DL E&C : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract

- The contract amount above is VAT-inclusive.



- The Sales of the latest fiscal year above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.



- The Contract period above is 29 months from the date of commencement of construction.



- The Contract amount, period, etc., are subject to change according to the progress of the construction.



- Overview of construction: 4 buildings with 3 below-ground floors and 8 above-ground floors.