Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. DKSH Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:18 2023-05-31 am EDT
65.65 CHF   -.--%
01:06aDksh : and Nestlé Waters Partner to Kick Off a New Chapter for Perrier in Australia
PU
05/24Dksh : and P&G Extend Strategic Partnership to Reinforce Commitment to Consumer Goods Business in Hong Kong and Macau
PU
05/22DKSH Adds Sustainability-linked Terms to Existing CHF315 Million Loan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DKSH : and Nestlé Waters Partner to Kick Off a New Chapter for Perrier in Australia

06/01/2023 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media release

DKSH and Nestlé Waters Partner to Kick Off a New Chapterfor Perrier in Australia

DKSH Australia and Nestlé Waters partner to unlock new growth opportunities and delight Australian consumers with the number one premium water brand in the world, Perrier.

Sydney, Australia, June 1, 2023 - DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods, a leading partner for consumer goods companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, under the name DKSH Grocery Connect has announced a new partnership with Nestlé Waters. As part of the agreement with the water division of the Nestlé Group and the number one bottled water company worldwide, DKSH will promote its portfolio of premium water brand Perrier across Australia.

Perrier, the iconic French beverage and the world's top premium sparkling water brand aims to strengthen its presence in the Australian market, particularly within the grocery sector, where it has been absent in recent years. The brandis relaunching in the Australian market with three formats: a 1L PET bottle, a 750mL glass bottle for the tabletop, and a 330mL glass bottle for single serves.

Through this agreement, DKSH will support Perrier in repositioning itself as a brand that deeply resonates with Australian consumers, while also catering to the specific requirements of the local grocery trade, ensuring sustained shelf presence. By leveraging DKSH Grocery Connect's comprehensive Market Expansion Service, encompassing an extensive distribution network and unrivaled expertise in the grocery industry, Perrier is poised to reclaim its position in the grocery market. The collaboration also offers opportunities to explore new avenues in the food service sector in which food service professionals can profit from the brand's recognition by incorporating it into their offerings.

Mathieu Marchal, Regional Manager APAC, Nestlé Waters, said: "Perrier is thrilled to partner with DKSH Grocery Connect in the frame of the development of its exclusive range all over Australia. One of the most historic markets of Perrier being Australia, our common values and sustainable objectives for the most iconic beverage worldwide, are inherent to proudly collaborate with DKSH Grocery Connect for long-term achievements."

David White, General Manager, DKSH Grocery Connect and Head of Country Management, Australia, stated: "DKSH is delighted to have been appointed as the official distribution partner of Perrier Water in Australia. It is an honor to welcome Perrier into our range of brands, and we look forward to delivering growth for Nestlé Water in Australia."

About PERRIER®

With a story which started in 1863, in Vergèze, South of France, PERRIER® is recognized worldwide by its iconic green bottle. Enjoyed in more than 140 countries worldwide, it is known for its refreshing mineral water combined with its unique bursting bubbles.

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods focuses on fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury goods, fashion and lifestyle products as well as hair and skin cosmetics. With around 18,850 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 3.7 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com/cg

1

For further information, please contact:

DKSH Australia

Gloria Macan

Marketing and Communications Specialist Phone +61 9554 6666 communication.au@dksh.com

DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods

Patcharapan Poolpechr

Manager, Group Marketing patcharapan.p@dksh.com

2

Disclaimer

DKSH Holding AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 05:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DKSH HOLDING AG
01:06aDksh : and Nestlé Waters Partner to Kick Off a New Chapter for Perrier in Australia
PU
05/24Dksh : and P&G Extend Strategic Partnership to Reinforce Commitment to Consumer Goods Busi..
PU
05/22DKSH Adds Sustainability-linked Terms to Existing CHF315 Million Loan
MT
05/22Dksh : Launches the Digital Shipment Portal Custom Clearance in Cambodia
PU
05/22DKSH Links Existing CHF 315 Million Bank Loan to Sustainability Targets
EQ
05/16DKSH Publishes its Sixth Sustainability Report and Provides Enhanced Climate-Related Di..
EQ
05/15Switzerland's DKSH Launches New Distribution Center in Laos
MT
05/15Dksh : Opens New Healthcare and Technology Distribution Center in Laos
PU
05/12Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on DKSH, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
05/11Dksh : and GVS Filtration Partner to Offer Top-Quality Filtration Solutions in Taiwan
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DKSH HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 757 M 12 867 M 12 867 M
Net income 2023 219 M 239 M 239 M
Net Debt 2023 62,7 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,7x
Yield 2023 3,35%
Capitalization 4 264 M 4 667 M 4 667 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 31 077
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart DKSH HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
DKSH Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DKSH HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 65,65 CHF
Average target price 79,83 CHF
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan P. Butz Chief Executive Officer
Ido Wallach Chief Financial Officer
Marco Gadola Chairman
Sam Oh Chief Information Officer
Laurent Sigismondi Secretary, General Counsel & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DKSH HOLDING AG-6.48%4 667
CINTAS CORPORATION4.42%47 962
BUREAU VERITAS SA-1.22%11 790
LG CORP.12.80%10 656
RB GLOBAL, INC.-8.23%9 648
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-35.77%8 965
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer