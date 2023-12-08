Media release

DKSH and S&P Industries Sdn. Bhd. Forge Strategic Partnership to Grow and Expand Coconut Products in West Malaysia

DKSH has been appointed as the authorized partner and distributor for S&P Industries Sdn. Bhd. to facilitate the growth and expansion of Santan and Cosip products in West Malaysia.

Petaling Jaya, December 7, 2023 - DKSH's Business Unit Consumer Goods, a leading partner for companies seeking to grow their consumer goods business in Asia and beyond, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with S&P Industries Sdn. Bhd., a local manufacturing and production company specializing in the production of coconut products. This collaboration aims to expand S&P's presence in the West Malaysian market by capitalizing on DKSH's extensive distribution network and profound local expertise.

Under the agreement, DKSH Malaysia will provide full Market Expansion Services, encompassing marketing and sales, field marketing services, distribution and logistics, as well as credit and collection. The range of S&P products that DKSH will distribute includes Santan Coconut Powder, Coconut Milk, Desiccated Coconut, Ketupat, Kerisik, Cosip Coconut Water, and Coconut Milk Beverage. Leveraging DKSH's omni-channel approach, the partnership will ensure that S&P's products are readily available through various distribution channels, such as modern trade, pharmacies, supermarkets, convenience stores, traditional trade, and food services channels.

The S&P's Santan products offer a diverse range of applications that cater to culinary enthusiasts and food service professionals alike. From enhancing the flavors of traditional dishes to adding a unique twist to modern recipes, food manufacturers, chefs, and home cooks can explore the boundless possibilities with Santan products, making every dish a delightful culinary experience. Cosip Coconut Water, on the other hand, is a refreshing hydrating yet nutritious drink that keeps you on the go by replenishing the electrolytes needed on a daily basis.

The partnership between DKSH and S&P Industries Sdn. Bhd. extends beyond strategic advantages, symbolizing a convergence of shared values dedicated to delivering exceptional consumer value. This collaboration seamlessly blends S&P's culturally rich coconut products with DKSH's commitment to premium-quality offerings. It signifies a commitment to crafting exceptional culinary experiences for West Malaysian consumers.

Lee Chee Bun, Sales and Marketing Director at S&P, said: "We are excited about this new partnership and the capabilities that DKSH Malaysia brings to the table. We have confidence in DKSH's strong regional presence, extensive distribution network, and experienced sales force, which will undoubtedly fortify our brand's commercial presence and continued growth in this market."

Reece Croucher, Vice President, Group Sales Operations, Digitalization & Sustainability, DKSH, added: "We look forward to combining our expertise and resources to elevate S&P products in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Food Services channels in West Malaysia. Together, we aim to set new standards, ensuring that West Malaysian consumers have access to premium-quality options that enhance their culinary experiences."

1