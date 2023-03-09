Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  DL Holdings CO., LTD.
  News
  Summary
    A000210   KR7000210005

DL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(A000210)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
56000.00 KRW   -1.06%
04:12aDl : E&C, CARBONCO Promote Carbon Mineral Flagship Project in Vietnam in Full Swing
PU
02/06DL Holdings' Q4 Income Soars 1,922%
MT
02/03Dl : 2022 Earnings Results
PU
DL : E&C, CARBONCO Promote Carbon Mineral Flagship Project in Vietnam in Full Swing

03/09/2023 | 04:12am EST
DL E&C and CARBONCO announced on the 19th that they will engage in the carbon mineral project in Vietnam in full swing. The Carbon Mineralization Flagship Business Group affiliated with the Ministry of Science and ICT forged a business agreement with the Geological Resources Research Institute of Vietnam's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on the 17th. As a follow-up action, DL E&C, CARBONCO, HUMG, CMFBG, and KNU signed an MOU for technology transfer and collaboration for commercialization through carbon mineral business R&D.

Korea and Vietnam have been conducting joint research and human resources exchange at the government level in the relevant field since 2018. Through the MOU, active cooperations have been pledged with Vietnamese state corporations having power plants and mines, aiming at CMFBG's technology transfer and local commercialization.

The carbon mineral project is a pan-ministry project jointly launched by MOTIE and MOE and organized by MSIT. In the project, various R&D and commercialization activities are promoted for carbon emissions reduction and recovery of resources from industrial wastes using carbon mineralization technology.

The carbon mineralization technology involves making the cinder generated from power plants and waste concrete generated in the construction processes react with the captured carbon and storing and utilizing them. DL E&C and CARBONCO secured a source technology to produce eco-friendly aggregate and construction materials using the technology. Through this, carbon emissions reduction and cost savings can be realized. The technology was approved and declared at the UNFCCC through the development of new greenhouse gas emissions reduction methodology (CDM: carbon development mechanism); therefore, overseas business expansion is expected by securing comparative advantage of the technology.

"We are focusing on the advancement of CCUS technology, which is a key technology to solving climate change problems. We will vigorously support the greenhouse gas emissions reduction business by spearheading carbon emissions reduction solution supply along with Vietnamese state corporations and CMFBG," DL E&C Plant Biz Division Director Yu Jae-ho explained.

CARBON Business Development Office Manager Yu Jae-hyung revealed their plans of expanding the decarbonization business actively, including carbon utilization technology, in the global market beyond Vietnam through the cooperation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

DL Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 09:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 172 B 3,93 B 3,93 B
Net income 2022 160 B 0,12 B 0,12 B
Net Debt 2022 4 269 B 3,25 B 3,25 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,62x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 1 226 B 932 M 932 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart DL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DL Holdings CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 56 000,00 KRW
Average target price 90 500,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sang-Woo Kim Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive officer
Sang-Sin Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung-Woo Park Vice President & Head-Finance
Hae-Wook Lee Chairman
Gi-Soon Park Head-Research Institute
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.41%932
LG CHEM, LTD.19.17%41 375
DOW INC.11.65%39 506
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.76%18 924
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-14.03%14 676
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION0.85%13 488