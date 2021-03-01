DL : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED ᅃ؍છٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1709)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW WARRANTS

UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of DL Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 5 February 2021 (the ''Announcement''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the ''Circular'') containing, among other things, further details of the Warrant Subscription Agreement; the allotment and issue of the Warrant Shares; and the notice of the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 2 March 2021.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise certain information in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be delayed to a date falling on or before 22 March 2021.

