Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. DL Holdings Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1709   KYG3166D1088

DL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

(1709)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/19
2.6 HKD   -1.14%
06:57aDL Holdings to Invest USD 6.5mn in New Asset Management Company
PR
01/11DL Holdings Appointed CEO Chen Ningdi as Chairman of the Board
PR
01/10DL Holdings Group Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DL Holdings to Invest USD 6.5mn in New Asset Management Company

01/20/2022 | 06:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 January 2022, DL Holdings Group Limited ("DL Holdings" or the "Company" and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"), Stock Code: 1709) entered into a strategic investment agreement with Atlas Multi-assets Capital Holdings Limited. According to the agreement, DL Holdings intends to subscribe to the issued shares of Atlas Multi-assets. The total consideration is expected to be up to USD 6.5 million for about 38% of total issued shares of the target company on a fully-diluted basis. The preliminary post-money valuation is USD 20 million.

Atlas Multi-assets Capital Holdings, which is the parent company of Atlas Capital Asset Management (HK) Limited, is a Hong Kong based hedge fund and asset management start-up company. Atlas is operated by a veteran team, which has abundant entrepreneurial experiences in both global investment and private banking. The target firm is licensed by Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to engage in Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. Atlas specializes in fixed income and equities derivatives, equity long/short, convertible bonds arbitrage, quantitative and macro trading strategies as well as discretionary portfolio management. Since its establishment in June 2020, Atlas has attracted more than USD 150 million in asset under management.

With the gradual recovery of global economic activities, the asset management industry will start a new chapter in 2022. Considering the favorable policies of the government, such as the establishment of LPF fund and the establishment of Hong Kong wealth management center, it is very likely that the asset management and family office industry will experience a rapid growth. DL holdings and Atlas both hold qualified licenses to engage in asset management. The synergy will enhance DL Holdings' comprehensive strength, expand the scale of asset management as well as accelerate the development of family office and investment banking business.

About DL Holdings Group Limited

DL Holdings Group Limited is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1709.HK). Founded in 2011, DL Holdings' parent company is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Shanghai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. DL Holdings Group is a full-licensed financial services and investment group focusing on serving Hong Kong's small and medium market cap growth listed companies and founders' families. DL Holdings' total assets and investment under management exceeds USD 3 billion currently, including USD 1.4 billion under DL Family Office's management.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dl-holdings-to-invest-usd-6-5mn-in-new-asset-management-company-301464830.html

SOURCE DL Holdings Group Limited


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
06:57aDL Holdings to Invest USD 6.5mn in New Asset Management Company
PR
01/11DL Holdings Appointed CEO Chen Ningdi as Chairman of the Board
PR
01/10DL Holdings Group Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021DL Holdings Group Limited Declares the Payment of Interim Dividend, Payable 30 December..
CI
2021DL Holdings' Fiscal H1 Profit Slumps 22%; Shares Fall 3%
MT
2021DL Holdings Announces 2021 Interim Results
PR
2021DL Holdings Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30..
CI
2021DL : Forays into Offshore Wealth Management with Purchase of Hong Kong Consultant
MT
2021DL HOL : ings in Talks to Buy Hong Kong Asset Manager for $64 Million; Shares Jump 6%
MT
2021DL Holdings Group Limited entered into the non-legally binding memorandum of understand..
CI
More news