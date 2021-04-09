Log in
DL Holdings Group Limited    1709   KYG3166D1088

DL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

(1709)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DL : THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

04/09/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

DL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

德 林 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1709)

THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of DL Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 5 February 2021 in relation to the subscription of new shares of the Company by A Square Investments Group Limited (the ''Subscriber'') under the general mandate; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 26 February 2021 in relation to the entering into of the First Supplemental Share Subscription Agreement to extend the Long Stop Date; and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 19 March 2021 in relation to, among other things, the entering into of the Second Supplemental Share Subscription Agreement to further extend the Long Stop Date (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, if any of the conditions of the Share Subscription has not been fulfilled on or before 9 April 2021, being the Long Stop Date, the Share Subscription Agreement shall be terminated. On 9 April 2021, the Company entered into a third supplemental share subscription agreement (the ''Third Supplemental Share Subscription Agreement'') with the Subscriber to extend the Long Stop Date from 9 April 2021 to 30 April 2021.

Save for the aforesaid change to the Long Stop Date, all other terms and conditions of the Share Subscription Agreement shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

- 1 -

Completion of the Share Subscription is subject to the fulfilment of the conditions set forth in the Share Subscription Agreement (as amended by the First Supplemental Share Subscription Agreement, the Second Supplemental Share Subscription Agreement and the Third Supplemental Share Subscription Agreement). As the Share Subscription may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

DL Holdings Group Limited

Jiang Xinrong

Chairman & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Jiang Xinrong and Mr. Chen Ningdi; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Kwun Wah Derek and Mr. Li Ren; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chang Eric Jackson, Mr. Chen Cheng- Lien (also known as Chen Cheng-Lang and Chen Stanley) and Mr. Liu Chun.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Season Pacific Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 14:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
