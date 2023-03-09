Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  DL Holdings CO., LTD.
  News
  Summary
    A000210   KR7000210005

DL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(A000210)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
56000.00 KRW   -1.06%
DL : E&C Named Excellent Company in Responding to CDP Climate Change

03/09/2023 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DL E&C Named Excellent Company in Responding to CDP Climate Change

2023. 03. 09

DL E&C's person in charge Kim Dae-ho (center) received the excellent company certification in the awarding ceremony for excellent companies in responding to CDP Climate Change held at Yeouido GLAD Hotel on February 10, posing for a commemorative photograph along with CDP Korea Committee Chairman Jang Ji-in (right) and Vice Chairman Yang Choon-seung (left).

DL E&C announced on February 13 that it was named excellent carbon management company in the awarding ceremony for excellent companies in responding to climate change organized by the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) Korea Committee and sponsored by the Ministry of Environment, National Assembly Forum on Climate Change, and National Assembly's ESG Forum.

As a global non-profit institution requiring information disclosure related to environmental issues including climate change, water, and forest resources, CDP evaluates information on major global companies' climate change-responding activities and provides the relevant details to global financial institutions every year. CDP is recognized as a global sustainable evaluation index with the highest reliability. As of 2022, over 18,000 companies worldwide were participating in the project, disclosing information on their activities of responding to climate change.

DL E&C acquired leadership A-class-the highest level among Korean construction companies-in recognition of its excellence in business strategies, carbon emissions objectives, performance management, and risk management. It is endeavoring to secure competitiveness as a leading company in responding to climate change. Last year, the company established expert company CARBONCO to expand the eco-friendly decarbonization business. Both companies are propelling the CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage) field as a new eco-friendly business.

As a total solution firm proposing optimal carbon emissions reduction solutions depending on various industrial fields, CARBONCO is taking off as an eco-friendly business developer by promoting eco-friendly hydrogen/ammonia business along with the CCUS business.

"I am happy that our efforts at the company level have been recognized so far. We plan to secure a future growth engine through the CCUS business along with SMR business commercialization," DL E&C's person in charge of Quality Environment said.

Attachments

Disclaimer

DL Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 09:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
