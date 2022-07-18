Media Release

DKSH and CQV Enter Exclusive Distribution

Agreement for the UK and Ireland

DKSH has expanded its distribution agreement with CQV, a leading South Korean provider of effect pigments, for the UK and Ireland.

London, UK, July 18, 2022 - DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, will provide business development, marketing, sales, logistics, and distribution services for CQV's effect pigment range for the specialty chemicals industry.

CQV is a leading premium company, providing high-quality effect pigments for all kind of applications in thermoplastics, paints, coatings, and inks.

CQV pearlescent pigments are composed of thin platelets of a substrate (natural mica, synthetic mica, glass-flake, or alumina), thinly coated with a high refractive index metal oxide (mainly TiO2 and/or Fe2O3). By varying the thickness of the metal oxide layer, color is created through the separation of incident light into its component wavelengths. CQV pearlescent pigments provide high chroma and luster as well as better whiteness and color clearness. CQV's portfolio also includes Optically Variable Pigments (OVP) that change the color depending on the angle.

CQV's newest colored aluminium pigments (Stellar) are composed of silver-dollar aluminum flakes coated with Fe2O3 that offer higher hiding power as well as cleaner and more chromatic/vivid colors in gold, orange, and red metallic shades.

YG Byun, Marketing & Sales Managing Director, CQV, commented: "CQV has a diverse portfolio of unique products suitable for wide applications and provides high-quality and differentiated value to customers. We are pleased to expand our area with DKSH as a partner who has a well-established global network and provides excellent technical service. Together with DKSH, we will offer a total solutions package, combining the best quality effect pigments with the highest level of technical service."

Sylvain Atger, Director, Specialty Chemicals Industry Europe, DKSH, added: "We are very pleased to build on our successful partnership with CQV in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland, by driving the expansion of CQV's product portfolio in the UK and Ireland. Our large customer base of manufacturers in the British Isles will immediately benefit from CQV's excellent range of pigments."

About CQV

CQV's priority is the satisfaction of our customers, employees, and stockholders. By manufacturing the highest quality products, through innovative research and development we aim to exceed our customers' expectations. Providing original products with the highest quality and verifiable transparency one can be assured in the security of ethical manufacturing practices, trustworthy sourcing of raw materials, and guarantees of environmental stewardship. Learn more: https://cqv.co.kr/home-eng/

