    1709   KYG3166D1088

DL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

(1709)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/29 04:08:17 am EDT
2.780 HKD   +10.76%
DL Holdings to cooperate with Harvest Global Capital Investments to expand capital market investment business

04/30/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
HONG KONG, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DL Holdings announced on April 29 that the company signed an agreement with Harvest Global Capital Investments Limited (HGCI) to reach a strategic partnership. The two sides will start comprehensive cooperation to jointly expand capital market investment business, including but not limited to distribution, joint investment and warehouse strategy, and will focus on real estate, artificial intelligence, health care, carbon neutrality, green finance and ESG.

Joseph Lang, executive director of DL Holdings group and CEO of DL Securities, said that "DL Holdings is a listed company that provides one-stop financial services for high-net-worth clients in Asia. The strategic cooperation with HGCI can achieve mutual benefit and increase more stable and high return investment opportunities for shareholders and investors."

Li Jiewei, head of the investment department of HGCI, said that Harvest pursues an aggressive and stable investment philosophy and is committed to creating sustainable risk-adjusted returns to meet clients' investment objectives. He believes that the cooperation between the two sides will have more successful investment opportunities in the future.

With rich experience, professional team, good reputation and strict risk control, DL Holdings provides HGCI with excellent capital market investment opportunities and post investment management services. Harvest Global Capital Investments 's comprehensive investment and research coverage can also provide DL Holdings with competitive and unique market information and views.

According to the announcement, HGCI is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") for Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. Focusing on the strategy of "one kilometer before and after IPO", HGCI has achieved the business interaction between primary and secondary market by building a diversified business structure including private equity, cornerstone and anchor investment of listed companies, private placement, mergers and acquisitions, strategic investment of listed companies, mixed reform of state-owned enterprises, real estate investment and financing.

DL Holdings is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1709. HK).  DL Holdings' subsidiaries are licensed by SFC for Type 1, Type 4, Type 6 and Type 9 regulated activities, providing family offices, securities investment, asset management, diversified private equity funds and other services. Since its establishment, DL Holdings has been committed to discovering, cultivating and developing enterprises with excellent potential and great quality, focusing on the development of succession structure and global asset allocation for entrepreneurs' families, and successfully realizing the cross-cycle development of enterprises and the intergenerational transmission of family wealth. The assets under management and investment of DL Holdings has exceeded 3 billion USD.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dl-holdings-to-cooperate-with-harvest-global-capital-investments-to-expand-capital-market-investment-business-301536768.html

SOURCE DL Holdings


