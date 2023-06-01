DKSH : and Nestlé Waters Partner to Kick Off a New Chapter for Perrier in Australia

Media release

DKSH and Nestlé Waters Partner to Kick Off a New Chapterfor Perrier in Australia

DKSH Australia and Nestlé Waters partner to unlock new growth opportunities and delight Australian consumers with the number one premium water brand in the world, Perrier.

Sydney, Australia, June 1, 2023 - DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods, a leading partner for consumer goods companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, under the name DKSH Grocery Connect has announced a new partnership with Nestlé Waters. As part of the agreement with the water division of the Nestlé Group and the number one bottled water company worldwide, DKSH will promote its portfolio of premium water brand Perrier across Australia.

Perrier, the iconic French beverage and the world's top premium sparkling water brand aims to strengthen its presence in the Australian market, particularly within the grocery sector, where it has been absent in recent years. The brandis relaunching in the Australian market with three formats: a 1L PET bottle, a 750mL glass bottle for the tabletop, and a 330mL glass bottle for single serves.

Through this agreement, DKSH will support Perrier in repositioning itself as a brand that deeply resonates with Australian consumers, while also catering to the specific requirements of the local grocery trade, ensuring sustained shelf presence. By leveraging DKSH Grocery Connect's comprehensive Market Expansion Service, encompassing an extensive distribution network and unrivaled expertise in the grocery industry, Perrier is poised to reclaim its position in the grocery market. The collaboration also offers opportunities to explore new avenues in the food service sector in which food service professionals can profit from the brand's recognition by incorporating it into their offerings.

Mathieu Marchal, Regional Manager APAC, Nestlé Waters, said: "Perrier is thrilled to partner with DKSH Grocery Connect in the frame of the development of its exclusive range all over Australia. One of the most historic markets of Perrier being Australia, our common values and sustainable objectives for the most iconic beverage worldwide, are inherent to proudly collaborate with DKSH Grocery Connect for long-term achievements."

David White, General Manager, DKSH Grocery Connect and Head of Country Management, Australia, stated: "DKSH is delighted to have been appointed as the official distribution partner of Perrier Water in Australia. It is an honor to welcome Perrier into our range of brands, and we look forward to delivering growth for Nestlé Water in Australia."

About PERRIER®

With a story which started in 1863, in Vergèze, South of France, PERRIER® is recognized worldwide by its iconic green bottle. Enjoyed in more than 140 countries worldwide, it is known for its refreshing mineral water combined with its unique bursting bubbles.

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods focuses on fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury goods, fashion and lifestyle products as well as hair and skin cosmetics. With around 18,850 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 3.7 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com/cg

