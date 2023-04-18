Media release

DKSH and Mettler Toledo Partner to Offer Top-Quality Scales and Analytical Instruments in Taiwan

Mettler Toledo, a leading supplier for weighing systems and analysis instruments has appointed DKSH as their partner in Taiwan.

Taipei, April, 18 2023 - DKSH Business Unit Technology has announced its partnership with Mettler Toledo, a leading manufacturer of weighing systems and analysis instruments. DKSH will provide full services, including market analysis and research, marketing and sales, distribution and logistics, and after-sales services for Mettler Toledo's titrators, UV/VIS spectrophotometers and weighing instruments.

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments and services, catering to laboratory and manufacturing purposes. The company offers weighing, analytical, and inspection solutions to meet customers' diverse value chain requirements. Its high-end product portfolio includes industrial scales, laboratory balances, Rainin pipettes, and process analytics equipment, designed to meet the most demanding requirements. Additionally, it provides Process Analytical Technology that optimizes crucial processes such as crystallization, catalyzed reactions, and polymerization reactions.

Steve Kao, Marketing Manager, Mettler Toledo stated: "DKSH has a strong local presence and educated staff in sales, marketing, and customer service. Those attributes are fundamental to business growth. We believe this partnership will help us serve local customers better and have more access to local markets in Taiwan."

Weilun Tsao, Managing Director, Business Unit Technology, Taiwan and Philippines commented: "We are glad to have the opportunity to partner with Mettler Toledo. This partnership enables DKSH to complete its product portfolio and introduce complete solutions to Taiwanese customers. Leveraging our extensive sales coverage, application development capabilities, and unparalleled after-sales services, we will further grow Mettler Toledo's business in the key market segments."

About Mettler Toledo

METTLER TOLEDO is a global manufacturer and marketer of precision instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company has strong worldwide leadership positions. A significant majority of our instrument sales are in segments in which we are the global leader. In addition to a broad product offering, we have one of the largest global sales and service organizations among precision instrument companies. We focus on the high value-added segments of our markets by providing innovative instruments that often integrate various technologies including application-specific solutions for customers. We design our instruments not only to gather valuable data but also to facilitate the processing and transfer of this data into customers' management information systems.

http://www.mt.com

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth or companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized industrial applications. With around 1,690 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 513.2 million in 2022. www.dksh.com/tec