be a visionary market leader driven by innovation, the launch of the OP1 Distribution Center signifies a momentous milestone for DKSH Taiwan. Accelerating the development of Supply Chain Management remains crucial for our customers and business partners. Our investment in automation not only empowers us to provide top-notch services but also enhances our competitiveness in serving Taiwanese customers across various markets. Moreover, the solar panels' renewable energy generation exemplifies our unwavering commitment to sustainability."

Wennie Chang, Vice President, Healthcare, DKSH Taiwan, added: "The unveiling of our new OP1 Distribution Center aligns with Taiwan's aspirations of establishing a world-class medical technology industry and demonstrates DKSH's dedication to green energy and smart logistics implementation. This further underlines our commitment to patient safety through efficient product tracing within an automated logistics environment."

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022.

1