    DKSH   CH0126673539

DKSH HOLDING AG

(DKSH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/16 11:31:05 am
75.05 CHF   -0.07%
01:05aDKSH appoints Ido Wallach as CFO
TE
04/01DKSH  : Completes Purchase of South Korea, Singapore Distributions Companies
MT
04/01DKSH completes Bosung and MedWorkz acquisitions
TE
DKSH appoints Ido Wallach as CFO

04/19/2021 | 01:05am EDT
Media release

DKSH appoints Ido Wallach as CFO

Zurich, Switzerland, April 19, 2021 - DKSH today announced the appointment of Ido Wallach as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of July 1, 2021, succeeding Bernhard Schmitt who will retire from his position.

Ido Wallach (46 years old) will take over the CFO position and join DKSH's Executive Committee as of July 1, 2021. Since November 2019, he has been Vice President Group Controlling, successfully leading and managing DKSH's Group Controlling activities. Ido will continue to be based in Singapore.

Ido has more than 20 years of extensive experience in finance and capital markets spanning Europe (including Switzerland), Asia and the United States. Prior to joining DKSH, he was CFO at Private Equity- owned Keter and held finance leadership positions at L'Oréal, P&G and EY. Ido holds an MBA from SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan and a Bachelor of Economics from University College London.

DKSH's CEO, Stefan P. Butz, said: "I would like to thank Bernhard - also on behalf of the entire Board of Directors - for his good financial leadership, strong contributions and excellent collaboration over the last years. He played a key role in our IPO and since then has been instrumental in further developing the company. We wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement. Bernhard will stay with us until the end of the year to ensure a smooth handover to Ido. At the same time, I am delighted to announce Ido Wallach as the new CFO. Having worked with him over the last one and a half years, I am convinced he will drive forward our ambition for sustainable, profitable growth and further strengthen our finance processes."

Ido Wallach added: "I am excited to take over the CFO position. I thank Bernhard for his leadership and guidance over the past one and a half years and look forward to continuing to work with the Executive Committee on DKSH's compelling growth agenda."

About DKSH

At DKSH, our purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 32,450 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 10.7 billion in 2020. www.dksh.com

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com

Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7217

demet.bicer@dksh.com




