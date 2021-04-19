DKSH appoints Ido Wallach as CFO

Zurich, Switzerland, April 19, 2021 - DKSH today announced the appointment of Ido Wallach as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of July 1, 2021, succeeding Bernhard Schmitt who will retire from his position.

Ido Wallach (46 years old) will take over the CFO position and join DKSH's Executive Committee as of July 1, 2021. Since November 2019, he has been Vice President Group Controlling, successfully leading and managing DKSH's Group Controlling activities. Ido will continue to be based in Singapore.

Ido has more than 20 years of extensive experience in finance and capital markets spanning Europe (including Switzerland), Asia and the United States. Prior to joining DKSH, he was CFO at Private Equity- owned Keter and held finance leadership positions at L'Oréal, P&G and EY. Ido holds an MBA from SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan and a Bachelor of Economics from University College London.

DKSH's CEO, Stefan P. Butz, said: "I would like to thank Bernhard - also on behalf of the entire Board of Directors - for his good financial leadership, strong contributions and excellent collaboration over the last years. He played a key role in our IPO and since then has been instrumental in further developing the company. We wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement. Bernhard will stay with us until the end of the year to ensure a smooth handover to Ido. At the same time, I am delighted to announce Ido Wallach as the new CFO. Having worked with him over the last one and a half years, I am convinced he will drive forward our ambition for sustainable, profitable growth and further strengthen our finance processes."

Ido Wallach added: "I am excited to take over the CFO position. I thank Bernhard for his leadership and guidance over the past one and a half years and look forward to continuing to work with the Executive Committee on DKSH's compelling growth agenda."