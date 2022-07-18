Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. DKSH Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-15 am EDT
74.60 CHF   -8.41%
01:14aDKSH : and CQV Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the UK and Ireland
PU
07/15DKSH Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/15DKSH Holding Seeks Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DKSH : and CQV Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the UK and Ireland

07/18/2022 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

DKSH and CQV Enter Exclusive Distribution

Agreement for the UK and Ireland

DKSH has expanded its distribution agreement with CQV, a leading South Korean provider of effect pigments, for the UK and Ireland.

London, UK, July 18, 2022 - DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, will provide business development, marketing, sales, logistics, and distribution services for CQV's effect pigment range for the specialty chemicals industry.

CQV is a leading premium company, providing high-quality effect pigments for all kind of applications in thermoplastics, paints, coatings, and inks.

CQV pearlescent pigments are composed of thin platelets of a substrate (natural mica, synthetic mica, glass-flake, or alumina), thinly coated with a high refractive index metal oxide (mainly TiO2 and/or Fe2O3). By varying the thickness of the metal oxide layer, color is created through the separation of incident light into its component wavelengths. CQV pearlescent pigments provide high chroma and luster as well as better whiteness and color clearness. CQV's portfolio also includes Optically Variable Pigments (OVP) that change the color depending on the angle.

CQV's newest colored aluminium pigments (Stellar) are composed of silver-dollar aluminum flakes coated with Fe2O3 that offer higher hiding power as well as cleaner and more chromatic/vivid colors in gold, orange, and red metallic shades.

YG Byun, Marketing & Sales Managing Director, CQV, commented: "CQV has a diverse portfolio of unique products suitable for wide applications and provides high-quality and differentiated value to customers. We are pleased to expand our area with DKSH as a partner who has a well-established global network and provides excellent technical service. Together with DKSH, we will offer a total solutions package, combining the best quality effect pigments with the highest level of technical service."

Sylvain Atger, Director, Specialty Chemicals Industry Europe, DKSH, added: "We are very pleased to build on our successful partnership with CQV in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland, by driving the expansion of CQV's product portfolio in the UK and Ireland. Our large customer base of manufacturers in the British Isles will immediately benefit from CQV's excellent range of pigments."

About CQV

CQV's priority is the satisfaction of our customers, employees, and stockholders. By manufacturing the highest quality products, through innovative research and development we aim to exceed our customers' expectations. Providing original products with the highest quality and verifiable transparency one can be assured in the security of ethical manufacturing practices, trustworthy sourcing of raw materials, and guarantees of environmental stewardship. Learn more: https://cqv.co.kr/home-eng/

1

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution, and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 48 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting- edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,370 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.3 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com/pm

For further information, please contact:

CQV Co., Ltd. Eduardo López-Dóriga

Marketing & Sales Director Europe Phone +34 66 777 4424 eduardo@cqv.co.kr

DKSH Performance Materials

Daniel Hollister

Director, Group Marketing Phone +44 20 8879 5500 daniel.hollister@dksh.com

2

Disclaimer

DKSH Holding AG published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DKSH HOLDING AG
01:14aDKSH : and CQV Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the UK and Ireland
PU
07/15DKSH Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/15DKSH Holding Seeks Acquisitions
CI
07/15TRANSCRIPT : DKSH Holding AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 15, 2022
CI
07/15DKSH's H1 Profit Grows On Higher Operating Income, Acquisitions
MT
07/15DKSH Reports Good Half-Year 2022 Results
EQ
07/15DKSH Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
07/15DKSH : First Half 2022 letter to shareholders (EN)
PU
07/15DKSH : First Half 2022 Results Presentation (EN)
PU
07/07DKSH Publishes Fifth Sustainability Report and Achieves 2025 Climate Target Ahead of Ti..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DKSH HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 568 M 11 830 M 11 830 M
Net income 2022 215 M 219 M 219 M
Net cash 2022 348 M 356 M 356 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 4 847 M 4 957 M 4 957 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 31 160
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart DKSH HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
DKSH Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DKSH HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 74,60 CHF
Average target price 85,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan P. Butz Chief Executive Officer
Ido Wallach Chief Financial Officer
Marco Gadola Chairman
Sam Oh Chief Information Officer
Laurent Sigismondi Secretary, General Counsel & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DKSH HOLDING AG-0.93%4 957
CINTAS CORPORATION-12.39%39 492
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-18.95%18 953
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.71%11 521
EDENRED SE13.06%11 504
LG CORP.-6.18%9 184