Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. DL E&C Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A375500   KR7375500006

DL E&C CO.,LTD.

(A375500)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DL E&C : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract

04/06/2022 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
1. Type of sales or supply contract Receipt of construction order
- Name of contract concluded Knowledge Industry Center Construction in Jajok 1, Dasan Jigeum Jigu
2. Details of contract Contract amount (KRW) 324,110,600,000
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW) 7,631,650,898,582
Ratio to sales (%) 4.25
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
3. Counterparty to contract MQUBE
- Relationship to company -
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served) Jajok 1 Jigu, Dasan Jigeum Public Housing District, , Namyangju-si, Gyeonggi-do
5. Contract period Start date -
End date -
6. Terms and conditions of contract -
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders) 2022-03-31
8. Withholding of disclosure Reasons for withholding disclosure -
Withholding period -
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The contract amount above is VAT-inclusive.

- The Sales of the latest fiscal year above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.

- The Contract period above is 29 months from the date of commencement of construction.

- The Contract amount, period, etc., are subject to change according to the progress of the construction.

- Overview of construction: 4 buildings with 3 below-ground floors and 8 above-ground floors.
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

DL E&C Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DL E&C CO.,LTD.
12:32aDL E&C : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
04/03NeuRizer Ltd Enters into an Agreement with DL E&C Co.,Ltd. for the Front-End Engineerin..
CI
03/10DL E&C Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Carbon Mineralization Center in Korea..
CI
03/03DL E&C : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions
PU
01/27DL E&C : Forecast for Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements ..
PU
01/25DL E&C : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions
PU
01/18COURT RULING ON LAWSUIT, ETC. (VOLUN : Charging Less Than Certain Amount)
PU
01/03DL E&C Co. Ltd. Wins KRW 1.6 Trillion Russia Gas Chemical Plant Contract
CI
2021DL E&C Secures Order to Build $1.4 Billion Gas Processing Plant in Russia
MT
2021Leigh Creek Energy Limited Awards Contract to DL E&C Co. Ltd
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 299 B 6,82 B 6,82 B
Net income 2022 599 B 0,49 B 0,49 B
Net cash 2022 1 173 B 0,96 B 0,96 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 2 711 B 2 228 M 2 228 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart DL E&C CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
DL E&C Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DL E&C CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 131 000,00 KRW
Average target price 183 071,43 KRW
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
CHang-Min Ma Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DL E&C CO.,LTD.10.08%2 253
VINCI-4.88%56 888
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.20%36 325
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.23%34 007
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.35%22 119
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.77%19 397