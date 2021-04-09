DL : THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

DL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

德 林 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1709)

THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of DL Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 5 February 2021 in relation to the subscription of new shares of the Company by A Square Investments Group Limited (the ''Subscriber'') under the general mandate; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 26 February 2021 in relation to the entering into of the First Supplemental Share Subscription Agreement to extend the Long Stop Date; and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 19 March 2021 in relation to, among other things, the entering into of the Second Supplemental Share Subscription Agreement to further extend the Long Stop Date (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, if any of the conditions of the Share Subscription has not been fulfilled on or before 9 April 2021, being the Long Stop Date, the Share Subscription Agreement shall be terminated. On 9 April 2021, the Company entered into a third supplemental share subscription agreement (the ''Third Supplemental Share Subscription Agreement'') with the Subscriber to extend the Long Stop Date from 9 April 2021 to 30 April 2021.

Save for the aforesaid change to the Long Stop Date, all other terms and conditions of the Share Subscription Agreement shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.