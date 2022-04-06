|
DL E&C : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
|
1. Type of sales or supply contract
|
Receipt of construction order
|
- Name of contract concluded
|
Knowledge Industry Center Construction in Jajok 1, Dasan Jigeum Jigu
|
2. Details of contract
|
Contract amount (KRW)
|
324,110,600,000
|
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW)
|
7,631,650,898,582
|
Ratio to sales (%)
|
4.25
|
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
|
Yes
|
3. Counterparty to contract
|
MQUBE
|
- Relationship to company
|
-
|
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served)
|
Jajok 1 Jigu, Dasan Jigeum Public Housing District, , Namyangju-si, Gyeonggi-do
|
5. Contract period
|
Start date
|
-
|
End date
|
-
|
6. Terms and conditions of contract
|
-
|
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders)
|
2022-03-31
|
8. Withholding of disclosure
|
Reasons for withholding disclosure
|
-
|
Withholding period
|
-
|
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
|
- The contract amount above is VAT-inclusive.
- The Sales of the latest fiscal year above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.
- The Contract period above is 29 months from the date of commencement of construction.
- The Contract amount, period, etc., are subject to change according to the progress of the construction.
- Overview of construction: 4 buildings with 3 below-ground floors and 8 above-ground floors.
|
※ Related disclosure
|
-
Disclaimer
DL E&C Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:31:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
