Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/04 11:30:12 am
71.3 CHF   -2.19%
01:05aDKSH expands its Field Marketing business through the acquisition of STP in Australia
TE
DKSH expands its Field Marketing business through the acquisition of STP in Australia

10/05/2021 | 01:05am EDT
Media release

DKSH expands its Field Marketing business through the acquisition of STP in Australia

DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire the Australian Field Marketer STP, strengthening its Field Marketing capabilities in Asia Pacific.

Zurich, Switzerland, October 5, 2021 - DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire STP, a Field Marketing provider based in Australia. Following the acquisition of Crossmark in Australia and New Zealand in 2020, this transaction further solidifies DKSH's Field Marketing expertise in the region and is line with the acquisition strategy of expanding in higher value-added businesses in Asia Pacific.

Field Marketing is a key service that DKSH has been providing in Asia through its joint venture DKSH Smollan since 2009. It includes higher value-added offerings that increase the demand for products right at the point of sale and provide clients with attractive growth opportunities. The individual services range from advisory, sales and retail execution, marketing solutions, technology to eCommerce. Since its initiation, the joint venture has become the leading Field Marketing provider with a regional coverage in eleven markets in Asia Pacific.

STP was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The company employs around 160 field marketers and is focused on marketing and merchandising services to the grocery channel. STP's business generates net sales of around CHF 5 million¹ at good profitability and return on capital. DKSH is acquiring 100% of this business funded by cash. The acquisition is immediately earnings accretive for DKSH. The management team of STP and its employees will join DKSH's Business Unit Consumer Goods. Closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to certain conditions.

Terry Seremetis, Head Business Unit Consumer Goods, DKSH, commented: "DKSH Smollan has been enriching people's lives with its Field Marketing services in Asia Pacific for over a decade now. With the acquisition of STP we have firmly established our leading position in this growing business segment. We welcome all STP employees and look forward to a joint future."

Andy Kirk, General Manager, DKSH Smollan Australia added: "We are pleased to expand our Field Marketing capabilities through the acquisition of STP Australia. With the combined expertise of DKSH Smollan and STP, we are adding even more value for our clients and customers in Asia Pacific."

¹ Exchange rate Australian dollar / Swiss franc: 0.67

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution, and logistics as well as after-sales services. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 32,450 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 10.7 billion in 2020. www.dksh.com

For further information, please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com

Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7217

demet.bicer@dksh.com




Financials
Sales 2021 11 048 M 11 923 M 11 923 M
Net income 2021 175 M 189 M 189 M
Net cash 2021 281 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 4 631 M 5 008 M 4 998 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 32 049
Free-Float 9,47%
Chart DKSH HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
DKSH Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DKSH HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 71,30 CHF
Average target price 76,70 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan P. Butz Chief Executive Officer
Ido Wallach Chief Financial Officer
Marco Gadola Chairman
Sam Oh Chief Information Officer
Laurent Sigismondi Secretary, General Counsel & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DKSH HOLDING AG7.14%5 008
CINTAS CORPORATION9.23%40 285
TELEPERFORMANCE SE24.73%23 041
BUREAU VERITAS SA21.83%13 882
EDENRED SE0.39%13 456
LG CORP.-3.11%12 534