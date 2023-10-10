Media release

DKSH and ACRO Biomedical Have Officially Entered Into a Strategic Partnership in Vietnam

DKSH has successfully partnered with ACRO Biomedical, a Taiwanese trailblazer in medical-grade regenerative biomaterials. This partnership is aimed at boosting the supply of ACRO's wide range of medical materials to the Vietnamese market through DKSH's services.

Ho Chi Minh City, October 10, 2023 - DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, has announced a strategic partnership with ACRO Biomedical (ACRO), a pioneer in the production of cutting-edge medical material for the application of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. This partnership marks a significant milestone for ACRO's presence in a market with potential like Vietnam.

ACRO specializes in manufacturing medical-grade regenerative biomaterials used for tissue repairs in areas such as orthopedics, dentistry, cardiovascular grafts, ophthalmology, surgeries, wound repairs, sports injuries, etc. Under the terms of this partnership, DKSH will offer a comprehensive portfolio of services ranging from warehousing, distribution, logistics, to marketing and sales to ACRO's products including Collagen Matrix, a revolutionary collagen material for solf tissue regeneration, and Bone Graft, a critical bone implant material employed in dentistry, and orthopedic trauma treatments. This collaboration leverages DKSH's deep global experience and extensive market network in Vietnam to improve the accessibility of advanced medical materials across Vietnam.

Dar-Jen Hsieh, Chairman & CEO of ACRO Biomedical Co., Ltd,stated: "By partnering with DKSH, we are empowered to focus on our core competency of product development and manufacture while entrusting other challenging aspects to DKSH's professional services. I am proud that ACRO Biomedical together with DKSH will contribute to the development of the healthcare industry in Vietnam with advanced medical solutions from Taiwan."

Phillip Wray, Vice President, Business Unit Healthcare, Head Country Management, DKSH Vietnam, shared: "The partnership with ACRO Biomedical aligns with the purpose of DKSH's Business Unit Healthcare to enrich people's lives by providing healthcare for all. ACRO Biomedical's commitment to innovation and product excellence combined with our expertise in market expansion services will make high-quality medical materials more accessible in Vietnam."

About ACRO Biomedical

ACRO Biomedical was founded in June 2014 and is positioned to develop and produce medical devices for the application of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. ACRO Biomedical uses its proprietary supercritical CO2 extraction technology to remove cells, fats, and non-collagenous proteins while keeping the undiminished collagen scaffold as the product for high-end medical devices in the field of wound care, orthopedic, dentistry, ophthalmology, aesthetic microsurgery, cardiovascular and neural surgery, etc. To learn more about ACRO Biomedical, please visit www.acrobiomedical.com

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare is a trusted healthcare solutions partner across Asia and beyond. With around 7,990 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com/hec

1