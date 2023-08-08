Media release

DKSH and Biolin Scientific extend strategic partnership in the APAC region

DKSH has further fortified its strategic partnership with Biolin Scientific, a globally recognized pioneer in surface science instrumentation, across nine key markets in the APAC region.

Singapore, August 8, 2023- DKSH Business Unit Technology has expanded a partnership with Biolin Scientific, a leading provider of world-leading surface science instruments. DKSH will provide sales, marketing, application support, and after-sales services in Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam in addition to our existing partnerships in China, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Biolin Scientific excels as a distinguished front-runner in the realm of advanced surface and interface studies. Their extensive product lineup features Attension® Optical and Force tensiometers, the premium QSense ® QCM-D solution, and the KSV NIMA for the fabrication and characterization of advanced organized thin films. Serving a wide array of industries including biotechnology, chemicals, cleaning and detergents, coatings, electronics, energy, environment, food and beverage, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and paper and board. Biolin Scientific's applications encompass a broad range of areas such as chemical analysis, surface-molecule interactions, drug attributes, surfactants, and the pristine cleanliness of silicon wafers.

"The collaboration with DKSH Business Unit Technology has been instrumental in our success in China. DKSH demonstrated professionalism, unwavering commitment, and exceptional expertise in expanding our business in China. Based on their impressive track record, we are confident in DKSH's ability to replicate this success across the markets," said Karin Fischer, CEO of Biolin Scientific.

Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology, DKSH, commented: "We are glad to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with Biolin Scientific. Their solutions complement our product portfolio of material characterization and biophysical characterization. Leveraging our extensive sales coverage, own center of excellence with workflow demonstration, application development capabilities, and unparalleled after-sales services, we will further grow Biolin Scientific's business in key industries, including Biotechnology and Pharma, Food and Beverage, Electronics and Surface Science across the markets."

About Biolin Scientific

Headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, Biolin Scientific is the premier scientific instrumentation provider. Our products are high-tech precision instruments for research within surface, material and bio-science. We focus on service and application support for our customers, as well as on technology development and knowledge. Our products are based on advanced measurement techniques and all of our technologies are unique, patented or have earned industry leadership through long term experience and development. Biolin Scientific is a part of the Addlife Group. http://www.biolinscientific.com/

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth or companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after- sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized industrial applications. With around 1,690 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 513.2 million in 2022. www.dksh.com/tec

